Yield Curve And Housing: Stock Market And Economic Outlook Update

Where the economy and stock market is likely to head over the next year.

I gave my mid-year 2018 outlook for the economy and the stock market in the beginning of July. The data from that article was mostly positive. We are seeing some changes in key indicators such as the yield curve and the housing market. I'll take a look at what is happening and explain where I think the economy and the stock market is heading over the next 12 months.

Flattening Yield Curve

Recent reports show that the yield curve is flattening. The inverted yield curve (when short-term treasury rates become higher than longer-term treasury rates) is a key indicator that occurred before the last 9 recessions going back to 1955. This has occurred about 6 months to 24 months before recessions. The good news is that the yield curve is not yet inverted.

We should expect a flattening of the yield curve as the economy matures. The flattening refers to small differences between short-term treasuries such as the 3 month vs. the 10 year. This is a typical occurrence after a series of interest rate increases, which is what we are experiencing right now.

Since the yield curve is flattening and not inverted, it is not a cause for worry just yet in my opinion. As I mentioned, recessions tend to occur 6 months to 24 months after the yield curve inverts. Since the curve is not inverted yet, we probably have more time on our hands. The yield curve is something to watch closely at this stage of the economic cycle.

Housing Weakness

The housing market is important for the overall economy because new home purchases stimulate other large ticket items such as appliances, furniture, and other home-related goods. When the housing market is strong, it indicates that consumers are feeling comfortable with making large purchases because of a strong economy/stable employment outlook.

Housing starts are a good economic indicator since it shows the health of new home construction, which leads to many large purchases of durable goods. Housing starts dropped 1.4% in July 2018 as compared to July 2017. Although this was a drop, it was better than the 12% decline for June 2018 as compared to June 2017.

Although there were 2 months in a row of declines, we don't have to raise the alarm bells just yet. Housing starts typically drop by about 25% before recessions occur. This happened before every recession going back to 1960.

The good news is that the recent drop is just a small blip on the overall chart with the decline in housing starts not even close to 25%. The other good news is that building permits increased 4.2% in July 2018 as compared to July 2017.

The increase in building permits means that we could see future increases in housing starts. Therefore, the dip over the past 2 months could just be a weather-related fluctuation and not the start of a longer decline in housing starts. Precipitation in the United States was above average for June and July according to NOAA data. So, some home building projects could have been delayed because of the weather.

GDP Growth Was Stronger in Q2

Another key indicator is the 4.1% increase in U.S. GDP growth for Q2 2018. This was the strongest growth in 4 years. GDP growth in the previous 5 months ranged from 1.2% to 3.2%.

These gains were driven by a 4% increase in personal consumption, a 7.3% increase in business spending, and a 3.5% increase in government spending. This shows that consumers and businesses are confident enough to increase their spending. That could be the result of confidence in job security and a positive outlook for businesses.

However, there is a note of caution in a recent report. The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment index declined to 95.3 in August from July's 97.9. This was a result of consumers in the bottom third of income distribution showing sensitivity to changes in inflation. For example, buying conditions for durable goods such as furniture, vehicles, and appliances dropped for those on the lower end of the income scale.

While those in the bottom third of the income scale are more sensitive to price increases, the economy can still be carried by those in the top two-thirds of the income distribution. Those in the top two-thirds of income are less sensitive to price increases. Those in the lower end will likely need to see gains in income for their confidence to increase again.

Economic and Stock Market Outlook

I think we are at the stage in the economic cycle where we need to closely watch the key economic indicators such as the housing market and the yield curve. The housing market affects a good portion of economic spending since it leads to other large purchases of durable goods. The yield curve is important because when it inverts, short-term interest rates would be higher than longer-term rates. This could drive money out of the stock market and into treasuries as a safer bet.

I still think there is room for further economic growth and stock market gains as we head into the end of 2018 and move into 2019. Interest rates are still low enough to stimulate new mortgages and lending for vehicles and other durable goods for those in the top two-thirds of income distribution. So, I think we'll see further growth before conditions deteriorate.

We will have to keep a close eye on the housing starts trend and the yield curve. If we get an inverted yield curve and housing starts begin a longer downward trend, it could indicate that a recession is on the horizon. So, I will be watching these key indicators and provide updated analysis as things develop. In this environment, we should be confident, but not too confident and cautious, but not too cautious.

