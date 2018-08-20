Virtual Reality May Be What Pushes Nvidia Even Higher

I think the company faces low downside at its current level while still potentially seeing positive and steady growth due to the strong industry tailwinds pushing it forward.

Cryptocurrency's volatility seems to have been priced in and stabilized, as the gaming segment continues to expand despite a declined but now steady crypto market.

At a TTM P/E of now 35 the company may even be considered undervalued given its levels of the past 1-2 years and growth possibilities even at its current size.

With the expected boom of virtual reality in video gaming over the next 1-2 years Nvidia may see positive surprises given its market share/brand and upcoming products such as"Turing."

Nvidia's post-earnings drop has left it potentially undervalued as it remains well positioned to capture growth from a rapidly expanding processor industry.

Nvidia's (NVDA) recent earnings report seems to have resulted in the same effect that many other technology companies have been experiencing this season, namely earnings beating expectations with downgraded guidance sending the stock tumbling.

Indeed after its earnings report post market on Thursday the stock fell Friday more than 4.9%, as its strong growth and stable margin guidance seemed overwhelmed by negative market sentiment at its $90 million negative revenue guidance adjustment.

NVDA Price data by YCharts

I remain positive on Nvidia's price recovery and appreciation due to its both currently rightly-valued, or perhaps even undervalued, valuation as well as major trends in the gaming, AI, and other heavy semiconductor-use sectors in the upcoming 1-2 years that are likely to push Nvidia even higher.

Virtual Reality Rollout A Major Boost For A Nvidia Poised To Capture Growth

At now a diluted TTM GAAP EPS of $6.85 per share Nvidia's price of $244.82 a share means its P/E ratio is 35.74, a low for recent years. Nvidia's market capitalization now stands at $148.85 billion.

In terms of Nvidia's growth multiple, I think around 35 is a safe level where further shrinking is unlikely even at Nvidia's current size. The Nvidia of pre-2016 with a multiple in the low 20s was a dramatically different company and before many of the current growth trends developed that pushed Nvidia's skyrocketing rise of the past three years.

In terms of its 35 P/E ratio, I believe it may even see a small expansion as it did the past two to three years due to the increasing demand expected for semiconductors chips and devices capable of high-processing usage.

Specifically, we can look at the video game industry where augmented and virtual reality is on a rollout over the next 1-2 years to the retail mass market. Indeed studies have shown that in the upcoming five years virtual reality in the video game industry is expected to grow at more than 50% CAGR per year, until rising up to almost $50 billion by 2025.

Nvidia's core segments remain in the usage of its devices for gaming, which supplied still over half of its revenue this past quarter and has been showing sustained growth this past year even at its now relatively large quarterly intakes of $1 billion, $1.5 billion, $1.7 billion, and now $1.8 billion. Year-on-year growth for gaming came in at 52% this quarter, and it seems even with downgraded guidance those growth rates may still hold up to some degree.

(Source: Nvidia Q2 2019 Earnings)

In terms of the revenue guidance downgrade, amid a stable margin guidance of around 63%, that seemed to send the stock down a moderate amount, even that upon further look is of course negative but not game changing. Nvidia says it expects roughly $3.25 billion in Q3 2019 revenue, although it has a plus or minus range of 2%, compared to the original $3.34 billion. Even then it still is a 23.2% year-on-year increase from Q3 2018's $2.636 billion.

Furthermore, I think there remains a strong chance of Nvidia's posted results may come in both slightly higher than current guidance approximates and sees a boost in future quarters as well, as Nvidia's new "Turing" chip is coming out this quarter and is expected to be a huge growth capturer.

(Source: TechSpot)

Specifically designed for virtual reality gaming, given Nvidia's current brand penetration, chip reputation, and the specifications for the "Turing" itself it seems like it may be a significant revenue booster - also because of its high retail price.

Conclusion

Nvidia is a large but focused company that commands a market in which it has retained strong market brand and share. This market is poised to grow immensely in the next 1-2 years due to the expansion of processing-heavy virtual reality for both retail and institutional use, making it likely I think Nvidia may, even amid cryptocurrency turbulence, see positive surprises more than negative ones.

Given Nvidia's current valuation level I believe the company may continue to experience steady growth from this point due to both increasing earnings as well as a growth multiple that may expand slightly but seems unlikely to shrink further.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.