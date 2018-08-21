Tetra Technologies: Focusing On The Future, Water, Heavy Water, And Gas

Every business in which they now participate is entering a prolonged growth cycle that should elevate the stock price.

Introduction

Recent days have seen Tetra Technologies Inc, (TTI) buck a trend in the OSV space. TTI has gone up nicely since Wednesday the 8th when I suggested to members of the Daily Drilling Report this might happen. At its peak it was up about 20% in the space of a couple of days. The last day or two it's settled in the $4.90s.

Most everything else in the world that even has anything remotely to do with oil activity, has fallen into a rabbit hole in the past week. During this time the oil markets have been beset with jitters from a variety of sources. Probably chief among them recently has been the strength of the dollar, rising on the back of trade tensions. Today we saw that might be easing up a bit. Oil bulls can only hope.

I think Tetra is a great buy at current levels, and plan to tell you why over the next few paragraphs and charts. You may recall that I informed you that the execs were hitting the roadshow circuit in Q-2. I saw that as a turning point for the company. I think that will bear fruit and we should see some improved analyst estimates.

The Q-2 earnings release was just the icing on the cake.

Let's review Q-2

By any measure this was a great report. Tetra has segmented itself into three reporting entities, and an effort that began earlier this year with the exit from the Maritech business. Now we have three great businessess under one roof, each with a positive story to tell for the coming quarter.

Completion Fluids and Products

My comments-

One of the things that sets Tetra apart from other oilfield fluids service companies is it's fundamental basis in the brines business. It is a manufacturer of brines used in oilfield activity and other industrial applications. These are also known in some circles as "heavy water."

I emphasize this point because the words "chemical manufacturer" are often misapplied. A picture of real chemical plant is shown above for your reference. Stainless steel piping, reactor vessels and a lot of I-beams should always be present in a setting where chemicals are produced. I have been in many, and always found this to be true.

And, if you actually do have a chemical plant, you brag about it in investor media materials. Ok, on to other things.

The importance of CS Neptune to Tetra's profit picture cannot be over-stated. This time a year ago Tetra reported results that included a CS Neptune job; one job. This makes the YoY comparison look pretty bad, especially when you consider revenue was up 3.5% from the year before.

Oilfield brines are largely commodity items with very low margins. This is true, even for the more expensive ones, like calcium bromide, and the like. That said, once you get on the well you have the opportunity to sell other stuff. Read Stu Brightman's, Tetra's CEO comments on a recent big deepwater win.

We are seeing signs of a rebound in the offshore market. Several weeks ago, we secured a deepwater multi-well Completion Fluids project for a super major in the Gulf of Mexico that will be delivered in 2019. This is the first significant award for us in deepwater Gulf of Mexico since the downturn. Source

Now the penguins (highly paid stock analysts) assume everything in deepwater is CS Neptune. That is simply not true, as readers of the DDR know...you do know this don't you?? If not go back and read my earlier article on CS Neptune, and memorize key passages for the test on Friday. (Sorry, just kidding. Some of you know that I teach brines and related topics for my old employer on a contract basis.) Stu Brightman clarifies that while this is a great win, it's not CS Neptune.

We talked about the Gulf of Mexico win. That's not Neptune. That's our standard product. So it is an existing customer we've worked with. We've been awarded that. We'll deliver it in 2019. So we'll go into 2019 in the Gulf of Mexico with a much larger backlog than we started the year. Source

So this is great news that will add millions to Tetra's top line. It just won't blow the bottom line to Mars as CS Neptune would.

Now, let's talk about CS Neptune. The comments are extremely positive from the call, and echo what I've been telling you for a year now. There is significant work already in the pipeline for this unique product. The joint marketing agreement with Hally is also discussed. Stu Brightman's comments on the new agreement with Halliburton, (HAL)

We look forward to working closely with Halliburton to expand sales and jointly develop new offerings. And we expect this to be a great relationship for years to come, especially as deepwater drilling and activity rebounds. We have had initial meetings and identified several opportunities through the newly established relationship. These are, in addition to, the two projects we had previously mentioned that we are working on delivering in the second half of 2018. The opportunities identified with Halliburton will be in 2019 and beyond. One of these two projects we're expecting in the second half of the year is in the advanced stages of drilling, and both projects referenced are outside the Gulf of Mexico.

So, here we have further confirmation that CS Neptune's features are finding traction outside the GoM.

Here is another aspect of the HAL/Tetra JV that hasn't gotten a lot of press so far. Read Brady Murphy's comments in response to a question. I'll have some comments below. I have bolded the key words in this section.

Yes, Martin. So this is Brady. The agreement does address joint development opportunities where both parties bring technology to the table, and we jointly identified projects that we will work on together. As you know, Halliburton has a great drilling Fluids business as well as a Completion Fluids business. And combined with our Neptune technology, there are some clear applications. One, in particular would be reservoir drilling fluid. The drilling market is a huge market. There are benefits to having a clear brine fluid, like Neptune, as your base fluid, certainly, as it relates to impact on the reservoir while you're drilling. And so that would be one example of a project that we may look at. We have not initiated any development projects at this point. We're still in the discussion phase of what projects we'll prioritize, but that would be the one example with a potentially large application.

Reservoir Drilling Fluids, sometimes called "Drill-in" fluids, or RDFs, are some of the most profitable systems deployed in oil and gas well drilling. Halliburton is a leader in this area. Having access to Halliburton tech will drive profits for both companies.

RDF's are used internationally more than in the U.S. due to the completion styles overseas being vastly different from North American shale. I am an expert in the RDF area and teaching classes in RDF design form the basis of my consulting work. I have described open-hole completion styles in past articles if this is of interest to you.

Bottom line, RDFs are a huge driver of sales in conventional horizontal drilling in international markets. This should be a winner for Tetra in both standard and CS Neptune brine systems.

Water and Flowback services

To say that the Swiftwater acquisition was a brilliant stroke understates the value it brings to Tetra. A YoY comparison tells us that right away. It will not surprise me to see more acquisitions in this space going forward.

Water management is a big business. You can see that in the graph below. In 2018 water management is estimated to be a $34 bn business in the frac markets. No one company has more than a tiny fraction of this business so far.

Technology will begin to play a larger role in this space than in the past. Tetra is a technology company. You can see that TTI has offerings in the core areas that are predicted to grow the most by IHS Markit.

One thing worth pointing out. Water sourcing is a minimal component of the frac water management picture, and is projected to remain relatively flat. Why is this?

The answer is largely that the frac industry's footprint has become so large that the end users are finding ways to use less of it going forward. Some operators claim to have almost eliminated the use of fresh water in their fracking operations.

Tetra can handle all phases of water transport to location, impounding it in purpose built reservoirs to act as a supply for the water tanks that supply the frac pumps. See Stu Brightman's comments on the water business.

Water management and flowback services revenue was up 37% sequentially, while adjusted EBITDA was up 74%. Incremental EBITDA margins were 38%. Adjusted EBITDA was 24.1% of revenue. This strong performance is coming from multiple areas. SwiftWater continues to outperform our expectation, as we have been able to leverage the existing customer basis of TETRA with the customer base of SwiftWater, expand product offerings, use our proprietary TETRA STEEL double-jacket lay-flat hose more extensively and benefit from the larger employee base, all of this driving enhanced financial performance. Source

Tetra has a 40-year history of getting big contracts with major operators. They have been in these markets for many years and know the clientele intimately. In water management this focus is beginning to pay off.

Additionally, during our investor meeting in New York City several months ago, we mentioned that we are integrating our Fluids offering at the wellsite to create operational efficiencies for our customers through our suite of products and services and create additional opportunities for TETRA. We have successfully secured our first major integrated recycling project for a super major in West Texas and have secured a major integrated fluid management offering for another key customer. We expect to have up to three fully integrated fluid management projects using our proprietary automation technology running by the end of the year. Source

This is some powerful stuff. On these long term projects management jobs, they will be there for years. It is telling us that Tetra can bolt on ancillary services to maximum profit on each job. More importantly they are staying on these jobs longer. Here is Serrano's comments in this regard.

So in the past, if we were at the job site one to two weeks, then we'll got to demobilize and mobilize to another project. And today, we're at a job site for four, five, six, seven weeks as they go through multiple stages. That utilization and the lack of demobilizing and mobilizing is having a significant impact on our profitability. So it's both practices and price that's giving us much better margins. Source

Mobilization and de-mob are the bane of service providers. You aren't getting paid for it typically. Staying on the job is huge driver of profits as Serrano opines. Tetra's North American footprint is also beneficial in this case.

My comments-

Tetra was doing well in this business prior to the Swiftwater acquisition. You can see that the addition of Swiftwater was transformative. Their growth rate since the acquisition of 37% is reflective of their still small size in the space and the demand for their services from clients.

Note- I will be issuing a detailed study of the frac water management business in the near future. If you are interested in this space, I encourage you to look for it when it is published on the free side.

CSI Compressco

This is a business I wrote up fairly recently for you, so I'm not going to elaborate much (so I can get this posted). Here is a link to the previous article if you want to cross-reference.

Here are management's comments from the CC on CSI.

Compression services revenue of $99.9 million in the second quarter compares to $85 million in the first quarter. The topline growth is coming primarily from aftermarket services, equipment sales and the benefit of higher pricing on our compression fleet. Compression adjusted EBITDA was $22.4 million and compares to $18.9 million in the first quarter. We are seeing traction from price increases as contracts roll over, financial return from recent capital investments in new equipment and higher aftermarket activity, plus increased demand for new equipment sales. Those drivers are in addition to several initiatives from management to improve efficiencies. Despite the market recovery, we continue to look for ways to become more efficient and reduce cost, leveraging our recently installed ERP system. From a balance sheet perspective, TETRA's balance sheet remains strong. We have a $200 million revolver with $139 million of availability and $19 million of cash on hand as of the end of June. We have ample access to capital to addressing the opportunities on organic or inorganic, as they arise. For CSI Compressco, at the end of June, we had $51 million of unrestricted cash from the recent bond offering that is earmarked for investments, where the returns are expected to be 20% or higher. In the second quarter, CSI Compressco finalized and implemented a $50 million asset base credit agreement to fund the working capital needs and outstanding letters of credit. This was achieved after CSI Compressco successfully completed a $350 million seven-year term secured bond offering with 7.5% coupon. The CSI Compressco new debt structure is without maintenance covenant and no near-term maturities. Now I'd also like to again remind everyone that TETRA and CSI Compressco's debt are distinct and separate. There are no policy faults, no cross collateral and no cross guarantees on the debt between TETRA and CSI Compressco.

My thoughts have been well covered in the linked article on CCLP. I think this is a business that is going to do well as the LNG market for gas drives demand for gas compression. Pipelines dedicated to gas are being built to transport this gas to cryo plants. Every single bit of it will need compression.

Your takeaway

I think Tetra is a compelling value at present prices. With the current froth in the market, I would look for dips below $4.50. I don't know that will happen as the stock is primed to move up when the current state of market panic dissipates.

It has three separate business lines that are primed to do well in the near term.

It's also an international story in all three lines. Meaning that it can grow if American markets stagnate for any length of time.

There are risks of course.

Here is the key one. Tetra's receives distributions and hold IDRs though its general partner status with CCLP. The downturn in 2016 in which CCLP cut the distribution by 50% caused Tetra stock to tank (among other things). It appears that that situation is about to reverse, which the market may have priced into the stock. If it doesn't happen then appreciation in the stock might lag.

The huge indebtedness of CCLP seems to be under control and management has done a good job of pushing maturities out to give them some running room. Obviously should the compression market not continue its ascent, these assumptions might not bear out. Tetra stock has proven to suffer in those situations, even though as management impresses during conference calls, there are no cross-default provisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TTI, HAL, CCLP.

Disclaimer: I am not an accountant or CPA or CFA. This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.