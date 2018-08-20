Merger Arbitrage Mondays - August 20, 2018

Merger activity remained unchanged last week with three new deals announced and two pending deal closing less than two months after they were announced. You can find all the active deals listed below in our Merger Arbitrage Tool that automatically updates itself during market hours.

There were three new deals announced in the Deals in the Works section.

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2018 96 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2018 11 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 41 Stock Deals 16 Stock & Cash Deals 19 Special Conditions 6 Total Number of Pending Deals 82 Total Deal Size $1.11 trillion

New Deals:

Deal Updates:

Closed Deals:

Top 10 deals with largest spreads:

Symbol AnnouncedDate AcquiringCompany ClosingPrice LastPrice ClosingDate Profit AnnualizedProfit AKRX 04/24/2017 Fresenius Kabi (N/A) $34.00 $18.99 09/30/2018 79.04% 703.66% SCG 01/03/2018 Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) $48.00 $38.5 12/31/2018 24.68% 67.72% GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) $5.43 $4.52 12/01/2018 20.13% 71.34% SHPG 05/08/2018 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TKPYY) $194.74 $170.42 06/30/2019 14.27% 16.59% RSYS 07/02/2018 Reliance Industries Limited (N/A) $1.72 $1.51 12/31/2018 13.91% 38.17% STC 03/16/2018 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) $50.66 $44.63 06/30/2019 13.51% 15.71% RMGN 04/03/2018 SCG Digital, LLC (N/A) $1.27 $1.12 09/30/2018 13.39% 119.23% KANG 03/26/2018 IK Healthcare Investment Limited (N/A) $20.60 $18.57 09/30/2018 10.93% 97.32% S 04/29/2018 T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) $6.76 $6.13 06/30/2019 10.26% 11.92% GGP 03/26/2018 Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) $23.50 $21.42 08/31/2018 9.71% 322.21%

Disclaimer: I hold positions in Radisys (RSYS), SteadyMed (STDY), GGP Inc. (GGP) and magicJack VocalTec (CALL). Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RSYS, STDY, GGP, CALL, RAD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.