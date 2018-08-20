SodaStream: Thank You Pepsi

Only a few weeks ago, SodaStream (SODA) exploded above $100 after strong Q2 results. The manufacturer of home beverage systems benefited from strong quarterly sales and incredible leverage in the system to boost earnings. The company has now accepted an offer for $144 in cash allowing investors an opportunity to quickly exit on the top after a massive rally from the 2016 lows.

Image Source: SodaStream website

Incredible Leverage

A big part of the reinvention of SodaStream as a sparkling water company was the ability to reduce the high marketing costs of trying to develop a global soda company. Over the last few years, the company has turned solid growth into sizable leverage to provide a great boost to earnings.

Source: SodaStream

The big $0.41 beat in Q2 was highlighted by a large reduction in the percentage of operating expenses to revenues. In the last quarter, SodaStream was able to restrain spending while revenues surged.

The above chart shows expenses including stock-based compensation (SBC). For Q2 the reported expense ratio was 40.8%. Stripping out the $4.4 million in SBC reduces operations expenses by 257 basis points. The adjusted expense ratio was only 38.2% compared to 39.4% when removing the $1.1 million in SBC last Q2.

The improvements in leverage including gross margins was best highlighted by the reported Q2 numbers. Revenues grew 31.3% while operating income surged 89.1%. The company has massive leverage due to a large fixed cost base.

Pepsi Deal

As my previous research harped on, some of the really big profit gains from SodaStream are hidden by SBC. The company now forecasts a $13 million boost in SBC from the 2017 levels. With only about 23 million diluted shares outstanding, one can quickly see a huge EPS impact.

My previous numbers suggested a roughly $0.70 impact to 2018 numbers. The company now forecasts an additional $1 million charge that will have a mostly immaterial impact, but the total forecast of $18.5 million in SBC charges is a major impact to the reported financials.

PepsiCo (PEP) saw through these numbers and offered $144 in cash for SodaStream. The $3.2 billion deal to buy the home beverage maker is expected to close in January 2019.

The one drawback is that currency provided a big boost to the Q2 results. The company estimated that Q2 operating income was positively impacted by $5 million. The number was ironically close to the $4.4 million SBC hit in the quarter.

Stripping out the $8 million revenue boost, SodaStream grew revenues at a 25% clip on a currency neutral basis. A very strong number considering the expectation was for only 15% growth this year.

Based on the Q2 beat and the guidance for 31% EPS growth this year, analysts have upgraded the 2018 EPS target to $4.42 and the 2019 estimate to $5.33.

These big boosts include roughly $0.75 in SBC this year. One can easily view the non-GAAP 2018 target at more than $5 per share now. The biggest hiccup is that SodaStream will undoubtedly some day face FX headwinds.

Valuing the stock based on the $5 EPS target appears fair. The stock trades at roughly 29x this adjusted target with SodaStream now trading near the $144 deal offer. Any upside in 2019 is a benefit. Assuming a similar SBC hit for 2019 and the current analyst estimates would top $6. Pepsi is paying roughly 24x those numbers.

The stock is up an incredible amount off the 2015 and 2016 lows below $15. In the last three years, SodaStream is up over 800% now.

SODA data by YCharts

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the premium offer from Pepsi and massive stock gains in the last three years provides an ideal time to exit the SodaStream position at the top. Without any signs of additional bidders, the time to sell is now with the stock trading only about 1% below the offer price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.