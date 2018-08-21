Bitcoin - Buy The ETF Rejection Dip

Some of the actual use cases of cryptocurrency involve a shift in the very power structures of the world.

Introduction

The cryptocurrency market is changing. The hype premium has been greatly reduced and I think we're getting close to a bottom for Bitcoin (BTC-USD)(OTCQX:GBTC)(COIN), which could turn the market around. The SEC is set to make a decision on two more Bitcoin ETFs this Thursday, August 23rd. I think ETF approval is unlikely. If I'm correct this could tank prices to even lower levels.

Meanwhile, many sovereign nations are working on their own cryptocurrency to avoid the US dollar. The stage is set for widespread tension to boil over due to trade policy and sanctions resulting in a new breed of cyber warfare.

SEC decision coming soon

The SEC has denied or delayed on every Bitcoin ETF so far. I think the upcoming decision on the ProShares Bitcoin ETF will be no different and the reason is simple. Nothing has changed since the last decision.

The Wilklevoss twins have taken their rejection in stride, deciding to form a self-regulatory organization to combat bad behavior in the space. But, how long will it take to see some meaningful results from this effort?

Since the (COIN) ETF was denied by the SEC, on July 26th, the price of Bitcoin has fallen from the $8k range, into the $6k range that we're seeing now.

Recall that this ETF was also rejected back in March, which prompted a similar reaction from the market.

I see no reason to expect a different reaction from another ETF denial. Do you?

The bottom is near

Some of you may be familiar with the Bitcoin Value Indicator; my humble attempt at placing the current price of bitcoin somewhere on a spectrum that ranges from high to low, in order to identify possibly buying and selling opportunities in the long term. I post a new one each month, but I have also been working on a more advanced version called the BVIPE, Bitcoin Value Indicator - Professional Edition. Members of my new marketplace, Crypto Blue Chips will have access to this model, which gets updated every week and operates on a larger data set.

I wanted to post a sneak peek here, because when we take it to a more granular level; things get interesting. See Below:

What you're looking at here are four metrics from the Bitcoin network charted with the Bitcoin price over time. The price is on the right Y-Axis in log scale. The four metrics are in standardized Z-score, plotted on the left Y-Axis. The four metrics are daily transactions, unique addresses, hash rate, and total transactions. Each has a high correlation with the log price of bitcoin.

High Z-scores indicate that the price of bitcoin has grown faster than predicted. Likewise, a low Z-score means that the network is growing faster than the price. As you can see, when Z-scores have spiked in the past, it's been a great time to get out of the market. When they have been low, it's been a great time to get in.

As you can see, even though the price of bitcoin still appears to be higher than three of the four BVIPE metrics thinks it should be, we now have one metric below average, and a second one flirting with zero on the Z-score scale.

Predicting the absolute bottom or top of a crypto bubble is not possible. However, using tools like the BVIPE, I think we can get somewhere in the neighborhood. If you want to read more about how the BVIPE works, check out Crypto Blue Chips on September 1st.

The Bitcoin conversation

In and around the last Bitcoin bubble, the conversation focused almost entirely on price. However, as we enter the Trough of Disillusionment, this has started to change. Along with a reduction in noise, there has been something deeper, more fundamental in play.

Money as a weapon

A recent article on The Hill was entitled "As Iran turns to Bitcoin and its own cryptocurrency to avoid sanctions, maybe it's time to build another Stuxnet."

For those of you not familiar, Stuxnet was an elaborate computer virus that was used to cause a system failure in Iran's nuclear enrichment facility. The implication here, is that as money becomes increasingly digital, we may see a class of weapons arise that target the monetary system itself.

So far we've seen several countries talk about, or take action on trying to harness Bitcoin's technology to circumvent sanctions from the United States.

Venezuela

Venezuela has created the "Petro" cryptocurrency, backed by the country's oil reserves in a desperate attempt to save the country from US sanctions and ultimately, financial implosion.

Iran

In response to sanctions imposed by Donald Trump, Iran is working on their own cryptocurrency.

We are trying to prepare the grounds to use a domestic digital currency in the country. This currency would facilitate the transfer of money (to and from) anywhere in the world. Besides, it can help us at the time of sanctions - Alireza Daliri, PressTV

Russia

President Putin has announced plans for a "CryptoRuble," a new national currency.

The BRICS

The BRICS is even considering making their own cryptocurrency for the same purpose, avoiding the power of US sanctions. This is no small matter as the five countries making up the BRICS, Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa make up 41% of the world population.

The Head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev has stated that the BRICS may opt to create their own cryptocurrency for the purposes of global commerce. - Mint Press News

What will the United States do if sanctions stop working?

It doesn't take much imagination to figure this one out. If we can't push people around with our economy, then we will turn to our weapons as we've always done in the past. The difference now, is that in addition to actual guns, bombs and troops, the field of possibilities includes cyber warfare. If government backed digital currencies become the norm, then they will certainly be high priority targets.

What does this have to do with Bitcoin?

Some of you are wondering what in the heck this has to do with Bitcoin. After all, if each of these countries is implementing their own version of a pure digital currency, it may or not have anything to do with Bitcoin.

Here's the rub, we are capable of creating a purely digital national currency right now and we don't need a blockchain to make it happen. The problem lies in the fact that nearly every computerized system we have has been compromised. The issue is security.

So, if a country makes their own digital currency, that's great as long as it doesn't get hacked. But, how can you prevent being hacked? Well, there's only two ways that we know of.

You wall yourself off and restrict access based on concentric circles of trust. If the system fails, you revert to one of your many backups. Use a blockchain?

The promise of a national currency based off blockchain is that you could have a system like Bitcoin's that would be very hard to attack. But how to pull that off? In a world where all currency is digital, what prevents bad actors from simply hijacking the monetary system and transferring all the money to themselves?

This is the point where Bitcoin reenters the stage. How does Bitcoin provide such a high level of security? After all Bitcoin has never been hacked. Maybe there's something to this Bitcoin project after all?

Conclusion

In the short term, the SEC's decision on two more Bitcoin ETFs will be announced on Thursday the 23rd of August (or sooner). If they are denied, the market could tumble like it did with ETF denials in the past. This could put the price of bitcoin back into buying territory again. If it does, this might be a good entry point.

In the long term (big picture), the digital currency revolution has many far reaching implications. One of these is that we may be soon living in a world where economic sanctions become irrelevant. If the United States cannot enforce its will effectively using the US Dollar, then it is sure to turn to other means. These may include traditional military action, but also attacks directly on sovereign currencies (cyber warfare v2.0). This will force the issue of digital security back into the forefront; and I think this will play well for Bitcoin investors, since they will be holding the most secure digital asset that exists.

