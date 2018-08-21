IPO Biotech Preview: Principia Biopharma

Principia Biopharma (PRNB) is gearing up for an $86 million IPO. I believe that it has good clinical candidates in the pipeline which can be used for a variety of diseases. In addition it has already been able to form partnerships with big pharmaceutical companies like Sanofi (SNY) and AbbVie (ABBV). I believe it offers a great opportunity for investors. That's why I believe that once Principia Biopharma enacts it IPO it will be a good buy.

Tailored Covalency Platform

Principia Biopharma makes use of its Tailored Covalency platform to create a host of therapies. This technology platform makes use of small molecule inhibitors of enzymes and ligands that have specific potency and selectivity that could possibly be one step above injectable biologics. Think about having the same type of potential efficacy with injectable biologics, but with the use of a pill form instead. In my eyes, that could reduce site injection issues and other unwanted systemic side effects. This technology prides itself in being able to treat patients with a pill, while minimizing both off-target effects and total drug exposure. This occurs because the molecules bind to specific targets, but have low residency time. Residency time, means the amount of time it takes for the molecule to clear the body to avoid unwanted effects. Drugs from this platform have the ability to clear the body at a rapid pace.

The beauty of BTK inhibitors is that they can be applied to a host of diseases. Principia Biopharma is a solid biotech, because of the many options it can potentially take in terms of target indications. The next graphic below illustrates the potential for its Tailored Covalency Platform.

The main focus areas that this biotech wants to go after are in the blue color area noted in the graphic directly above. The red area is something that it could possibly be pursued, but wouldn't be a good idea because many BTK inhibitors are already serving a majority of the hematology space. Especially, since Imbruvica from AbbVie already treats a majority of the blood cancer market. The target indications in the orange are something that Principia is interested in exploring in partnerships with other pharmaceutical companies. That includes rheumatology diseases like: Rheumatoid arthritis, Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), psoriatic arthritis, and many others.

Upcoming Catalysts

The first clinical product is known as PRN1008 and it is a BTK inhibitor. This BTK inhibitor is able to inhibit anti-inflammatory effects of diseases. This clinical product is being used to treat a disease known as pemphigus vulgaris. Principia Biopharma is in the process of completing a phase 2 study in patients with pemphigus vulgaris. There is good news thus far with respect to this study. The biotech has already reported positive preliminary results and is on track to report final results from this phase 2 study by the end of 2018. That is an important clinical readout, because the company is also gearing up to initiate a phase 3 study for treating patients with pemphigus. Although, the study will primarily focus on patients with pemphigus vulgaris or PV. There will be some patients that will be recruited in this phase 3 study who have pemphigus foliaceus or PF. Pemphigus is a group of rare skin disorders that cause sores and blisters on the skin. The primary focus for Principia, which is PV, is characterized by blisters that begin in the mouth and then on the skin/genitals. These types of blisters that occur are painful, but don't itch at all. PF on the other hand is the opposite, because it doesn't affect the mucous membranes. In addition, the sores and blisters itch but are not painful. PF is found on the back, shoulders and chest. Preliminary results have already been revealed from the phase 2 study, and what has been shown thus far is positive. The primary endpoint is looking to see if the amount of patients in the study could achieve "control of disease activity" (CDA) while on 0.5 mg/kg prednisone or equivalent corticosteroids (NYSE:CS). This involved low dose CS by Day 29 visit. It was shown as of April 2018, that 14 out of 26 or 54% of patients treated with PRN10008 had met the primary endpoint at Day 29 visit. Wait a second, if CS is the current standard of care therapy, why is there a need for a BTK inhibitor like PRN1008? That's because CS therapy works, but at the same time is associated with many long-term life-threatening issues such as type 2 diabetes, infections, osteoporosis, cardiovascular issues. Even worse, CS therapy itself can be associated with mortality as well. There was another product recently approved to treat Pemphigus Vulgaris (PV) and this was rituximab back in June of 2018. Rituximab is marketed as Rituxan, and is sold by Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY). Once again, if this has been approved by the FDA for PV why the need for PRN1008? Well, in this case Rituximab is an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody, and that means it works in treating PV with one issue. That issue being that Rituximab depletes B-cells in the body. This process takes several months and requires high level administration of high-dose CS. Long-term issues associated with B-cell depletion have not yet been fully realized. PRN1008 has already shown to work without the need for high level CS therapy, and treats PV without B-cell depletion. Hopefully, the phase 2 results to be readout by the end of 2018 are positive. These patients need a better treatment option.

Partnerships

The next reason why Principia Biopharma is a good biotech to look into is because it has already been able to establish partnerships with two big pharmaceutical companies. The first big pharma company to partner with it is AbbVie. Principia formed a partnership with AbbVie back in June of 2017. The reason why AbbVie wanted to partner with Principia was because of its unique mechanism of using oral immunoproteasome inhibitors in safrer and novel way. Principia also formed a partnership with another big pharmaceutical company by the name of Sanofi. This is where Principia and Sanofi formed a partnership for the clinical product known as PRN2246. This product is being developed to treat Multiple Sclerosis (NYSE:MS) and other Central Nervous System (NYSE:CNS) disorders. This deal included the ability for Principia to earn an upfront $40 million payment, with the potential to earn another $765 million in future milestone payments.

Conclusion

Thus far, no pricing has been disclosed for when the stock does its IPO. The risk is that once it hits the NASDAQ it could trade lower when the stock goes live. That's because when a company has an IPO it is not known by many investors. This brings me to the next potential risk, and that is the full phase 2 data from the pemphigus vulgaris study that is expected to be released by the end of 2018. That's a very risky event, because a failure on the final data could cause the company to stop that specific program completely. The good news is that it still has a pipeline full of other clinical candidates and target indications. Therefore, I think even with a failure on that one indication alone won't mean that the the entire company will fail. Principia has even established sufficient partnerships with big pharmaceutical companies noted above to validate its technology. I believe that this biotech could offer an attractive investment opportunity once it has its IPO.

