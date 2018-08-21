Western Asset Mortgage: Diversification Paying Off

Although the accounting and reporting is adjusted to show positive core income, at this time is appears the dividend is going to be maintained.

Western Asset Mortgage (NYSE:WMC) is a mortgage real estate investment trust, or mREIT, that had seen performance fall over the last few years. In recent quarters the company has positioned its portfolio and accounting structure in a way that has led to on paper gains in book value and divided coverage. Simply put, the company has employed some tricky accounting to help disguise losses, which we felt was simply disgusting. Overall, we have told you to avoid the name, but so far, the approach has worked as the market has priced shares well above 52-week lows. What is more, while many in the sector are being battered, WMC shares remain solid. Are we being too cautious? Let us discuss.

Shares stabilizing

Although we have previously been adamant that we thought you should avoid the name when it was under $10 back in March, the stock has rallied over the last few months:

Source: BAD BEAT Investing

That is a bullish short-term pattern. Shares are holding firmly in the present range, which is absolutely a positive when you buy a name for income. that is why most investors buy mREIT shares: income. That said, we know that investors who have been holding for years when mREITs were at their operationally strongest have been counting the dividend payments just hoping to break even, as shares are still down over 50% from 2013.

This price action in recent weeks is encouraging for shareholders, but history has shown these spikes are often met with continued declines. Investors still holding since $20 plus have seen the dividend slashed time and again all the way down to $0.31. However, so long as the stock doesn't continue to fall, and dividend continue to be paid, eventually the investor will break even. Those who have recently entered are likely ahead, but in either event, we need to realize that any future cut will result in the selling of shares. Recent quarters have been strong from a critical metric standpoint, although we do invite you to compare prior and current accounting methods from any earnings report from say 2015 versus 2018 to understand some of the changes we have seen. Let us discuss the key strengths and weaknesses investors in this name should be aware of.

Always watch the critical metrics

While understanding that accounting changes have helped boost numbers in the past, let us turn to the critical metrics which you should examine for all mREITs. These are summarized below for WMC as of Q2 2018:

Critical metrics of interest WMC's performance Q2 2018 Book value and % change from Q1 2018 $11.10 (-0.4%) Net interest rate spread in Q2 2.05% Dividend (yield)* $0.31 (11.5%) Q2 core income per share $0.36 Dividend covered?** Yes 52-week share price range $8.54-$11.11

*Based on current share price and forward annualized yield

**Determination based on estimate of core earnings covering dividend paid

Data table source: WMC's Q2 earnings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Regardless of the high expenses the company may be incurring, there are some positive takeaways from this quarter. We remain less than confident in management, but even with accounting issues, if we have investors holding for income, this is a positive quarter. While we do of course still have concerns about the mREIT space in general going forward, the dividends being paid will eventually result in an investor breaking even if share prices remain stable. The spread widened, and core plus drop income shows the dividend was covered. However, book value pulled back. Let us discuss.

Dividend coverage

At the end of the day, we care about whether the dividend will be covered. Every major decline in this company's stock has been the result of a dividend cut. The company saw GAAP net income of $1.5 million, or $0.52 per share, compared to last quarter which saw a net income of $21.4 million, or $0.52 per share. So, on a GAAP basis, this was a bit concerning. While GAAP is informative, and we like to see a positive move on this metric, a better gauge for the dividend coverage is core earnings. While the company does try to engineer positive numbers here, as we detailed in the past, Western Asset Mortgage reported that it saw core earnings plus drop income of $15.2 million, or $0.36 per share. This is an improvement from $14.1 million, or $0.34 per share, in core earnings last quarter.

As far as the dividend goes, it was actually covered this quarter as the $15.2 million in core income translates to $0.31 per share of income. For the record, this includes drop income. But the drop income only accounted for $0.01 of earnings. Therefore, we have coverage. This is absolutely welcome news for shareholders.

This is key result because there have been major shortfalls in the past. These shortfalls have led to severe dividend cuts over the years. With this now the third positive report in a row, we believe there is some breathing room for the dividend. This is because the last few quarters in 2016-2017 were very tight on coverage.

Coming into 2018 we viewed the dividend as at risk. This was even more the case earlier in March 2018 when we were very cautious because Q4 provided no margin of safety from core earnings. The present quarter (and Q1 2018 as well) were extremely volatile thanks to the whipsaw action in rates. A lot of top mREITs saw compressed spreads and pressure on book values.

With several interest rate hikes coming from the Fed this year, interest rate volatility will only increase. We are pleased to see WMC hold up so well. Let us talk about some of the key metrics that led to this strong performance, and why shares remain steadfast while others in the sector have faced pressure.

Strength in the net interest rate spread

One of the major drivers of earning potential is the net interest rate spread, which has been narrowing recently. In fact, the spread was over 3% in 2016, and fall to under 2% in late 2017. This is a problem. A falling net interest rate spread has been common across the whole sector in recent quarters. This trend has a direct relationship to performance. In Q4 2017 we saw the spread narrow to 1.79%. However, it recovered to 1.9% in Q1 2018. Our coverage of other mREITs and their second quarters suggested that the spread was likely to be pressured here in Q2.

We were wrong, and the company delivered gains here. This was a primary reason that core income grew. As the spread widens it means the company has greater earnings potential. In this quarter, the cost of funds rose heavily, but the rise in average yields was even greater, leading to a widening spread. Average yields from assets rose from 4.14% to 4.36%, while the cost to acquire those funds rose from 2.44% to 2.58%. This certainly is a large move on both ends, and we expect such volatility to continue in 2018.

Book value relatively stable

The book value of this name has been a quiet strength. Although we have been bearish because of the dividend concerns, we have always worried about the book value in the name. Book values have been pressured for all mREITs in recent years, and especially in the last two quarters. We think it is noteworthy that the company has seen a rally in its book value over the last year and a half. While book value did fall in Q2, it was pretty stable considering the action we saw in the competition. We believe this trend is important:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Book value is still down from where it was in 2016, but it has recovered a lot. While the book value fell a nickel to $11.10, we were pleased with this result. Investors should most certainly view this as a positive quarter. We have been mostly perennial bears in this name, but regardless of the accounting or operational expenses etc, this was a good result. Right now, shares are at $10.81, so the discount-to-book is now just 4.7%.

Despite the positive momentum in the name, we do need to be realistic that a buy here is risky unless you believe book value will continue to appreciate. Frankly, we think a stable book value would be a win. The discount-to-book is not enticing enough to come in and buy heavily here, but we do believe that anytime shares dip to offer you a 10% or higher discount, shares are worth considering. This is especially true if we consider that key metrics are stable.

Other items that we think will impact future results

We do like that the company bought back 63,000 shares at an average cost of $9.88. This helps boost core earnings per share and provides some buying pressure. The company also picked up another $327 million in target assets. We like that a chunk of these are credit sensitive. The purchases occurred across a number of sub-sectors of the mortgage market. Where WMC has moved in the right direction is in its asset mix. The name has begun to realize the benefits of its diversified portfolio and differentiated investment strategy, something our favorite and most successful mREITs benefit from.

Take home

We are no longer bearish on the name, but will remain cautious. Given the performance, holding is optimum here. We do regret having said "look elsewhere" when shares were at $9.00, but the turnaround from a diversification aspect is promising. We are well off the 52-week lows, but the coverage of the dividend should be your primary concern going forward. Right now, it looks covered, and the quarter was positive.

While it appears there has been two quarters of positive coverage providing spillback, we do not see a hike anytime soon. Looking ahead, our current expectations are for ongoing economic growth with slightly higher inflation. Residential and commercial real estate markets across the country remain healthy and robust, and we do not see that changing in the near-term.

Quad 7 Capital has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "Follow." Quad 7 Capital also writes a lot of "breaking" articles, which are time-sensitive, actionable investing ideas. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check the box to "Get email alerts "under "Follow."

Do you want to pad your returns in the short-term? BAD BEAT Investing spots short-term, fast moving trades We will offer a half off special to the next 3 people who signup at the annual rate. Get our highest conviction rapid-return trade ideas for ~$1 a day. What we do for you: Find beaten-down stocks and profit from their reversals. 2-3 swing trades a week, monthly deep value plays. Guided entry and exits. Open discussions of ideas with other day-traders

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.