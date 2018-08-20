Anglo American Plc: Hedge Your Mining Portfolio With This 5% Dividend Yield Stock.

Anglo American Plc (OTCQX:AAUKF) (OTCPK:AAUKY) is a resource-miner engaged in mining of diamonds, copper, PGM (read: platinum group metals), coal, iron ore, nickel and manganese. Due to the nature of its diversified operations the company provides a hedge against price decline of one or more underlying commodities. Anglo is headquartered in London and comes at par with global resource miners like BHP Billiton (BHP)(BBL), RIO Tinto (RIO) etc. in terms of diversified product range; although not so much in terms of market cap.

Despite having a healthy market cap of ~$25 B, Anglo is traded over-the-counter and prone to the inherent risks associated with such securities; one such risk being their liquid trading in the market. Nevertheless Anglo has an attractive ~5% dividend yield with the TTM (read: trailing twelve months) dividend per share at $0.98. This is coupled with tremendous growth opportunities that lie ahead of Anglo and will start materializing in the next 3-5 years. It is these opportunities combined with a favorable industry outlook that make Anglo American, the topic of our discussion.

Anglo American compared with peers:

As mentioned above, I have selected BHP and RIO for comparison with Anglo due to similarity in diversification of operations and partially because all these companies have a healthy market cap (BBL=$44.31 B) (RIO=$63.46 B). I have compared these companies in terms of liquidity (quick ratio), margins (operating margin) and returns (return on equity).

Liquidity: The following graphs tell us about the liquidity positions of the selected companies. Figure-1 presents quick ratio while Figure-2 presents the most liquid cash ratio.

[Prepared by Aitezaz Khan for Seeking Alpha using YCharts]

It is clear that BHP has better liquidity position compared with both Anglo and RIO. However, Anglo has a bigger quick ratio and cash ratio compared with RIO.

The graphs also indicate that ~75% of Anglo's liquid assets comprise of cash while in case of RIO and BHP, the proportion is ~54% and ~63% respectively. This reflects that Anglo has the highest proportion of cash in its quick current assets. This strong cash position also indicates that Anglo has sufficient cash to pay off current liabilities and pay for mining expenditure without the need to borrow additional funds. Nonetheless, all three companies have a healthy quick ratio >1 that demonstrates their robust liquidity positions.

Margins: Next,let's consider the operating margins of the selected companies. Have a look at the chart below that shows that Anglo has the lowest overall operating margins when compared with peers, and it faces comparatively higher costs. Despite having greatest proportion of cash-to-quick current assets ratio, Anglo needs to focus on cost reductions to become attractive in terms of margins.

Return on Equity: The following chart shows the rate of return delivered by these selected companies over the past twelve months. In terms of ROE (read: return on equity), RIO is clearly the winner. However, Anglo's ROE is far better compared with BHP and in my opinion, this is another positive that counts.

Converging the metrics: Putting the previous discussion together, it appears that Anglo has the strongest liquidity position compared with peers. Although it does generate attractive ROE and healthy margins (~20%) however, it needs to improve on these metrics to come at par with peers like RIO and BHP.

Strategic decisions pave way for growth:

In the mining industry, growth is often denoted and pursued through mergers and acquisitions and constitute an integral part of management's strategic decision making. These acquisitions are often subject to regulatory approvals by the countries where the mining assets are situated. In the context of Anglo American Plc., let's consider the recent strategic decisions and their impact on Anglo's performance going forward.

Minas-Rio Iron Mine in Brazil: During the H2 2018, Anglo plans to submit license request for expansion in one of its largest development project; the Minas-Rio iron ore project in Brazil. The company expects to obtain the license by H1 2019 and in my opinion, the successful approval will push up the share prices. However, the long-term gains from this expansion project would accrue as Anglo ramps up production to its 2020 target of ~26.5 Mt (read: Million tonnes).

Considering the current iron ore prices of ~$68/t it's easy to foresee the voluminous increase in revenue that will accrue to Anglo, thanks to the commencement of production from this expansion project.

Source: BusinessInsider

As shown in the graph above, iron ore prices are down by 8.6% since the start of the FY 2018 and in my opinion, any increase in ore prices beyond the $70-72/t range will certainly help generate greater cash flows from the expansion projects; caveat is that any such price growth is sustainable and not hampered by global politics. Another caveat is that the slurry pipeline used to transport the iron ore; becomes fit for use.

Another plus-Quellaveco copper project in Peru:

On 26th July 2018, Anglo announced its plan to commence development in the Quellaveco copper mine in Peru. This mine is supposed to produce ~300 kt of copper during the first 10 years LoM (read: Life-Of-Mine). Anglo expects to deliver the first production three years from now (i.e 2022), however the first full-year production is expected to be delivered in FY 2023. The project has an initial LoM of ~30 years that may be expanded further.

Source: Anglo American Plc.

In another article, I discussed the production potential of a world class copper asset owned by the subsidiary of RIO Tinto, namely Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ). To facilitate the comparison I have reproduced the chart presented in that article:

TRQ production profile. Source: SA article

In this chart the brown blocks represent expected annual copper production (in kt) from the OT (read: Oyu Tolgoi) mine in Mongolia. Although the copper production profile of TRQ is expected to double over the period 2020-2026; Anglo's Quellavaco copper asset is nothing inferior. Its expected 300 kt per annum production would easily be 1/2 of what will be produced by the world's third largest copper mine.

At present, the copper prices are floating in the range of ~$6000/t. Going forward, the price situation is expected to improve and we may see copper restored above the $7000-7500/t mark (similar prices as were observed at the start of the year).

Source: BusinessInsider

It should be noted that current copper prices are one of the lowest observed during the past 12 months and copper already lost ~10% since the start of the year. The main reason behind falling copper prices was the unexpectedly prolonged US-China trade tariff war that forced a cut in the demand of the shiny metal, by China (one of the largest importers of copper) amid threats from Trump administration to impose tariffs on Chinese exports to the US.

However, as the fire tends to cool down between the two largest economies, we can be optimistic about a turnaround in copper prices going forward, that will certainly improve the future cash flows from Anglo's Quellaveco project.

Analysis of Anglo's H1 2018 results:

Anglo announced its Q2 2018 results on 19th July 2018 and posted a strong quarter. This strengthens hopes for the company's improved future performance owing to the increased production potential from the upcoming projects discussed above. Let's have a look at the numbers:

Operational update: In terms of output, Anglo generally improved on a Y/Y basis for the quarter and half-year ended 30th June 2018. The table below shows that except for the production of nickel and thermal coal that declined 8% and 6% during the half-year (on a Y/Y basis); all the other resources improved. The decline in thermal coal production was partly attributable to Anglo's decision to sell New Largo thermal coal project, a project less lucrative to Anglo. The company announced this decision in January 2018 and its thermal coal production suffered in the following half-year. However, the deal will further strengthen Anglo's liquidity position by fetching ~$65 MM in cash.

Source: Q2 Production Report

Another point of concern is the 64% decline in the output from Minas-Rio mine. The production decline is attributable to leakages in the slurry pipeline (discussed in an earlier section) that resulted in Anglo declaring force majeure in one of its significant iron delivery contract.

Nevertheless, the positives are overwhelming with the precious diamonds business growing by 8% and platinum business growing by 4%. Moreover, the half-yearly 6% decline in thermal coal is offset by a sharp 17% increase in metallurgical coal production.

Financial update: Considering the financial performance of the company, the H1 2018 was impressive compared on a Y/Y basis. Have a look at the numbers:

Source: Interim Results

As shown above, EBITDA gained an impressive 11% Y/Y attributable partly to increased production. However, there was a 9% decline in Y/Y net income due to increased costs. This is in line with our previous discussion of Anglo's lower margins compared with peers. Another reason for the declining profitability was depressed metal prices. As discussed earlier, the depressed metal prices can reasonably be expected to improve going forward and we may see even better results for Anglo's upcoming quarters.

Last Word:

Anglo is a strong multiple-resource mining company that diversifies its portfolio of mining commodities. During the Q2 2018, the company posted healthy financial and operational results that could have been better had the metal markets performed better. Going forward, the situation could reasonably be expected to improve and Anglo can surely improve its profitability and returns. This will be supported by the increased production potential added from Anglo's upcoming projects in Peru and Brazil. Since the company has strong liquidity position and generates healthy returns to shareholders, I believe this 5% dividend-yield stock is certainly poised for growth.

