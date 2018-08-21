Apple's Irrational Price

Investment Thesis

The stock market's bull run will not last forever. Many large tech companies are already trading at stretched premiums. Yet, Apple (AAPL) is one company which has everything going for it, yet, for now, it still trades at a discount to fair value. Yet, as shown by the pop in its share price post-earnings, the market is now slowly starting to appreciate the scope of the opportunity. Succinctly said, this undervaluation won't remain available forever. For now, the risk-reward is highly appealing, but even more important, an investment in Apple is relatively safe.

Recent Results

With Apple's earnings release at the beginning of this month, all financial outlets were focused on the fact that the Apple's top line was again strong and grew 17% to $53.3 billion in Q3. However, looking under the bonnet, there were surprises abound.

For instance, iPhones sales growth was certainly a shocker, up 20% YoY - which is simply remarkable. However, while Apple certainly continues to perform astonishingly well with its iPhone sales, the gross margin on the iPhone does not weigh up to what its Services segment can do.

While Apple's team remains tight-lipped over tangible quantitative details from its iPhone revenue, we do know from Apple's SEC 10-Q disclosures that Apple's Services revenue contributed positively towards improving its consolidated margin.

However, what makes Apple's execution particularly successful remains its ecosystem. For most customers, entry into Apple's ecosystem would be through the iPhone. Thus, given iPhone's entry price north of $500 and meaningfully more for the iPhone X, customers wishing to enjoy this convenient platform need to pay up. In fact, given that Apple's Services now has more than 300 million subscribers, there is clearly a huge demand to enjoy its ecosystem.

Asset-Light Means Better Margins

While Apple does not give forward guidance past one quarter, we know from CFO Maestri's comments that Apple continues to benefit from YoY improvements to its gross margin, in spite of having to deal with currency headwinds and increased product transition costs. On Apple's Q&A section of the call, Maestri described how these headwinds would be offset by beneficial tailwinds coming from Apple's Services mix.

To put into perspective Apple's 300 million subscribers, we should think about Netflix's (NFLX) cash-burning business model and how investors are willing to pay up $140 billion to become Netflix's shareholders which has less than half the number of Apple's subscribers.

Buy Back

Apple has a net cash position of approximately $129 billion. Maestri has in the past few quarters spoken louder and louder in highlighting Apple's buyback programme, which aims to leave Apple with a net cash neutral position over time. Furthermore, given that Apple is likely to finish FY 2018 generating around $60 billion of free cash flow, together with Maestri's ambition to get to a net cash neutral position, even without much in the way of revenue growth, say around 5-6%, and investors could quite easily see Apple's EPS number grow with a CAGR of roughly 13-15%. Now, we should note, given Apple's ability to convert its earnings to free cash flow at or just above 100%, investors should over time come to reward Apple's EPS line with a higher multiple.

Valuation

Source: author's calculations, morningstar.com

Apple's future prospects are not fully reflected in the multiples which investors are paying today. My main argument is that Apple's historic P/Sales of 3.1X, related more to Apple as an asset-heavy business, reliant on selling hardware, with its high fixed costs. Going forward, Apple's Services has a tremendous opportunity to meaningfully grow and push up Apple's consolidated gross margin.

Next, we should note that Apple's revenue has, for a long time, been dependent on customers upgrading to newer and more expensive smartphones. However, with its Services business line, Apple will rely less on selling hardware and more on offering its customers convenience through Services.

Lastly, we need to note that Apple's cash flows are the most cheaply valued amongst its peer group.

Takeaway

All in all, I content that Apple is one of the safest investments to be made in the market at present. Firstly, because it is evidently still growing. Secondly, because it carries a large amount of cash on its balance, which are allowing management to push forward with an aggressive share repurchase program. Thirdly, because Apple is led by arguably one of the best management teams available with a track record of creating value for its shareholders. Finally, and no less important, because Apple is trading very cheaply.

Author's note: The only favor I ask is that you click the "Follow" button so I can grow my Seeking Alpha friendships and our Deep Value network.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

Find alpha in unloved names with enormous upside potential At Deep Value Returns, I'm laser-focused on two things: free cash flow and unloved businesses. Companies that are going through troubled times, but that are otherwise stable and cash-flow generative can be bought on the cheap, providing investors with an opportunity for exceptional returns once those names come back in favor - as they often do. If you're looking for a deep value investing approach inspired by Buffett, Icahn, and Greenblatt that can help you generate between 50% and 200% potential upside in just a few years, then sign up for your two-week free trial with Deep Value Returns today!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.