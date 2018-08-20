Northrop Grumman Offers Good Value As Currently Priced

As I wrote in a previous article, Lockheed Martin (LMT) is my favorite name in defense sector. Another defense stock that I have been interested in for some time Northrop Grumman (NOC). The Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA) has been one of the hottest investments over the past five years. Within that ETF, Northrop Grumman has performed very well.

Source: YCharts

Northrop Grumman’s total return is 2.7x that of the S&P 500 and almost 1.7x that of the Aerospace & Defense ETF. In fact, all of the Big 5 defense stocks have beaten the ITA over this time period.

Source: YCharts

Outside of Boeing (BA), Northrop Grumman has the best five-year performance of the largest aerospace and defense companies. Investors who have bet on the defense sector have done very well for themselves in recent years. That being said, many of these companies have seen their stocks underperform relative to the market since the beginning of 2018. Northrop Grumman is no different.

Source: YCharts

While the ITA has beaten the S&P 500 from the start of 2018 through Friday, Northrop Grumman has actually seen a share price decline. As I stated in my article reviewing Lockheed Martin, this underperformance doesn’t square with the reality that spending on defense is increasing at record levels. The U.S. is expected to spend more than$700 billion in fiscal year 2019 after crossing the $600 billion mark in fiscal year 2018.

Given the market conditions and stock decline year to date, is Northrop Grumman a buy at current prices? This article will consider the company’s recent earnings report, dividend history and my valuation to help determine if Northrop Grumman qualifies for purchase at the present time.

Recent Earnings Results

Northrop Grumman is half way through its fiscal 2018 calendar. Between the first and second quarters, the company has earned a total of $8.14, a combined $0.67 above estimates and a nearly 30% increase over the same time period last year. Northrop Grumman has generated $13.86 billion in revenue over the first half of the year, $150 million above expectations and 9.3% more than the company earned in the first two quarters of 2017.

The image below details how the company’s divisions performed during the most recent quarter.

Source: Northrop Grumman’s 2nd quarter earnings release, page 4.

Sales for the Aerospace division improved 11% as Northrop Grumman saw sales climb 40% for the F-35 aircraft. Northrop Grumman provides certain avionics systems as well as the fuselage for the F-35. Mission Systems sales grew 1% due to higher demand for the company’s sensors and processing equipment for the F-35 and advanced capabilities program. Technology Services declined 10% due to completion of several programs.

On September 18th, 2017, Northrop Grumman agreed to purchase Orbital ATK. The purchase price was $9.2 billion, including debt. Orbital ATK is the #1 supplier of ammunition to the United States and also provides rockets that allow astronauts to travel to the International Space Station. Orbital ATK contributed $400 million to sales in the 2nd quarter and should help propel earnings and revenues going forward.

In addition to a solid performance during the quarter, Northrop Grumman offered updated guidance on the conference call.

Source: Northrop Grumman’s 2nd Quarter Earnings Release Presentation, page 3.

After increasing its earnings per share guidance after the first quarter results, the company also raised guidance after the most recent quarter. Northrop Grumman now forecasts a midpoint for EPS at $16.73, up from $16.33 previously.

The majority of Northrop Grumman’s divisions performed well in the 2 nd quarter and the Orbital ATK acquisition is already accretive to earnings. With money being spent on defense like never before, Northrop Grumman is in a prime position to benefit from the current environment. Let’s examine the company’s dividend history to see if it meets my requirements.

Dividend History

I want to own companies that have a long history of paying and raising dividends. Industrial companies, like Northrop Grumman, can see their earnings fluctuate from year to year depending on the health of the economy. For this reason, I prefer companies in this sector to have at least a decade of dividend growth, offer a compound average growth rate, or CAGR, of at least 8%-10% for five and ten-year periods of time and a payout ratio below 50%. Industrials that are able to average 8%-10% dividend growth over long periods of time and through recessions show me that the company is well managed and committed to growing payments to shareholders. Maintaining a low payout ratio while offering a high rate of growth shows that the company is growing earnings at a fairly high rate. This also allows room for future increases. The image below illustrates Northrop Grumman’s dividend growth.

Source: YCHarts

Northrop Grumman’s dividend has been increased every year for the past fifteen years. From 2008-2017, the company’s dividend had a CAGR of 9.5%. In 2013, Northrop Grumman paid $2.38 in dividends, giving the company a five-year annual growth rate of 10.4%. Both totals hit my marks.

Northrop Grumman gave shareholders a dividend increase twice in 2018. The first raise occurred on January 25th when the company increased its dividend by 10% for the March payment. Then on May 16 th, Northrop Grumman increased its dividend 9.1% for the June payment (the company usually raises its dividend every year for this payment). According to Value Line, Northrop Grumman’s stock has an average payout ratio of 29.9% over the last decade. Based off of Northrop Grumman’s expected earnings and dividends ($4.70) for 2018, the payout ratio is just 28.1%. This payout ratio is so low that even if earnings were to suffer a drastic decline, the dividend would likely be safe and the company could probably continue to increase it in an extended recession.

Besides offering strong dividend growth, Northrop Grumman is also very aggressive in buying back its own shares.

Source: YCHarts

Over the last ten years, Northrop Grumman has reduced its share count by an average of more than 6% per year. While this pace might not continue forever, the company is likely to pause its share repurchase program in order to digest the Orbital ATK acquisition, it does show that Northrop Grumman is seriously about returning capital to shareholders. Between dividend growth and share buybacks, Northrop Grumman has proven to be a very shareholder friendly company.

Northrop Grumman’s current yield of 1.63% is below that of both the S&P 500 ( 1.79%) and the 10-Year Treasury ( 2.87%). I’m not opposed to owning stocks that offer low yields if the company’s fundamentals are strong and the dividend growth attractive. I feel that Northrop Grumman matches both of those criteria.

My Valuation for Northrop Grumman

If you’re not familiar with how I value stocks, I take the current price and compare it to fair values and price targets from a number of different sources. This helps me determine a fair value for a stock. For a Dividend Contender , like Northrop Grumman, I am willing to pay 5% above fair value as I don’t see a slight overpayment as a deal breaker for a companies who’s business is performing at a high level and has proven to be committed to dividend growth.

Current Yield # Years of Dividend Growth 5 Year Dividend CAGR 1.63% 15 10.4% CFRA 1 year Price Target CFRA Fair Value Morningstar Fair Value $380 $252.14 $320 Current PE F.A.S.T Graphs 5 Year Avg PE Value Engine 1 Year Price Target 17.6 16.5 $278.74 Value Engine Fair Value VL Safety & Financial Strength Price Target $354.26 1 / A++ Under $333

Value Line gives Northrop Grumman a 1 for safety and an A++ for financial strength. These are the top marks in both categories. Based off of EPS estimates for 2018 and the August 17 th closing price of $294.37, shares of Northrop Grumman have a price to earnings ratio of 17.6. F.A.S.T. Graphs says the average P/E over the last five years is 16.5, meaning shares are currently 6.25% overvalued at the moment (I should note that the P/E on the S&P 500 is 24.7). CFRA forecasts a one-year price target of $380, offering more than 29% upside potential from the current price. CFRA’s fair value is $252.14, which means shares are currently trading at a 14.4% premium to their fair value. Morningstar estimates that fair value for Northrop Grumman shares is $320, showing shares to be 8.7% undervalued. Value Engine forecasts a one-year price target of $278.74, 5.3% below where the most recent close. Their fair value is $354.26, which would put the stock at more than 20% undervalued. Altogether, I find that Northrop Grumman shares are 5.4% undervalued. Since I am willing to pay 5% over what I deem to be fair value, any price under $333 would qualify Northrop Grumman’s stock for purchase.

Conclusion

I don’t yet own Northrop Grumman, but I like the company’s business model. With defense spending increasing, the company is likely to see revenue and earnings grow. The Orbital ATK purchase is already paying off and the company has a solid dividend history and sports a very low payout ratio. This would mean that the dividend is likely safe in the event of a recession. As Northrop Grumman’s stock has underperformed both the market index and its sector year to date, this could be an excellent opportunity to pick up shares at a discount. I find Northrop Grumman to be undervalued and rate the stock as a buy at this time.

What are your thoughts on Northrop Grumman? Is there another defense name you prefer? Feel free to leave a comment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ba, LMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.