Sama Resources Still On Track

Sama Resources (OTC:LNZCF)

Featured In: January 2018

Average Cost per Share: C$0.11

Current Market Price (Aug. 17, 2018): C$0.27

The partnership first initiated a position in Sama Resources through a private placement in late 2016. Subsequent purchases have raised our average cost per share to C$0.11. While this compares favorably to the current share price, there is no denying that 2018 has been a painful year for SME shareholders with the share price down nearly 50% YTD and a dearth of news flow from the company's nickel exploration activities in Côte d'Ivoire.

To be honest, I was expecting much more action from Sama so far in 2018. Remember that in October 2017, the company signed a JV with Robert Friedland's private vehicle HPX - allowing HPX to earn up to a 60% stake in Sama's highly prospective land package by funding exploration expenses and completing the feasibility study through total investments of C$30m. HPX is, in theory, the perfect partner for Sama given Friedland's experience with world-class nickel sulphide discoveries as well as the advantage afforded by HPX's proprietary Typhoon survey technology.

Friedland generally moves quickly and aggressively but this has not been the case so far in the Ivory Coast. By my count, Sama has issued only two news releases this year specific to the HPX joint venture. The market seems to be interpreting this silence as a lack of interest from Friedland or perhaps a serious operational problem on the ground.

Fortunately, I was able to catch up recently with the company's CEO Dr. Marc-Antoine Audet at the Sprott Symposium in Vancouver and came away reassured that progress in Côte d'Ivoire is well on track. More so, we can expect a bevy of news releases regarding the project in the coming months.

Marc explained how the company's recent radio silence has stemmed from a couple issues that have since been resolved. The first is that execution of the final JV agreement with HPX took longer than expected. It was announced in October 2017 that a non-binding term sheet had been signed between HPX and Sama. Usually, it takes 60-90 days for these types of deals to be finalized. However, five months later, the market was still awaiting confirmation that the deal had been closed. An executed agreement was finally announced in mid-April to the relief of Sama shareholders.

The second issue pertains to HPX's proprietary Typhoon survey technology. This was one of the primary reasons that Sama was so eager to get HPX involved in the first place, as Typhoon allows the company to survey up to 2000m below the earth's surface to pinpoint the high-grade reservoirs responsible for the nickel mineralization present at surface. (Off the shelf IP technology has a max depth of roughly 500m.).

The issue is that the Typhoon technology is useless if you can't get it into the country! And that's exactly what happened to Sama & HPX this spring. As seen in the photo below, the Typhoon survey is administered by driving a box truck in a loop around the area that you want surveyed. The actual Typhoon technology, of course, sits in the back of the truck.

Source: Sama presentation

Due to bureaucratic inefficiencies, it took Sama & HPX a painful 90 days of haggling with French and Ivorian customs officials before the Typhoon equipment was finally allowed into the country. This is simply a fact of business in this part of the world. The good news is that the problem is now in our rear-view mirror, and on July 30th, Sama announced that the Typhoon rig had been officially mobilized at the Yepleu prospect. This is significant as drill targets will be generated at Yepleu immediately after the Typhoon survey is completed. First drill assays can be expected before Christmas.

It is worth noting that in February, Sama did complete a 3800m infill drill program at the potentially open-pittable Samapleu deposit. (For clarification, Samapleu and Yepleu are two separate discoveries within the overall Ivory Coast land package; see map below.). Assays are pending and should be released by year end.

Source: Sama presentation

With 240.5m shares fully diluted, Sama Resources has a market capitalization of just under C$65m at the current share price.

The company has an outsized working capital position of C$8m in cash and C$24m in shares of SRG Graphite (TSXV:(SRG)). Assuming that all options and warrants are exercised (which would result in C$11.7m in proceeds), this gives SME a fully diluted enterprise value of only C$21m.

Given the world-class exploration upside demonstrated by Friedland's involvement and the fact that Sama has already put C$25m into the ground exploring the overall land package and drilling out Samapleu, the risk/reward here seems very attractive. If HPX & Sama find what they are looking for, the scale of the discovery will result a five to ten bagger for Sama shareholders. Meanwhile, given the company's large position in SRG Graphite, the SME share price has downside of only 36% before Sama's market cap reaches the value of its cash + marketable securities. Defined downside with exponential upside always gets me excited.

The final key point is that Sama shareholders will not have to worry about equity dilution over the coming years. This is due to the company's C$32m working cap position and ~C$12m in "in the money" warrants/options. This should be more than enough to sustain the company for another 2-3 years. I can't overstate how much of an advantage this is over the vast majority of junior explorers.

I've included below the catalysts that SME shareholders can expect over the coming months. Given the company's outsized ownership position in SRG Graphite, major milestones pending at SRG's Lola Project are included as well.

Typhoon survey completed at Yepleu by end of September 2018

License renewed for Samapleu PR123 by end of Q3 2018

Drill results (3800m) from infill program at Samapleu by end of 2018

Drill results from "deep drilling program to test targets" at Yepleu by end of 2018

1-2 offtakes announced at SRG's Lola Project by end of 2018

Feasibility Study at SRG's Lola Project by end of Q1 2019

Production decision at SRG's Lola Project by end of Q1 2019

Sama/HPX acquire SODEMI's 33.3% interest in Samapleu PR123 by end of April 2019

Mining permit received at SRG's Lola Project by end of 2019

First production at SRG's Lola Project by end of 2020

The far and away biggest catalyst for SME shareholders is the post-Typhoon drill program at Yepleu. I've been told by management that first assays can be expected before Christmas. Positive results would generate excitement around Yepleu specifically and would also provide a proof of concept of Typhoon's effectiveness for the overall land package.

In the 8-12 weeks before drilling at Yepleu begins, we will likely see strength in the Sama share price as speculators hop onboard in anticipation of the upcoming catalyst. This gives potential SME investors 4-8 weeks to position themselves before the rush.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LNZCF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.