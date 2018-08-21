Vertex Energy Is Profitable Once Again. Now What?

Revenues for the first six months of 2018 are 23% higher than the same period in 2017, despite a small dip in overall sales.

The second quarter of 2018 saw VTNR post their first quarterly profit since oil prices fell in late 2014.

Vertex Energy (VTNR) is truly an enterprise that has weathered challenging macro conditions and come back from the brink. The company - which specializes in the recycling of used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams - has seen many articles written on this site about how the collapse of oil prices in late 2014 put VTNR in serious jeopardy. Despite the challenging market conditions that severely impacted midstream producers and re-refiners, Vertex has spent the past 4 years working to diversify its revenue base, streamline its costs, and emerge as a stronger company than before.

Until the second quarter of 2018, the pieces of VTNR's turnaround never quite seemed to line up, as each step back toward profitability seemed to be hampered by unplanned maintenance, a Gulf hurricane, or some other unforeseen bad luck event. Last week's earnings announcement, however, saw that luck change and saw VTNR post its first earnings-positive quarter since late 2014.

Analyzing the quarter - what drove profitability?

The headline from VTNR's earnings announcement was their continued strong revenue growth. Consolidated revenue for the second quarter was up 27% from the second quarter of 2017, and the first six months of 2018 have seen revenue up 23% from the first six months of 2017. This represents an impressive commitment to diversifying revenue streams and holding costs low, as the revenue growth in the quarter has offset a 7% decline in quarterly sales and a 5% decline in year-to-date sales, when compared to prior year.

VTNR operates in three revenue-producing segments: refining and marketing (which aggregates and manages the re-refinement of used motor oil and petroleum byproducts), black oil (which collects used motor oil from third-parties and collection routes, and sells used motor oil as a fuel alternative), and recovery (which manages hydrocarbon stream and metals recycling on the Gulf Coast). The black oil division has historically been VTNR's largest revenue producer, and it largely drove the profitability we saw in the company's 10-Q.

The 40% increase in total revenue is largely a combination of two factors: being on the right side of the commodity spread (when crude oil indices are rising, it increases the margin for finished products relative to the cost of inputs), and growing margins through continued expansion of the used motor oil collection volume.

The second quarter of 2018 saw commodity prices increase 41%, representing a per-barrel increase of nearly $20 (from $43.27 in the second quarter of 2017, to $62.36 in the second quarter of 2018).

Collection volume saw additional double-digit growth, with the second quarter of 2018 running 17% higher than the same period in 2017, with yearly growth at 22% (for 12 month period ending June 30, 2018, vs. 12-month period ending June 30, 2017). VTNR estimates 30 million total gallons of collection in 2018. Although there is no guarantee that the company can maintain its charge-for-collection model as commodity prices rise, the continued growth of this segment - both organically and through acquisition - is a positive for VTNR.

Both revenues and gross profits were down for the Refining and Marketing Segment, partially driven by a major feedstock supplier undergoing a lengthy outage. The Recovery Segment - which includes the Group III base oil sales business - showed impressive ability to grow margins by decreasing their cost of revenue, leading to a gross profit increase of over 80%. Quarterly results for both the Refining and Recovery segments are shown below.

What to watch for in future quarters

While Vertex's run to profitability has been nothing short of impressive, here's what I'll be keeping my eye on in the near future:

Ability to grow the Recovery Segment through the sale of Group III base oil: Vertex has partnered with Dutch oil distributor Penthol C.V. to import Group III base oil (which is purer and more highly refined than Group I or II bases). Currently, most Group III base oil in the United States is imported, and due to the Penthol partnership, VTNR is the exclusive distributor of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company's Group III imports into in the U.S. through 2021. In their second quarter earnings call, VTNR management noted that while volumes in Group III imports remain strong, the growth in this segment has been impacted by delays in base oil approvals. In March, VTNR stated that the Group III base oil market is estimated to grow 10% per year through 2030. If Vertex can position themselves to harness that growth in the Recovery Segment, it will be a good sign.

Continued growth in the collection business: VTNR is still a company that relies heavily on price spreads - the ability to use either a stable or rising price environment to sell finished product for more than the cost of inputs. The company has aggressively managed the cost of inputs through growth of their collection network and pushing a pay-for-collection model. While the ability to maintain pay-for-collection is somewhat dependent on the market price of inputs, the ability to push input costs down through the collection business will be key. The company has said that even in a pay-for-oil environment, the ability to utilize a collection network is a lower cost than third-party supply. Vertex has grown collections 22% from 2017 to 2018 (12 months ending June 30) and executed another acquisition during the second quarter of 2018. I'll be curious to see if the company hits their collection target of 30 million gallons in 2018.

Continued growth of margins: During their first quarter call, VTNR estimated gross profit margins of 16-19%. The first six months of 2018 have seen the company achieve a 19% margin, with a 22% margin for the second quarter. I am interested to see if these numbers are sustainable throughout the year.

