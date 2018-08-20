Breakout Alert: Buy Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson has traded under pressure for most of the year and the stock is still in the red on a YTD basis.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has traded under pressure for most of the year. The stock as lost -3.76% on a YTD basis, despite strong earnings results that were posted during the second quarter. For many investors, the market activity here comes as something of a surprise, given the company’s position in the industry and its incredible ability to generate free cash flow (even in choppy market environments). But these latest earnings results should remove many of those concerns, and the stock looks to be on the verge of a breakout above its March 12th highs at 135.70. Here, we will look at some of the recent highlights which should be encouraging for long investors holding JNJ for its elevated dividend payouts of 2.68%.

For the second quarter, Johnson & Johnson reported earnings of $2.10 a share on revenues of $20.83 billion (an annualized gain of 10.6%). This beat the consensus expectations calling for $2.07 in earnings and $20.39 billion in revenue. Guidance looks stable for the full-year period, as JNJ expects EPS to come in at a $8.07 - $8.17 range. Revenues are expected to reach $80.5 billion for the period.

We will start with the “bad” news, although there was not much of it present in JNJ’s quarterly report. The lagging unit was the company’s consumer segment, where revenues came in at $3.50 billion (a gain of only 0.7%). This was slightly below the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Sales from the company’s infant care unit declined 21% in U.S. markets, and 7.7% globally.

Now, the good news. Johnson & Johnson’s standout segment in Q2 was the pharmaceuticals unit, which posted a 20% gain in sales for the period. Cancer drug sales rose by a massive 42.2% (to $2.46 billion), and this helped push revenues in the pharmaceuticals segment to $10.4 billion. This was a significant beat on the consensus expectations of $9.95 billion.

The star performer within that group was Darzalex, which is a treatment for multiple myeloma. Sales of Darzalex reached $511 million for the reporting period, which represents an impressive annualized gain of roughly 71%. The drug has had its share of setbacks, however, as Johnson & Johnson abandoned the Phase Ib/II trial for a combined non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) treatment utilizing Roche’s Tecentriq. The market bears reacted quickly to this news, pushing JNJ to a 52-week low at 119.62 the following day. But this knee-jerk reaction was short-lived, and share prices have stabilized. Overall, the Darzalex story remains positive as the drug has FDA approval across five indications, and has gained in U.S. market share as a multiple myeloma treatment through the first half of the year. Globally, Darzalex posted quarterly gains in market share for 31 different countries throughout the Asia-Pacific and EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) regions.

Other areas of strength could be found in Johnson & Johnson’s medical device sales, which increased by 3.7% (to $7 billion). The accelerated momentum in medical device sales was propelled by strategic product launches, which should continue to generates upside for shareholders. When combined with the strength seen in JNJ’s pharma business, we can see the bullish argument for a company with unmatched global depth and the ability to generate consistent growth in foreign markets. The medical devices unit accounted for 27.8% of the company’s sales figure, which shows that the company has a well-diversified product portfolio that is capable of surviving in the event of another economic downturn.

All together, this makes this year’s downside moves in JNJ somewhat perplexing. Johnson & Johnson is one of only two U.S. companies with a rating of AAA from Standard and Poor’s. The company did lower its revenue forecast for the full-year period to $80.5 billion - $81.3 billion (down from $81 billion - $81.8 billion previously). EPS guidance for the full-year narrowed to $8.07 - $8.17 (from $8 and $8.20 previously). But these figures are still broadly in line with the consensus expectations for the period.

Over the next five years, Johnson & Johnson is expected to show annual earnings growth of roughly 8%, and the stock is trading at a forward P/E of 15.65. Over the last year, the company has shown levered free cash flow of $17.8 billion (which will enable strategic acquisitions and investment in further research development). There is a lot to like here when we combine all of this with the stock’s stable 2.68% dividend yield. Johnson & Johnson has raised its dividend for an incredible streak of 55 years, and its payout ratio currently stands at an admirable 44.2%. This suggests that the company will have no problem continuing that streak and raising its dividend going forward.

Johnson & Johnson operates in nearly every country in the world as an international leader in pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and consumer health (and it continues to generate strong growth numbers in all three areas). This adds credence to its reputation for stability as a low-volatility stock for long-term investors. Recent declines seem to have been generated by negative news events surrounding Darzalex. But JNJ’s drug pipeline remains well-positioned, and it looks as if those bearish moves have already been factored into share prices. With the market moving back toward the topside, a breakout above the March 12th highs at 135.70 looks imminent. As a diversified and stable dividend stock is a compelling buy at current levels, and JNJ should be on the radar for long-term investors seeking reliable income in these elevated equity markets.

