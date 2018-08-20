Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV (KOF) Coca-Cola Femsa to Sell Its Stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA Philippines Inc. (Transcript)

Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV (NYSE:KOF) Coca-Cola Femsa to Sell Its Stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA Philippines Inc. August 17, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Héctor Gutiérrez - Chief Financial Officer

John Santa Maria - Chief Executive Office

Analysts

Antonio Gonzalez - Crédit Suisse

Isabella Simonato - Bank of America

Alex Robarts - Citi

Lucas Ferreira - JP Morgan

Laboy Carlos - HSBC

Leandro Fontanesi - Bradesco

At this time, I'd now like to turn the conference over to Mr. John Santa Maria, Coca-Cola FEMSA's Chief Executive Officer.

John Santa Maria

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us to discuss the recent announcement of the Coca-Cola FEMSA related to our operations in the Philippines. With us this morning are both Hector Trevino and Maria Dyla Castro. As you may all know, as part of the transaction structure for the acquisition of 51% stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA Philippines, closed on January 2013, Coca-Cola FEMSA obtained a put option to sell back to the Coca-Cola Company all of KOF shares of these operations together with the call up option to acquire the remaining 49% of this business.

Just as a reminder, the put option exercisable from January 2018 through January 2019, gave us the right to sell back to the Coca-Cola Company our ownership at a price to be determined according to an agreement formula which cannot exceed the original aggregate enterprise value of $1,350,000,000. In addition, the call option price was set up the same enterprise value announced at closing, adjusted by a carrying cost and exercisable at any time until January 2020.

As we have previously commented, we approached the Coca-Cola Company to discuss and review the conditions of these options related to our investment in the Philippines in light of the recent structural changes to the beverage market, driven by the excise tax to sweetened beverages that started during January 2019. This caused restrictions on sweetener imports, sugar services in the country and soaring local pricing of sugar. Prices of sugar have been up, up to 30%.

During such conversations Coca-Cola FEMSA requested through the Coca-Cola Company the following three changes. First, extend the life of the put option and the call option. Second, change the formula of the put option so the price could be set at $1.35 billion. Three, decouple the preferential rights over other operations in South East Asia from the exercise of the call option in the Philippines bottling as of July.

During such conversations we agreed on understanding the life of the options but we did not come to terms on the other three requests. We have a different view on the impact of sweetener taxes and the change in the local sugar market dynamics could have in the value and profitability of this operation, elevating uncertainty level of our original investment in this asset. Consequently, our Board of Directors decided that the best course of action for Coca-Cola FEMSA and its shareholders is to exercise the put option. As such, yesterday we notified this to the Coca-Cola Company.

This was a particularly difficult decision. After more than five years of deploying our capabilities to develop this market, we have included an efficient turnaround. We achieved important milestones such as obtaining 3.5% compounded annual growth rate in volumes, 5% compounded annual growth rate in revenues historic profitability levels, EBITDA margins 12% to 16%; record investments and last year hitting all time system profit highs for the last 15 years.

Also since the acquisition, we reconstructed our NARTD portfolio by introducing new factories, sizes and categories. We improved the mix of one-way PET packaging and the core sparkling beverage portfolio. We strengthened our supply chain; gain control of distribution and logistics and modernized our production capabilities. For example, we installed the fastest bottling lines in the world, in Manila. Also we had a profound transformation in our route-to-market model, taking our challenges to sort of highly fragmented market in a profitable manner.

Primarily we generated a positive cash flow in the Philippines that allowed us to continue investing in the business, and we redeployed more than 650 million in CapEx while we did not increase any bank debt, intercompany debt or make any capital injections. However, what I consider for our company to be biggest legacy is that we are created and have created a group of empowered collaborators in the Philippines which they know again that are winners and they know which we're extremely proud and grateful too.

Coca-Cola FEMSA will work closely with the Coca-Cola Company in all aspects of its transactions and fully cooperate with the company to ensure a smooth transition of this business. And profit time, we will announce the closing of the transaction as it is subject to customary closing conditions and approval or clearance of the respective authorities.

As always Coca-Cola FEMSA will continue to [indiscernible] potential strategic opportunities that exist without being restricted to a territory or region. So we will continue to realize the opportunities in various markets that could even be in Southeast Asian countries. However at this moment, looking at these territories we no longer be under an exclusive status that we previously had at the Coca-Cola company. We have and will continue to have a very, very good relationship with the Coca-Cola Company as witnessed by our continuous consolidation and cooperation. Particularly for the Philippines, we did not reach an agreement since we just saw the business in two different lenses. We have recently -- to demonstrate our commitment to our business and our partnerships, we have recently closed the acquisition of Latin America in Guatemala and Uruguay for assets that are valued over $400 million. And it just speaks of how highly and mature our relationship is going from the best what we believe and speak about what is right and what is wrong and what we can invest and what we can divest.

In Coca-Cola FEMSA we are committed to continuing our disciplined capital allocation to generating positive cash flow, ensuring our ability to deleverage the company as demonstrated even in the most recent challenging times in Latin America, also we are determined to grow further our leading market position as a global beverage company through the larger -- through executing the larger portfolio and the beverages for right strategies established by the Coca-Cola Company. As we know there’re also pre-enabled focus on digitalizing our operating model, driving our cultural evolution to ensure collaboration and faster organic and inorganic growth, and moist importantly continuing to be focused on driving shareholder value.

This is a very tough decision for us because we put a lot of time and cash and energy into the Philippines. So we believe this is the best decision for our shareholders as we maintain the perfection that we established in input and we leave now with price and with a lot of legacies behind. And we thank our collaborators in the Philippines. They truly are a fantastic bunch of collaborators. Thank you.

Operator, I would like to open the call for questions.

Antonio Gonzalez with Crédit Suisse.

Antonio Gonzalez

I wanted to ask the following. Earlier last year you did not come to an agreement on California and now after lots of efforts that you describe here on you're expecting the Philippines. We appreciate, obviously that the conditions changed in both markets, and you are taking a responsible decision I think. Can you give us your assessment of what does this mean for your future ambitions on inorganic growth outside of your core region? Is there at times, for example, that you now prioritize dividends and buybacks and restrict growth to your existing geographies only? How do you think about inorganic growth going forward and capital allocation and opportunities?

Unidentified Company Representative

As you can imagine this as John described, was a very difficult decision. We lately have our Board meeting a few days ago, we have also our finance committee meeting on one of the issues that we discussed with except with [indiscernible]. That precedes us as we try to describing this in this conference call and we launched for at least somewhere around $700 million. And the fact that was implemented to us was to bring to the finance committee and to the Board of Directors referring options that we have, which are basically that we describe that continue delivering -- leveraging company for the next five years. If that's appropriate all start something that we had never which is using our share repurchase program that we have established for many years [indiscernible] So we are preparing all those documents as you can imagine it was -- where we have very difficult decision at this nominal than we were first trying to extend the options on the resort when the company is going to [indiscernible] for our shareholders. So in good time we will communicate what was the decision or we want to emphasis. Certainly [Indiscernible] we continue looking for our opportunities for inorganic growth.

John Santa Maria

As our interest -- we are modestly looking at a range of options. We've always and we will continue to look at inorganic opportunities in Latin America, as I said, in Asia, if they become available and elsewhere. I think one thing that Philippines has proven is that we can go out and operate in difficult and extreme circumstances in different continents in Latin America. And I think we’re improving our capability. What is ironic about that is we just hit us in a storm that was -- not it's not an operating-related issue at this point in time. So I think to leave it that it is ultimate, I think there is a lot of opportunities in Latin America still in terms of inorganic growth. I think there is lot of opportunities also to continue to grow our organic business aggressively, and so in amplifying our portfolio, which we still have a lot of work to do. So I look at this as another page in the book, but I continue to see a lot of value creation for Coca-Cola FEMSA going forward.

Isabella Simonato with Bank of America.

Isabella Simonato

Two questions, if you could just tell us. What sort of CapEx facts on the acquisition of 51% stake in the Philippines? What sort of CapEx was deployed when deploying in the region in the past five years as part of the business right? And second, more in line with part of this question, Asia was an important region where you've been discussing in the past in terms of inorganic growth, right? Since you're selling back to Coke Philippines, in any way that could intervene and how they will franchise Asia and your potential involvement [indiscernible] this is totally separate? Thank you.

Unidentified Company Representative

CapEx in the Philippines, and we wanted to clarify to everyone fully understanding of this. When we entered the Philippines we found an operation that needed a lot of entitling to reconvert and modernize infrastructure. Remember that one of the pillars was to fully reconvert the supply chain capability. In total, our payment we invested close to $650 million, but very importantly this was totally self-funded and we find an operation that have a lot of opportunities in better managing working capital, so none of the partners continued today with their money or with their company’s loss. And the Philippines have zero buying debt at this month. So all of that was fully funded, we got to generation mainly for the purpose of available working capital [indiscernible]. In terms of the opportunities in South East Asia, the dialogue with the Coca Cola Company was very open and they have to say that don't say very respectful. And [indiscernible] to California we got a different point of view over the value of this operation. We have this rotation for our shareholders and reason of time which is basically this year that they basically was but also we cover for our shareholders demand in dollar terms that what we invested five years ago. And as we have described, very difficult decision, but we think it's the best for our shareholders. Going forward, and I feel that is, as John described, as characterized by the continuing negotiations with the Coca-Cola Company. And in these negotiations for the Philippines, including what we have started February this year, we ended up buying Guatemala and Uruguay from them. So it's knockout feeling that it's just very good business relationship. And we don’t feel that there is any interference with respect to potential future growth of Coca-Cola FEMSA. We had mentioned possibility of going back to Southeast Asia in the future, if the conditions are fair and conditions on the price and return to our shareholders are the profitable one. And then what we are-- the step-back, if you will is that with our presence in the Philippines and the recent negotiations that we have with the Coca-Cola Company, we have this preferential light to look at these other quarter results [indiscernible]. We would have those [indiscernible] so that we can certainly look at those. These two -- these four countries also as a reminder and we took that into consideration also. Those four countries are quite small. It's less than -- volume wise it's less than half of the size of the Philippines. So it was also very difficult to justify staying with our position in the Philippines with the potential of the capturing some value in those other territories because they were quite small. I hope that I answered the question [indiscernible].

Alex Robarts with Citi.

Alex Robarts

I wanted to -- just to go back to the similarities that we've seen -- really recently in your non organic growth aspirations with California, which didn’t come through. And then with Philippines, I mean one common element here is what sugar taxes can do to a soften industry as far as the profit tool? And it seems that one takeaway from this is that going forward the potential of a country or city that put sugar taxes will inform your decisions to expand and the evaluations that you pay. And I’m wondering if that’s a sweet fair way to think about what the opportunities you have to acquire going forward that that really is going to be a more important factor in evaluation? And would it be fair or could you comment on maybe some of the current territories that you have, I mean, we will be basically almost saw a sugar tax come into play in Columbia and also this year in Argentina, if you could comment a little bit also around the prospects of sugar taxes happening in the short term in your current territories. And just the kind of the final question is there a separate -- what is the timing of this transaction? I mean when do we or when could we assume that the Philippines will no longer be in your financial statements?

A – Héctor Gutiérrez

Let me start with the last question. What form of now is period with the Coca-Cola company will review our -- the longest we say, you can imagine that's a very large computation of [indiscernible] formula was recurring factors. We expect -- we don’t expect to have a problem with that. So the Coca-Cola Company has internal growth of 15-days period to review it and steady state period. There’re some regulatory issues including antitrust approvals that would probably delay a couple of months the closing of this. And we need to adjust the working capital of many transactions as of the closing date. So my expectation is that somewhere around the end of September, probably the beginning of October, we’ll be consolidating the same impact. We are assuming for September 1st but we need to firstly all of these processes that we need to do [indiscernible]. With respect to the -- and by the way, we do not expect any -- a strategic impact on our P&L or our balance sheet. There’s more like [indiscernible] on the equity, as economy -- the accounting goals registered with that there is nothing special to worry about that. With respect to the tax, I think that is important that we differentiate, Alex, the countries where you have very low profitability as you have [indiscernible] in some of the conference calls, the Philippines, at the end of the day in 2017, which was the record year, we ended up EBIT figures around 6%, 7%, and countries that require a lot of CapEx to continue growing the business a lot of investment in bottles and cases and a lot of investment in production lines. In these five years that with failure major demands, weakening of dollar we installed closed 17 production lines, which is a very large number. So countries like the Philippines, if you have attached the impact of the size what we have in the Philippines that I said before also, it was -- in the comparable terms it was not only size of the tax in Mexico that we have years ago, the country with local capital tax for our firms with lot of profitability and the capital requirement that is a very different situation than we have attached Mexico where we have very good profitability, a good market penetration and a more stable capital requirement. So if your question is related to, if we have taxes in a lot of countries, what impact we will have, I guess we would handle [indiscernible] those values. In Mexico, we’ve seen in the numbers, we saw for one deal and three years after that we were back with the same levels of volumes and very close to profitability [indiscernible] cash deposit tax. Okay?

John Santa Maria

Alex, just let me add to that. I think there’s a recognition in the Coca-Cola Company and all the bottling company that triggers the headwind, which we’re addressing. We continue to address it by diversifying our portfolio; we’re aggressively moving it to non-sugar or no-sugar initiatives

or lower-caloric initiatives. And we're doing this across all our categories, okay? And this is -- if it is something that we know it is going to be a continues headwind for the foreseeable future. That being said sugar taxes that is going be -- the impact of that is going to be done and that is going to be by case-by-case. Comparing the sugar taxes as Héctor said in Mexico versus the Philippines, you'd also have to take a look at the sugar industry, the composition of the industry and availability of alternative sweeteners. So it's going to have a different effect on different bottling companies or bottlers depending on where they operate and what that sugar industries look like. So there is no real answer about that other than the fact that we know the headwind and we have to address if I fundamentally change in growth portfolio overtime and how consumers ingest sweetened beverages. So that's what we are working on in terms of how the portfolio goes into. And I think in terms of saying where do you think taxes are hitting next? I don’t see any taxes in Mexico, in the 2019, just giving the transition. Secondly, I think there is always going to be the same close. Argentina not so sure, but other data, in Columbia there is a possibility but as they're coming out of the recession and a very, very tight economic situation, we wouldn’t want to put a tax as we go [indiscernible] this option tax. So I can just think it's unlikely.

Lucas Ferreira with JP Morgan.

Lucas Ferreira

I wanted to understand, I mean, over the last five years, your trajectory in the Philippines and how that's evolved to the decision to sell the business. And of course, I understand the situation and the business environment deteriorated significantly due to the sugar situation. But if there was any other sugar lessons that you guys learned in going to a very different territory that you're taking this lesson to your growth plans in the future? So going again to that previous question of issue maybe should be focusing more on growing in the region here in LatAm? And a follow-up to that question, you mentioned that you see opportunities in LatAm. If you could be a bit more specific which are countries you are seeing a better growth prospects or competition environment that you could be willing to pay more attention to? And finally, I just wanted to, if you can comment a little bit about how was this sort of a negotiation with the Coca-Cola Company and how you guys together evolved to this decision and communicated to Coca-Cola Company? If there was any sort of a push backs from them, and how was this negotiation? And my final point, I apologize, but the quality of the line was a bit bad, so I didn't hear clearly exactly the value that you should be receiving for this option. And if you can also repeat, once again, the value of the CapEx that invested, accumulated in the last five years that would be very, very helpful. Thank you very much.

Héctor Gutiérrez

Let me start with the last part. CapEx what we described was $650 million in five years with no debt taken by the Philippines subsidiary or intercompany loans from the departments and no capital injection from the partners. That was basically done through a very good job for advisor and very good job in regretting working capital and really started doing some from that. In terms of value, the number that we stated five years ago is $688 million and it would be plus or minus adjustments on working capital. At the present moment, for today, that will add a few more million dollars to the number that’s why I mentioned closed to $700 million. But we need adjust working capital according to the moment where we do closing of this transaction. And close of that, we’re in charge for the operation together with the Coca-Cola Company until we close the transaction. Where can we grow in our industry? As John described, because of the digitalization, especially on the commercial area but also on logistics, we see a lot of opportunities to grow our value because of the much better understanding of all the activities within in the different categories and different packages and price points. And that's what sale force is doing on the pricing formula of the countries and also to improve volume in some other territories. Inorganically, certainly, Latin America, it's where we are pricing. We have now 10 countries. We used to have 10 countries, we make to 11 in July, and now we are back to 10 countries. On those 10 countries, we see opportunities in Mexico and Brazil in markets or the industry, the Coca-Cola industry is still fragmented. And as John described, and I’ve been describing also, we do see opportunities and we’re looking for other opportunities around the world. I think that the learning that we’re deriving from also operating that very difficult market, very fragmented retail, it's been much more fragmented than what we have in Latin America with very small plant and designing a route-to-market that was successful for those conditions after so many trials. It has at least the third company to tackle opportunities around the world, if they are available and if they bring a good return for our shareholders. I think with that I cover most of the questions. I don't know if I'm missing something else.

John Santa Maria

Look, this is John. Just one last thing. I think, let me just reemphasize what Hector is saying. I think we learned a lot, we've learned a lot as a company not because of what also within the Philippines, which is a very large challenge. And as what our figures say, here we have a low per capita income, low per capita consumption, fragmented trade market that has forced us to look outside of model that we have in Latin America to learn how to view these markets. And we’re going to be bringing those learnings back and applying them to many places in Central America as well as South America. Columbia is a perfect parallel for this, okay. I think other thing too is we've learned how to manage is an operation that is on a 12 hour time zone difference that is not something common within Latin America. So we've done this for five years. And so if you say, can we be adventurous on then and will this be new? If you go someplace else, I don't know how many other time differences there may be, but 12 in summer that's the max obviously. So I think that's a very, very, very important learning for us as an organization. And third, I think there are certain markets that take longer term horizon than others. And when gains are local cap markets, Europe time horizon has to be longer, and there has to be lot more patience. So it depends on what you continue you are getting into. So I think there has been a lot of different learnings for us on this and we are just grateful to have been successful of doing this.

Lucas Ferreira

So from what I understand or what you are saying, do you think that this experience you guys had in managing this challenging territory, actually even qualifies you even more for keep expanding in the Coca Cola system, is that the reading that investor should have?

Héctor Gutiérrez

Yes. With that happen though, I think that's a judgment you guys have to make, okay. But I’d say we are ready enable to go.

Laboy Carlos with HSBC.

Laboy Carlos

I have two questions relating to the control group and one to the Coca-Cola Company. Regarding control group, has the control group lost its appetite from '18 long-term investments in the Coke business? And if not, what type of investments would they like to see in the coke system? And also regarding the control group, what level of commitment do you think the control group has to fix the low stock liquidity here now that you can do deals in the U.S. or Asia there might have been opportunities for expanding our stock liquidity? Certainly it's relating to coke, did you leave this negotiation feeling comfortable that there is willingness from coke to consider you for other regions?

Héctor Gutiérrez

I feel that we have with respect to the control group, and I think, at the end of the day, our Board of Directors and the management -- Coca-Cola FEMSA's management and our recommendation to the Board, we have gone through a very important phase of expanding our business throughout acquisitions. If you look at what we did over the last eight years, we did close to $7 billion in acquisitions, some of them, and we had to recognize that, where the peak of so much economic cycles, for example, in Brazil, we have a very clear mandate and its clear with our Board of Directors and that’s what we are pursuing, that we need to have investments that have a good return for the capital that we are investing. With that -- having said that control group those have appetite for opportunities. No question about it. We simply are looking at what is the value creation of the risk profile -- the risk profile involved in the future of those businesses. And clearly, California and the Philippines are two different animals with different groups, et cetera. But at the end of the day the value of the return that we were anticipating or delivering on those results did not justify for us to commit the resources. So I did not see that there is really a change in the control group with respect to appetite for risk within the Coca-Cola. With respect to the loan liquidity, it’s one of the issues that we’ve been continually discussed with our Board of Directors, we know that we have that issue. As you said, some of these opportunities to do acquisitions could provide opportunities towards the increase in the float. Right now the company is, I’d say, very reasonably leveraged, and as John discussed in the beginning, they’re leveraging every day more and more. So usually capital is not an option at this moment with the percent level of debt that we have. But it’s certainly is one of the to-do list that we have perhaps in our company how can we take advantage of opportunities in the market to increasingly for our stock.

John Santa Maria

I think the question on the control group; I think Héctor talked about the liquidity issue. I don’t think there’s been a change in our control group focus at all. The same control group with the same level of appetite and risk that brought the consolidation and transformation of finances together. It’s the same group that went out and bought [indiscernible] at probably initial stages and then very bad stage of recession in Brazil. The same group that went out there and had been entered some particles going out and taking some experience there, and some good and some not so good. So I think in the broad words, consolidation is probably a normal, but we’re looking at how do we expand our margins; how do we go out and create competitive advantage and how do we delever and put ourselves in a position for continuous acquisition in the future. What that acquisition could be, I am not too sure, and I wouldn't invite you that I couldn’t say it right now, but I think we’re better positioned than ever to do so. And it’s not about long term because long term, we’ve actually bought into Brazil, we never would have bought into that varied business. So I don’t think it’s a profitable way to look at our risk profile.

Leandro Fontanesi with Bradesco.

Leandro Fontanesi

I have two questions. The first one is actually a confirmation. You mentioned that in October you expect the Philippines not to be reflected in the results anymore. Just to confirm that this is also the month that you expect to receive the cash intake from Coca Cola, the $700 million. And the second question, so you talked a lot about the potential M&A, especially in Latin America, what is the target or the maximum Spanish arrivals you would be willing to reach to pursue these opportunities?

Héctor Gutiérrez

Our estimate is that we will move very fast with this process. I can say we are truly for September 1st to deconsolidate the numbers, but we need to one with the Coca Cola Company invest. And I can see any specific that there is not attach from our Q&A, and there will be a small movement on the equity. And at the end of the day, there will be some taxes that we need to pay during the foreign exchange movement and the fact that both the Philippine peso and the Mexican peso have depreciated in the last five years. And this is the transaction that where Philippine peso -- amount of dollars we paid five years ago. So on the 1st of September we will be reconsolidate the numbers. We will have the investment insurers still in the books for the investments. And you might take a bit longer for us to receive the amount. Why is that? Because we need to clear [Indiscernible] in the Philippines, so but my expectation is a couple of months for that.

With respect to the target for debt, right now we are somewhere around 1.6, if you look at 1.6 net-debt-to-EBITDA, if you look at the net debt basis with this number that we keep the cash or that we pay the debt we would bring the number to around 1.4 to 1.45. That's always good. So we don’t have more that what we have [indiscernible] it in terms of the level for the company by the year end.

At this time I'd like to turn the conference back over to management for any additional or closing remarks.

John Santa Maria

Thank you. I would just like to close with appreciation for your questions this morning, and just to reiterate a couple of things. First, we're thankful for the possibility to having launch the Philippines and thanking for the Coca Cola Company for having given us their opportunities, and also the level and very mature relationship we've had in discussing this over the last five years, and how we've come to a revolution of this. We will be working very hand in gloves with our partners so that the Philippines will continue to grow and transfer our management so that they don’t miss a deal. And I think to me is there focus is to close and thank. I really appreciate and expect our colleagues in the Philippine, and I think the legacy of the Coal Cola FEMSA and FEMSA have left their again live on for a long, long time. Thank you very much. Thank you, very much.

Thank you, ladies and gentleman again. That does conclude today’s conference. Thank you all again for your participation. You may now disconnect.