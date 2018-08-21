Disney's Q3: Thoughts On The Studio And Consumer Products Segments

Disney (NYSE:DIS) released Q3 results recently. My focus in this article will be on studio and consumer products/interactive media. I believe these two areas will be of prime importance going forward in the post-Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX, FOXA) acquisition era of the Mouse's corporate history.

Overall, adjusted EPS went up 18% in Q3 (coming in at $1.87) and 21% during the nine-month period ($5.60). Good performance there, and free cash flow was up 19% to over $7 billion for the nine-month period, driven in part by a favorable tax environment. Free cash, unfortunately, dipped 25% to $2.5 billion in the current quarter. Revenue increased 7% in Q3 and also during the nine-month frame, the latter seeing a top line of $45 billion.

Disney is statistically doing well, but it's the potential growth that matters. The company is making a big bet on streaming products, powered by not only its portfolio but by the portfolio of Twenty-First Century Fox. Let's look first at the Disney studio itself.

The Disney studio operating segment increased sales in Q3 by 20%, coming in at almost $2.9 billion. For the nine-month period, the increase was 13% to $7.8 billion. Operating income was up 11% in Q3 to well over $700 million. Income during the nine-month period was up 12% to $2.4 billion.

Focusing on the nine-month time frame, let's put the studio's place in the company in perspective. The media segment captured income of $5.1 billion. Parks/resorts saw $3.6 billion come in during the last three quarters. Consumer/interactive products (which we will discuss) delivered $1.3 billion. Both media and consumer saw declines of 6% each in income generation, while parks continued its ascent with a current 20% growth rate.

These numbers indicate the importance of the upcoming streaming product. Media is a large part of shareholder value, and its declining subscriber rate and exposure to the volatile advertising markets necessitated a change in distribution strategy.

The studio segment will therefore be called upon to supply some of the content to streaming in the form of product that hits theaters first. That's important, because while streaming models can be based on all-exclusive, non-theatrical product, Disney, which has embraced theatrical exhibition over premium video-on-demand (at least for now), will rely on increasing the value of franchises on the silver screen as a way of advertising its direct-to-consumer digital service. In essence, consumers will become excited by blockbusters in first release and will understand that the exclusive window of digital release will be owned by Disney's subscription model. Although it is not fully clear to me at the moment, based on the company's desire to buy back broadcast rights for its Star Wars movies, I'm of the assumption that Disney will keep certain franchises away from all other platforms, save perhaps Blu-ray/DVD and digital sales. In a time when many consumers eschew physical discs in favor of subscription streaming, the company may be looking to limit alternatives for watching something that at one time was playing very well (financially speaking) in theaters.

CEO Bob Iger mentioned the issue of how much content will be on the streaming service, which will have an impact on the studio segment, because one has to presume movies will be developed with the service's needs in mind, even if they premiere in theaters. From the recent earnings call transcript:

Regarding Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and our strategy regarding the apps, first of all, because we will be launching the Disney app into the market probably in about, well, a year, sometime the end of calendar 2019, we're going to walk before we run as it relates to volume of content because it takes time to build the kind of content library that ultimately we intend to build.



That said, because the Disney app will feature Pixar, Marvel, Disney, ultimately National Geographic will be a contributor, Lucasfilm, Star Wars, we feel that it does not have to have anything close to the volume of what Netflix has because of the value of the brands and the specific value of the programs that will be included on it. And the price, by the way, will also reflect a lower volume of product as will, by the way, the cost of producing and owning all that content."

I'm not sure if the cost per individual project will initially be less than that of competitors, or if the CEO means that content costs will be less simply by virtue of the fact of the smaller volume (I hope it is the former, because reducing per project costs would be quite shareholder-friendly), but either way, Disney believes its brand equity will suffice early on. Still, while he seems to refer to streaming exclusive content in that excerpt, it is hard for me to believe that he - or the next CEO after him - won't increase the volume of theatrical output over time, even beyond what is obviously expected by the Fox integration. In other words, I expect more Pixar output, Lucasfilm output, etc., and that will probably mean more franchises/spinoffs and increased revenue opportunities for the Disney studio segment. This will surely help increase the value of the stock over time.

Consumer products/interactive media is an area of the company that may become very important to the company in the future. There are two main reasons for this: 1) The Fox acquisition will supply more IP opportunities for the segment, as well as cost synergies; 2) The interactive portion of the segment is due at some point, one would assume, to truly turn around based on Disney's conservative management of the asset and the healthy market for gaming, VR and eSports.

The parks segment obviously has its own share of consumer product opportunities, but the separate segment under discussion in this article focuses in part on licensing and retail sales. Unfortunately, in Q3, revenue for the quarter declined 8% to $1 billion, and it declined 2% to $3.5 billion for the nine-month period. Income dipped 10% to $324 million during the quarter, while income went down 6% to $1.3 billion during the nine-month period.

Consumer products is a small cylinder in the Disney engine, but it offers a lot of area for growth. Let me pull a couple paragraphs from the press release:

Consumer Products & Interactive Media revenues decreased 8% to $1.0 billion and segment operating income decreased 10% to $324 million. The decrease in operating income was due to lower income from licensing activities and decreased comparable retail store sales, partially offset by lower costs at our games business.



The decrease in income from licensing activities was driven by lower revenue from products based on Spider-Man and Cars, partially offset by an increase from products based on Avengers."

Here's what I see when I read that... I see a company and a CEO distracted by the media segment's problems and the need to counteract those problems by setting up a direct-to-consumer digital subscription service. Fair enough. However, a few years from now, I feel management will be able to expand this part of the company and get some real growth from it. I should point out, too, that I also see what may be some franchise fatigue in terms of demand for branded product. In particular, Cars is probably starting to run its course to some degree in terms of retail shelf space. As for the comment that lower costs at the games segment helped to balance the challenging retail/licensing environment, I take that to mean that there has been less investment in the development of video games in the wake of the Infinity-cancellation debacle. (I think the company gave up too quickly on that initiative and may return to it in the future, but that's another article for another time.)

Franchise fatigue, lower licensing, video game challenges - it all can be fixed through the Fox acquisition (assuming execution is of high quality, of course). Just as there will be more movies and episodic for Disney shareholders to count on for increased value over time, the addition of Fox will allow for more products... it's that simple. The retail chain that Disney owns will benefit as well. More IP leads to exclusive products that can help to differentiate the company's brick-and-mortar footprint from that of other sellers. There could even be separate retail concepts linked to Fox exclusively, or pop-up stores that utilize IP to power ephemeral location models. Management has surely noted this and, presumably, is drawing up plans for future projects along this line of thinking.

The company has not had a lot of luck over the years in terms of publishing video games. I view that as a potential easy comparison play, as in interactive probably has nowhere to go but up from here. I wouldn't even count out an acquisition at some point, as others have pointed out. But eSports is where there might be some real action. ESPN, the asset that really catalyzed Disney's entry into streaming, is definitely going to benefit from gaming contests, and it's not a stretch to imagine Disney's interactive engineers crafting games that are then used to power such competition. There are other considerations, as well. At some point, streaming filmed entertainment content and video game content will converge. In fact, there are signs already that streaming companies are interested in this model, albeit at the very basic level of interactivity. Taken together, all of this indicates to me that Disney's interactive division will be looked at by management as an area of investment and growth.

One important note should be made: Disney has restructured its operations to account for the addition of the streaming model, as explained in this press release from March. It's interesting to note that consumer products will be placed in the parks segment. I'm not certain if that means shareholders won't receive a breakout of consumer products numbers at some point, but combing these two does make sense, since the parks segment is involved in moving merchandise. Hopefully Wall Street will still receive some statistical information on the actual licensing/interactive models, but whereas it's a small segment currently, I might just assume they'll consolidate the numbers and leave it at that.

Turning to Disney's stock itself, I believe it is a buy for the long term. In my opinion, the Seeking Alpha valuation section for Disney shows that, on a P/E and PEG basis, the stock isn't expensive. For investors with a much shorter time horizon, I'd be a bit more careful about adding this to a portfolio, since we don't know a lot of details yet about the upcoming direct-to-consumer service. We also don't know who the next CEO will be and what that individual's vision will entail. Presumably, it will be someone like Iger, since he is the one who will ultimately decide who to hire, but one would also assume that the next leader of Disney will have unique qualities that the current CEO will nonetheless respect. It's those unique qualities in which I would be interested, as I am already familiar with the model of leadership that has defined Iger's tenure.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.