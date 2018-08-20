Cautious On Kroger

Image credit

A stock left for dead, then a huge resurgence

Kroger (KR) was left for dead last year by investors as competitive pressures sent revenue and margins below expectations. The stock was nearly cut in half in 2017 but since the bottom last fall, shares are making a push back to their old highs. Kroger’s resurgence has been astounding but to my eye, it looks more like a revaluation of the stock rather than a tangible improvement in the fundamentals. I’ve been bullish on Kroger plenty of times in the past but today, I see the stock as fully valued. As such, I recommend investors consider taking some profits and moving on.

Competition heats up

Kroger’s main issue – and indeed the entire sector – is the intense competitive environment that exists for groceries. Margins are historically very low in this sector of retail and growth is very limited. But the introduction of newer players into the market has only exacerbated those issues given there are more and more players chasing after the same market. Many markets in the US have any number of grocery chains like Kroger, but also places like Costco (COST), Wal-Mart (WMT), Sam’s Club, BJ’s (BJ), and the list goes on. The point is that Kroger is a legacy player in an industry that disruptors like Amazon (AMZN) are keen to grab market share, and that’s never a good thing for incumbents. Kroger isn’t alone in its downward pressure on sales and margin growth, but it is a problem nonetheless.

Kroger fights back

To be fair, Kroger is doing all it can to combat these competitive pressures, and it is doing them fairly well. I was bullish on Kroger in years past given the company’s constant focus on using the vast quantities of data it collects to improve the shopping experience and its own pricing. It continues to acquire smaller competitors to diversify its offerings and grow more quickly than it otherwise would. It offers the popular ClickList option for shoppers, although that offering is quickly becoming a standard for grocery buying instead of a differentiator, as various players adopt similar strategies. It also recently launched Kroger Ship, which allows consumers to buy a select set of products for free home delivery on orders over $35. Further, it is creating a presence in China via a partnership with Alibaba (BABA).

Turkey Hill is on the block, reportedly, as Kroger continues to try and optimize its portfolio of diverse assets and getting rid of those that don’t fit financially or strategically any longer. These initiatives are necessary and worthy causes, and they seem to be working, but these aren’t differentiators for Kroger; they are simply the cost of doing business today in the grocery sector. While Kroger is keeping itself competitive, these aren’t reasons to buy the stock. In other words, in my view, these initiatives are keeping Kroger on an even playing field with its competitors, not pushing itself above the pack. Assuming this, there is no reason to think growth will suddenly pick up or that margins will improve since the other big grocery players are doing largely the same things.

Results are getting better

Kroger reported some fairly disastrous results in 2017 and the stock was hammered for it. This year has seen a rebound in sales and investors have obviously bought into the story as the stock continues to rise. For instance, the company’s Q1 report showed total revenue gains of 3.4% and comp gains of 1.4% ex-fuel. That’s fine, but these numbers are very low on an absolute basis, and in particular, when you consider how weak 2017 was on the revenue front. It isn’t like Kroger is testing new highs with revenue growth; it is simply seeing low single digit growth like it almost always has. The days of Kroger’s hot comp sales are long dead and gone and as a result, investors need to reset their growth expectations. However, to my eye, it appears that hasn’t happened.

Further, margins continue to be a problem. We all know margins are razor-thin for grocery retailers and Kroger is no exception. It has implemented cost controls to try and salvage its margins but at least in Q1, it didn’t work. Gross margins fell 13bps on an adjusted basis and operating margins fell 25bps on an adjusted basis. These are not good numbers considering we’re talking about 2% to 3% of revenue for operating profits; a 25bps decline is huge in that context. In addition, it is difficult to make that up via cost savings alone, although Kroger is certainly going to try. The point is that while Kroger obviously isn’t in dire straights by any means, its fundamentals don’t appear to be supporting the meteoric rise in the share price that has occurred of late.

A full valuation with little upside potential

Kroger is trading for 15.1 times this year’s midpoint of earnings per share guidance, which looks like a full valuation to me. Kroger’s 10-year average PE ratio is 13 to 14 and while it doesn’t necessarily need to trade there, we are about 12% in excess of that valuation today. Keep in mind also that analysts have Kroger boosting earnings in the mid-single digits in the coming years, putting its price-to-earnings-growth ratio at 2.5 or so. That’s steep given that value stocks typically trade with a PEG of 1 to 1.5. Regardless of how you value Kroger, it looks fully valued at the least, meaning that upside potential from here will likely be challenging.

We’ll get a fresh read on Kroger when it reports in September but heading into that report, it seems prudent to lighten up exposure to this stock. The company is fighting hard to stay competitive in an ultra-competitive business, but it has an uphill battle to be sure. Given where the stock is today, investors should consider taking some profits.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.