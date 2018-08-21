MLPs: Attractive Investments Or Old News? - Today's Editors' Picks

Since the decline in commodities in 2014, MLPs have steadily declined. After hitting bottom in 2016, they're starting to show a bit of life. At today's low valuation, one author believes that MLPs are attractive going forward. What do you think?

Chart of the day: MLPs Vs. S&P Vs. WTI Oil

Nice article and I appreciate your work. Back in the late 70s (19 not 18, like my grandkids believe), I owned PEO for a few years. I was attracted by the discount to NAV of around 15% on some very well known oil stocks. However, I learned that there needs to be a catalyst for the discount to shrivel, and it seems like PEO always traded at a discount to NAV. So I then started reviewing the history of any discount for most investments where this is a factor. If the fund/stock has traded at a discount to NAV for a long time - say 3 or 4 years - is it really trading at a discount at all? What is the catalyst that will shrink the discount?

For instance, I own PRGAF, a Swiss holding company trading at around a 20% discount to NAV, and the catalyst to shrink will be the acquisition of PRGAF by the Belgium Frere family, which I think will eventually happen.

