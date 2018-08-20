Why MoviePass Will Not Only Survive But Also Thrive

MoviePass is about to fail. At least, that is what it looks like as every day, seemingly another problem hits this battered company. Its numerous financial problems have been well documented as well, with its owner Helios and Matheson (HMNY) continuously burning through more and more cash each and every quarter. In its most recent filing, the company's operating loss expanded once again to over $126 million compared to $107 million in the quarter prior. It has also gone through numerous counts of bad publicity, including service outages and re-opening of cancelled accounts that have made the company look desperate and clinging on to survival. All of this contributes to a gloomy picture showing a company destined to fail from the beginning. But is it really?

August 15 was the one year anniversary of MoviePass's decision to lower prices from up to $50 a month to $9.95, and the day marked another day of drastic changes. A screenshot of the new plan can be found below.

Despite a previous announcement of a price increase to $14.95 a month, it decided to reverse course and instead limit members to 3 movies a month with discounts on anything thereafter. MoviePass also eliminated ticket verification and the dreaded feature of peak pricing, which in many cases ended up being applied to all show times of every movie. It would, though, limit access to certain show times and the viewing of new film releases to a group of 6-7 movies that MoviePass chooses - except for e-ticketing theaters. E-ticketing theaters, which include Landmark Theaters, Goodrich Quality Theaters, Studio Movie Grill, and MJR Theatres, are those who have business partnerships with MoviePass, which may include discounted tickets and a cut of concessions revenue. This is an important part of the equation for profitability and will be discussed later on.

This change is a solid step towards a more legitimate business model as it will expand business opportunities and help dramatically in cutting costs. And even still, MoviePass remains a deep value for many consumers. In its rationale for this change, it reported that 85% of members would be unaffected as they already see less than 3 movies a month. The 15% that see more than 3 are the ones who have been placing an undue amount of stress on the system, which hurts everyone. Now that they have to pay a fee for each ticket beyond 3, abuse of the service will surely fall off. However, many would still say that while this is better, the business model remains inherently unsustainable. 3 movies at an average of $10 is $30 in costs with only $10 in subscription fees. It seems with each member, they will lose $20+ per month. But there is a way to make up for that difference and more, with the two main areas being advertising and theater chain partnerships.

Marketing and Promotional Services

The area of advertising will be one of the largest revenue drivers for MoviePass moving forward. As it continues to grow its subscriber count, its advertising services will become increasingly valuable to companies in the film industry and beyond. Its services, which include email and digital ads, are currently in a launch period as it only recently has begun to be sent out. A recent example is the promotion of The Orchard's We the Animals in a mass email to MoviePass members.

Services to film studios such as this have already recorded over $2.3 million in a 6-month period. Granted, this is a small figure considering its gross loss was north of $100 million in Q2. However, this is an area that still can grow significantly, and what has happened so far is only a glimpse of what's to come.

The entire MoviePass experience is centered around the mobile app. From finding a participating theater to checking-in before buying the ticket, the user never has to leave the app. Everything is readily available. And this feature provides a huge opportunity for MoviePass to capitalize on. Starting from the beginning, it can occasionally promote a certain movie when a user is browsing through and looking at different options. A 2018 study by the National Research Group (NRG) found that 38% of users are more likely to decide what to see after arriving at the theater. This means, a simple in-app push can drive users toward a particular title over others, making MoviePass's marketing platform extremely valuable and essential for studios and distributors. If this trait is handled correctly, a bidding war may break out over ad space within its app. Then, when users want to check-in, another ad can be shown before they can do so. In this case, the advertiser doesn't even necessarily need to be part of the film industry. This method of advertising could be very valuable for consumer companies that already buy ads at theaters, like those around concession stands and in movie previews. Imagine seeing a brief "Taste the Feeling: Coca-Cola" message before you can check-in, or instead "Snickers Satisfies". The possibilities are endless. At the end, it can also add post-movie notifications with other monetizable features including merchandise promotion, share with a friend, and access to a list of "similar" movies made by the same studio. These are valuable as well. MoviePass users tend to be younger and more social than the traditional moviegoer. As a result, the NRG report also found that 47% of users are recommending more movies to friends and family. Giving these social users an easy way to do so can mean a lot for a not well-known film.

MoviePass can also ramp up the promotion it does for movies via email. Right now, emails aren't sent out on a particular schedule, likely due to not enough demand. To date, it has only done this type of promotion for 2 Hollywood studios. The result is that MoviePass is only able to charge low fees for providing their service. The good news is that this will likely change soon. MoviePass has shown in the past that its marketing campaigns do indeed work. For example, after it promoted Bleecker Street's The Man Who Invented Christmas, ticket sales rose 48.3% against a similar control group it did not promote. Effects were even greater in Amazon Studios' Last Flag Flying, where the increase was 53.3%. Once more, studios become accustomed with and realize the potential of MoviePass's promotional campaigns, they will want to participate. And with more demand, MoviePass will be able to charge more for its increasingly valuable service. Eventually, it can even send out personalized promotional emails to each user that incorporates an individual's viewing preferences with its studio partnerships to create a list of recommended movies.

There are also other and subtler ways MoviePass can make money in advertising. Now that the updated plan involves picking from a group of 6-7 movies each day, MoviePass will no doubt play favorites. It will still have to incorporate popular new releases into the mix to ensure user satisfaction, but beyond those few titles, the ones that are picked may eventually come down to the highest bidder. It can also take less noticeable actions. This includes putting a certain title at the beginning or offering more show times at more theaters of a particular film. It can even offer greater discounts on movies after the third - all in the effort of pushing an already open mind towards a certain title. The common theme here is that the studios and distributors will have to pay MoviePass to do all of these things.

3 million plus subscribers are very valuable. They are the greatest asset that MoviePass has and its ability to properly monetize them will determine its ability to survive and prosper into the future. The good news is that there lie opportunities in every step of its business model. From browsing for a movie, to checking-in, and to after the movie, MoviePass controls valuable ad space useful for Hollywood companies and beyond. So far, management has largely untouched many of these potential revenue streams, but it soon will have to, in the effort to stay alive. Once it does, the possibilities look to be endless.

Partnering with Theater Chains

Advertising services will be one of the most important parts of MoviePass, but it single-handedly will likely not determine the fate of the company. It must go beyond the consumer. The key is leveraging its growing power over theater chains. Over the past decade and more, movie ticket sales have been on the steep decline. The rise of streaming services and ever-increasing prices have battered the theater industry, with US ticket attendance reaching a 25-year low in 2017. MoviePass has been nothing short of a lifeline. Since it dropped prices down to $10, it has once again brought interest to going to the movies. It has let millennials, who have become so accustomed to in-home streaming services like Netflix (NFLX) and Hulu, try the in-person theater experience. And now that the user does not worry about seeing a bad film and wasting upwards of $10, they are beginning to experiment by seeing less mainstream and popular titles. The NRG study mentioned earlier also found 35% of users would ignore a bad Rotten Tomatoes rating, making MoviePass like a "movie insurance policy". But now, MoviePass needs to make money. In the past, it was willing to burn through so much of it because it wanted to create a strong user dependency on its service and rules - something major theater chains like AMC (AMC), feared. It has done a good job in this regard, with 41% of users saying they decide what theater to attend based off of MoviePass. The impact may even be greater now that restrictions are getting tighter than ever. It also now controls a substantial volume of US ticket sales, reporting in its 1-year progress report that it buys ~6% of all movie tickets sold in a week, or around 1 in every 17 tickets nationwide. This is up from just a couple months ago when it bought 1 in 35. Soon, the largest US theater chains may grudgingly have to partially compensate MoviePass, $3 off tickets and 20% of concessions, in order to remain competitive with its rivals. MoviePass has already made deals with smaller theater chains for terms like these, and giving them e-ticketing status in return. E-ticketing allows users to access all titles and show times and have the ability to choose seats ahead of time, basically overriding all of the stingy restrictions placed on normal theaters. Participating e-ticketing chains include Mark Cuban backed Landmark Theaters, Goodrich Quality Theaters, Studio Movie Grill, and MJR Theatres. Regal, Cinemark (NYSE:CNK), and AMC may not be far behind.

Conclusion

It is clear that if managed correctly, MoviePass can become one of the greatest business success stories of all time. It has the power to monetize every step of the movie supply chain, from the studio to theater, and even expand outside the industry by selling valuable ad space to its over 3 million users. The possibilities are endless. However, investors should be extremely cautious when deciding to invest in HMNY as its business does carry immense risk. It must continuously raise capital from outside investors in order to grow or at least sustain its current user base. As a result, the company will have to continue to dilute existing shareholders with at-the-market (ATM) offerings or the issuance of convertible debt. Because of this, the near future continues to look bleak for the company. In its effort to remain NASDAQ listed, do not be surprised if another 1-to-250 reverse split occurs, which would boost the stock price from 3 cents to $7.50. But with high risk comes high reward, and as this article has detailed, the upside potential for MoviePass is virtually unlimited right now. It has barely begun selling its promotional services to companies, but in the small sample size, it has proven that its campaigns do indeed work and in a very big way - increasing ticket sales upwards of 40%. Meanwhile, the fundamentals of MoviePass are improving. Subscription revenues of $72.4 million rose 54% QoQ, while costs of revenue (ticket sales) only rose 31% to $178.8 million. The tides seem to have begun to turn.

None of this means you should go all-in on HMNY, as it has continuously destroyed shareholder value ever since it lowered the price of MoviePass down to $10 (except for a brief rise right after). If you had bought $100,000 worth of HMNY just one month ago, you would have $107.41 today (at $0.029 per share). But if you are a speculative investor or want to gamble a little on the future, and are able to lose everything you invest, HMNY is definitely an intriguing investment choice worth considering.

