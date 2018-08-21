Another Day, Another Dollar

This is likely to go down as one of the more important days in the history of the Fed, and there are implications across assets.

On Monday, President Trump entered the fray again, explicitly calling for the Fed to take a pause in the interest of weakening the greenback amid the trade war.

Positioning in the dollar and in Treasurys is stretched to the long and the short side, respectively.

With the Fed minutes and Powell's speech in Jackson Hole on deck, this was already set to be an important week for assessing the future of rate hikes stateside.

This was already set to be a pivotal week when it comes to getting a read on how Jerome Powell's Fed is likely to proceed in the face of still buoyant U.S. economic data and evidence of domestic price pressures on the one hand, and the drawdown in emerging market (hereafter "EM") assets and ongoing trade frictions on the other.

The market clearly believes Powell is likely to stick to his guns in the near term, if not over the longer haul. The Fed chair has been steadfast in his upbeat assessment of the U.S. economy, and as I've mentioned here repeatedly over the past several days (recalling a series of posts I wrote for this platform in May), Powell has also said that in his view, emerging market economies should prove resilient to Fed tightening as long as rate hikes are gradual and predictable.

(Source: Bloomberg)

That latter contention (i.e., that developing markets are prepared) is debatable to say the least and the events that have transpired over the past several weeks in EM certainly seem to suggest that the rolling back of accommodation by developed market (hereafter "DM") central banks isn't likely to go as smoothly as the Fed chair suggested in May.

Part of the "problem" (if that's what you want to call it) is that the U.S. is running a combination of policies that are effectively forcing the Fed to lean hawkish. Late-cycle fiscal stimulus is inflationary, as are tariffs in the early stages, and while the Fed has variously indicated it would be willing to tolerate an inflation overshoot, it's not clear where policymakers would draw the line. The latest CPI data out earlier this month showed core prices rising at their fastest pace since 2008.

In addition to compelling the Fed to lean hawkish, U.S. fiscal policy is contributing to dollar strength in other ways. "The new tax laws also create incentives to repatriate cash to the US and if these monies are not already in dollar assets, this could strength the dollar", BofAML wrote last week, reiterating points made by a number of analysts earlier this year when an acute dollar funding squeeze manifested itself in a spike in short-term funding costs.

All of this has conspired to push the dollar to one-year highs.

(Source: Heisenberg)

Positioning reflects expectations of more Fed hikes and a dollar that remains caught in the self-feeding loop described above. In the week through Tuesday, USD net longs jumped another $1.4 billion to a new fresh “since January 2017” high at $24.3 billion overall.

(Source: Goldman)

Meanwhile, the curve continues to flatten, in a further sign that the market believes Powell will remain stubbornly hawkish despite international turmoil. The 2s10s hit a new post-crisis low on Monday morning inside of 24bps.

(Source: Bloomberg)

The latest CFTC data, current through last Tuesday, shows a fresh all-time record short in the 10Y at 698,194 contracts.

(Source: Bloomberg)

That was the setup heading into this week with the Fed minutes on tap on Wednesday and, critically, Jerome Powell scheduled to speak at Jackson Hole on Friday. Clearly, EM central bankers and anyone still hanging on in some of the various carry trades that depend on subdued volatility in EM FX and would benefit handsomely from a weaker dollar will be listening and watching closely. Here's some brief color from Barclays out over the weekend:

Central bank communication will be the focus as the Fed releases the minutes from the August meeting and policy makers participate in the Jackson Hole Symposium. We expect the minutes to reiterate the constructive view on the economic outlook, boosted by fiscal policy, and the appropriateness of the gradual approach to rate hikes. The recent turmoil in EM and contagion risk will probably not appear, as the latest EM sell-off happened after the meeting. Given the strength of the domestic economy, the Fed is likely to downplay contagion risks for now, as long as they do not pose a threat to US economic activity or inflation dynamics.

Given that the minutes won't reflect the most recent bout of EM risk-off behavior, it will be left to Powell to say something soothing in Jackson Hole and again, I'm not sure he's so inclined - especially not with the U.S. economy still hitting on all cylinders and inflation on the rise.

Of course, the more hawkish the Fed, the wider the policy divergence with America's trade partners and, implicitly, the more favorable the rate differentials for the dollar. The stronger the dollar, the weaker the tariffs, a situation that has been a continual source of consternation for the White House. In July, in a landmark CNBC interview, the President expressed his displeasure at the evolution of Fed policy, and he reiterated the points the next day on Twitter.

Although trade wars are always currency wars to a certain extent, the President's comments last month put the focus squarely on the FX market. Soon enough, analysts like JPMorgan's Michael Feroli began pondering whether the White House might ask the Treasury to intervene in the FX market in the event Jerome Powell continues to hike. I detailed the mechanics of a potential intervention in a post published here last week.

Well, on Monday, Bloomberg reported that the President criticized Jerome Powell over the weekend at a fundraising event in the Hamptons. Hours later, Reuters released an exclusive interview that contained the following quotes from Trump:

I’m not thrilled with [Powell] raising interest rates, no. I’m not thrilled. We’re negotiating very powerfully and strongly with other nations. We’re going to win. But during this period of time I should be given some help by the Fed. The other countries are accommodated. I believe in the Fed doing what’s good for the country.

Obviously, that is a very big deal. The dollar (UUP) fell to a session low following the release of the Reuters article as investors were once again left to ponder how aggressive the Fed can realistically be given the combination of a White House that has explicitly called for a pause in the hiking cycle on multiple occasions and burgeoning turmoil across EM assets.

(Source: Heisenberg)

10Y yields fell four basis points on the day in the wake of Trump's comments.

This materially changes the calculus for Powell. The Reuters article also says that Trump intends to criticize the Fed if the committee continues to hike rates. One has to wonder whether that prospect could tip the scales in favor of the FOMC being more inclined to cite "international developments" on the way to taking a pause on hikes.

The problem, as ever, is that any dovish lean could be criticized as being a political maneuver from the Fed, which may paradoxically raise the bar in terms of how deep the EM selloff would have to be to prompt a pause in the hiking cycle.

On Friday, Jeff Gundlach took to Twitter to suggest that the massive short in Treasurys is ripe for a squeeze and multiple commentators (including the above-mentioned Michael Feroli from JPMorgan) have recently suggested that although the arguments for a stronger dollar appear bulletproof, a more interventionist approach from the White House cannot be ruled out.

Monday's news isn't great for the stretched longs in the dollar or for the crowded short Treasury position. It could potentially be positive for EM assets and for risk appetite more generally if the Fed changes course, but as alluded to above, this is complicated immeasurably by political concerns.

Whatever the case, Monday is likely to go down as an important day in the history of the Fed and on that note, I'll leave you with a quote from JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic, who said this just three weeks ago on the way to calling from a rally in EM stocks:

We previously argued that the new Fed will likely be in sync with the Trump administration, which likes low rates, a weaker USD, and higher debt. Regardless of whether this materializes, our view is that a slower pace of hiking is the right thing to do given the divergence of US and international rates, as well as the enormous left tail risk of a potential late-cycle policy error. Should the Fed skip one hike, it would be a risk-on catalyst, lifting EM assets in particular.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.