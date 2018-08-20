CAI International: This 8.50% Fixed-To-Floating Preferred Stock Has Begun Trading On The NYSE

Where in the context of all fixed-to-floating preferred stocks does the new IPO stand?

Introduction

In this article, we want to shed light on a new preferred stock issued by CAI International (CAI).

Our main goal is purely to inform you about the product while refraining ourselves from an investment recommendation. Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here's a link to the 424B5 Filing by CAI International - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 1.7M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $42.5M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

CAI International 8.50% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (NYSE:CAI.PB) pays a qualified fixed dividend at a rate of 8.50% before 08/15/2023 and then switches to paying a floating rate dividend at a rate of the three-month LIBOR plus a spread of 5.687%. The new issue has no Standard & Poor's rating, pays quarterly dividends, and is callable as of 08/15/2023. Currently, the new issue trades close to its par value at a price of $25.08 and has a current yield of 8.47% and YTC of 8.62%.

Here is the product's yield-to-call curve:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

CAI International, Inc., incorporated on January 30, 2007, is a transportation finance and logistics company. The Company purchases equipment, primarily intermodal shipping containers and railcars, which it leases to its customers, and also manages equipment for third-party investors. The Company operates through three segments: Container leasing, rail leasing and logistics. In operating the Company's fleet, it leases, re-leases and disposes equipment and contracts for the repair, repositioning and storage of equipment. The Company also provides domestic and international logistics services. The Company leases its container equipment to lessees under long-term leases, short-term leases and finance leases. The Company's long-term leases have terms of one year or more and specify the number of containers to be leased, the pick-up and drop-off locations. It enters into long-term leases for a fixed term ranging from 3 to 8 years, with five-year term leases being most common. Short-term leases include both master interchange leases and customized short-term leases. Finance leases are long-term lease contracts that grant the lessee the right to purchase the leased containers for a nominal amount. The Company also operates a fleet of railcars that are used to transport industrial goods, materials and other products on railroad tracks throughout North America. The Company owns a fleet of railcars of various types, including 50 feet and 60 feet box cars for paper and forest products; covered hoppers for grain, cement, sand, plastic pellets and many other industrial products; general purpose tank cars that are used to transport food-grade and other non-hazardous commodities; gondolas for coal, and general service flat cars. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 6,459 railcars. It offers multiple lease options to its railcar customers, including full service and net operating leases and per diem leases. Its full service leases provide customers with management services, including maintenance and the payment of taxes. Net operating leases allow customers to manage and pay the cost of operating and maintaining railcars themselves. Its per diem lease product enables customers to pay through a settlement process on an hourly and mileage basis. The Company offers logistics services, including intermodal, truck brokerage, port drayage, warehousing, international ocean freight and freight forwarding, as well as the arrangement and coordination of international air freight services and customs brokerage. The Company contracts with railroads to provide transportation for the line-haul portion of the shipment and with local trucking companies, known as drayage companies, for pickup and delivery. The Company offers a range of transportation management services and technology solutions, including shipment optimization, load consolidation, mode selection, carrier management, load planning and execution and Web-based shipment visibility.

Source: Reuters.com | CAI International, Inc.

Below, you can see a dividend and operating cash flow information about the common stock, CAI:

Source: FastGrahps.com

...and the market opinion:

Source: Tradingview.com

We do not currently pay dividends to holders of our common stock, and we cannot assure you that we will pay dividends to holders of our common stock in the future.

Source: Company's 2017 Annual Report

In addition, CAI has a market capitalization of around $445M.

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of CAI International 's capital structure as of the time of its last quarterly filing in June 2018. You also can see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

As of Q2, CAI had a total debt of $1.74B ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series B preferred stock rank is junior to all outstanding debt and equal to the other preferred stocks of the company, which have a market cap of $55M.

The CAI International Family

At this point, there is one more outstanding preferred stock, issued by the company - CAI International 8.50% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (NYSE:CAI.PA).

Source: Author's spreadsheet

CAI.PA also pays a qualified fixed dividend at a rate of 8.50% before 04/15/2023 and then switches to paying a floating rate dividend at a rate of the three-month LIBOR plus a spread of 5.82%. The older issue has no Standard & Poor's rating, pays quarterly dividends, and is callable as of 04/15/2023. With a current market price of $25.11, CAI.PA has a current yield of 8.46% and YTC of 8.60%. If we compare it with the newly issued preferred stock, if you like the company, it is indifferent to which of the two stocks you will choose.

Sector Comparison

The chart below contains all preferred stocks and baby bonds in the "Rental & Leasing Services" sector (according to Finviz.com) by their current yield.

Source: Author's database

The Full List

Source: Author's database

Except for CAI.PA, there are two more baby bonds and a $100 fixed rate preferred stock in the sector, which are not comparable to the newly issued fixed-to-floating preferred stock.

All Fixed-to-Floating Preferred Stocks

The next two charts present all fixed-to-floating preferred stocks with non-suspended distribution:

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield

Source: Author's database

Special Optional Redemption

Upon the occurrence of a Change of Control, provided no Limiting Document (as defined below) may prohibit it, we may, at our option, upon not less than thirty (30) days' nor more than sixty (60) days' written notice, redeem the Series B Preferred Stock, in whole or in part, within one hundred twenty (120) days after the first date on which such Change of Control occurred, for cash, at a redemption price of $25.00 per share, plus any accumulated and unpaid dividends thereon to, but not including, the date fixed for redemption.

Source: 424B5 Filing by CAI International

Use of Proceeds

We intend to use the net proceeds from the sale of the Series B Preferred Stock offered hereby, which are expected to total approximately $40.8 million (or approximately $47.0 million if the underwriters exercise in full their option to purchase additional shares of Series B Preferred Stock), after deducting underwriters' commissions and offering expenses, primarily to repay debt under our senior secured railcar revolving credit facility and for general corporate purposes, which may include share repurchases, payments to manufacturers, investments in containers and other assets or acquisitions.

Source: 424B5 Filing by CAI International

Addition to the S&P preferred stock index

With the current market capitalization of around $42M, CAI.PB cannot be an addition to the S&P preferred stock index (PFF).

Conclusion

This is an informational article about the new preferred stock issued by CAI. With these articles, we want to pay attention to all new preferred stocks and baby bonds, and they are a good guide to what to expect from your income portfolio.

Trade With Beta Coverage of Initial Public Offerings is only one segment of our marketplace. For early access to such research and other more in-depth investment ideas, I invite you to join us at 'Trade With Beta.'

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.