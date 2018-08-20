Top-Notch Hotel REIT Pays 6.8%, Strong Portfolio, Sensible Valuation, Pays Monthly

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE) is an interesting REIT income vehicle for investors that desire high monthly dividend income from one of the best hotel REITs in the country. Apple Hospitality Trust has a relatively young, diversified real estate portfolio and relationships with top hotel companies in the U.S. The monthly dividend distribution schedule is especially attractive. Apple Hospitality REIT's shares are reasonably valued, and an investment in the hotel REIT at today's valuation point yields 6.8 percent.

Apple Hospitality REIT - Portfolio Overview

At the end of the June quarter, the REIT's property portfolio included 241 hotels with 30,754 guest rooms in 34 states. Apple Hospitality REIT's properties are located throughout the United States, but are concentrated in suburban markets.

Here's a location map.

Source: Apple Hospitality REIT Investor Presentation

Apple Hospitality REIT is a select-service hotel REIT with strong partnerships with Marriott- and Hilton-branded hotel franchises.

Source: Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT runs one of the most profitable companies in the industry. The hotel REIT has the second-highest EBITDA margin in the hotel sector, coming in second only after Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT).

Source: Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT further has a well-maintained property portfolio with a young, average effective age of only four years. The REIT's properties tend to get good reviews from travelers as well.

Source: Apple Hospitality REIT

Balance Sheet And Debt Maturities

Apple Hospitality Trust maintains a low degree of leverage. Total debt accounts for ~25 percent of the REIT's total capitalization. Further, there are no significant near-term debt maturities that could negatively effect the REIT's ability to invest into new properties.

Source: Apple Hospitality REIT

Industry Outlook

Analysts project modest growth for the U.S. hotel industry for 2018/9, thanks to a strong U.S. economy and low unemployment. RevPAR, which stands for revenue per available room and is a key stat in the hotel industry, is expected to grow between 2.8%-3.0% in 2018 and between 2.4%-2.8% next year.

Source: Apple Hospitality REIT

Monthly Dividend Distribution

Apple Hospitality REIT is a monthly dividend-payer, which is an attractive property of a high-yield income vehicle. The REIT pays shareholders $0.10/share monthly, though investors should not expect the company to increase its dividend payout any time soon. Apple Hospitality REIT has paid a stable monthly dividend for years, and this is unlikely to change over the short haul.

APLE Dividend data by YCharts

Valuation

Apple Hospitality REIT's shares change hands for ~8.7x Q2-2018 run-rate modified funds from operations and ~1.14x book value.

And here's how Apple Hospitality REIT's price-to-book ratio compares against the ratios of its peers in the industry.

APLE Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Your Takeaway

Apple Hospitality REIT is a promising U.S. hotel REIT with a strong real estate platform and partnerships with two of the best hotel brands in America: Marriott and Hilton. Further, Apple Hospitality REIT has one of the highest EBITDA-margins in the hotel sector. The growth outlook for the U.S. hotel industry is decent, and Apple Hospitality REIT's shares are far from being overvalued. Though the dividend is not growing, the monthly distribution and risk-reward combination are appealing. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.