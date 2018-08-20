Chartwell: Development Pipeline Will Provide A Long Runway Of Growth

Investment Thesis

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTC:CWSRF) (TSX:CSH.UN) reported its Q2 2018 earnings with elevated G&A expenses. We believe investors should not be concerned as the increase expenses will help support its projects in development and grow its revenue. The company has a development pipeline (including current and future projects) that will grow its portfolio by about 14.5%. The company should be able to grow its top and bottom lines thanks to favourable demographic trend in Canada. The company is currently trading at a premium valuation to its peers. We believe this is warranted as Chartwell has a high percentage of higher margin retirement residences in its portfolio than its industry peers.

Chartwell’s Q2 2018 Earnings and its development pipeline

In Q2 2018, Chartwell continues to grow its funds from operation. Its FFO per unit increased to C$0.23 per unit in Q2 2018 from C$0.21 in Q2 2017. While its average same property occupancy rate declined to 91.2% in Q2 2018 from 92.0% in Q2 2017, its same property net operating income increased by 8.2%. The decline in occupancy ratio was mainly due to a difficult flu season.

What we noted in Chartwell’s latest quarterly report was its elevated general, administrative and trust expenses. As can be seen from the table below, its G&A expense has increased to C$12.05 million in Q2 2018 from C$10.12 million a year ago. This was an increase of 19.1% year over year. Management explained in the conference call that the elevated G&A expenses was primarily due to higher staffing costs to support the growing property portfolio and development activities.

Nearly 7,000 suits of total projects in development and potential projects

Let us now take a look at Chartwell’s development pipeline. Below are the three tables that shows Chartwell’s projects in development, projects by Batimo (Batimo carries out development activities and Chartwell provides leasing, marketing and management services), and future developments. As can be seen, there are a total of 3,370 suites that will be completed before the end of 2019. This will increase its total portfolio of suites by about 14.5%. Management estimates that its projects in development will have an average yield of around 7.1%. Chartwell should be able to fund the development with its healthy balance sheet (BBB rated by DBRS).

Reasons why its development pipeline will provide a long runway of growth

Favorable demographic trend

Below is the chart that shows senior housing supply and vacancy rate in Canada in the past 9 years. We can see that supply of senior housing units has increased from about 150,000 in 2009 to more than 250,000 in 2017. However, as the red solid line in the chart shows, the vacancy rate still declined to less than 8% in 2017. This is because demand continues to outpace supply in Canada’s senior housing market. According to a news report by Financial Post, Canada’s senior population has increased by 21.7% between 2006 and 2016. This was more than double the rate of the supply increase in the same time period.

Looking forward, Chartwell projects that demand for retirement residences and long-term care units will exceed 1 million by 2036. This demand is much higher than the current supply of 425 thousand units. Hence, there is a need to build about 600 thousand new suites to meet the strong demand.

Favorable geographic locations

Below is the pie chart that shows Chartwell’s portfolio by geographic location. As can be seen from the chart, about 53% of Chartwell’s properties are located in Ontario, Canada’s most populous province. This is followed by Quebec (30%), British Columbia (10%), and Alberta (7%).

We like Chartwell’s portfolio mix as these provinces’ population growth rates (except Quebec) in the past few years are higher than the national average. We expect these growth rate trends will be more or less the same in the upcoming years. This is favourable because it means that demand in these provinces will likely remain strong in the long-term.

Another reason we like Chartwell’s portfolio is that these provinces (except Quebec) have high average rental rates per month. For example, Ontario has the highest seniors homes rental rate per month in the country with C$3,526 per month in 2017 (see table below). We know that 53% of Chartwell’s properties are located in the province. We also know that the average rent increase per year in Canada was about 4.7% in 2017. If this growth rate continues through 2025, the average rent in Ontario would rise to C$5,091 per month. Besides Ontario, both average rental rates in Alberta and British Columbia are also over C$3,000. The only weak spot is Chartwell’s Quebec portfolio where the average seniors home rental rates in the province was only C$1,678 in 2017.

Premium Valuation

Chartwell is currently trading at a premium to its Canadian peers. Its price to 2018 estimated AFFO ratio of 18.1x is significantly higher than Extendicare’s 11.8x and Sienna Senior Living’s 11.7x. We believe this is warranted because nearly 80% of its portfolio of properties are consisted of higher margin retirement residences. In addition, its development pipeline will provide a long runway of growth.

Chartwell currently pays a monthly dividend of C$0.049 per unit. This is equivalent to a distribution yield of about 3.8%. Earlier this year, the company increased its dividend by 2.1%. In fact, Chartwell has increased its dividend for four consecutive years since 2014. In the conference call, management indicated its preference to preserve more cash to fund its growth plan rather than increasing its dividend significantly. Hence, its dividend growth rate will likely be modest in the next few years. Nevertheless, its development pipeline has the potential to increase its net asset value significantly.

Risks and Challenges

Despite favourable demographic trend in the long-term, investors should keep in mind that Chartwell’s retirement residence segment can be impacted by elevated supply in the near-term. In fact, management indicated in its latest conference call that supply has definitely increased in many parts of Ontario such as Ottawa, Durham region, Oshawa, Pickering, and Whitby. This may continue to weigh on its occupancy rate. In addition, its SPNOI growth rate may be slower in the near-term.

Investor Takeaway

Chartwell Retirement Residences’ development pipeline will be able to increase its portfolio by about 14.5% by the end of 2019. In addition, the company should be able to grow its SPNOI in the mid to high single-digit in the next few years thanks to favourable demographic trend. Therefore, the company continues to be a suitable choice for investors seeking capital appreciation and modest dividend growth.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

