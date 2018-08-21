Not Your Fathers Wendy's, But Worth A Buy

The Wendy's Co (WEN) continues to trend strongly higher on fundamental strength. Investors are excited about the company's continued operational expansion, alongside new menu items and delivery options. Its share price trades at an attractive multiple, with steady investor momentum higher. I am buying stock in this name as its share price benefits from operational strength.

Same Store Sales

During the most recent quarter, WEN saw adjusted revenue increase by 4.6%, primarily driven by systemwide sales growth, including positive North American same-restaurant sales, and global new unit development. The company’s continued same-store expansion signals that a number of its new initiatives and improved efficiencies are gaining traction.

WEN delivered positive same-restaurant sales by posting its 22nd consecutive quarter of growth, a streak that continues to be unmatched in the QSR hamburger category.

Additionally, management is in expansion mode, opening 36 new restaurants across the globe, with a total of 69 year-to-date. The company also continues to reimage its restaurants, having 46% of its global system on the new image. On top of overall growth, management has 40% of its North American restaurants on a delivery platform, up from 25% at the end of Q1. Delivery has outpaced its original rollout expectations, acting as yet another way to provide access to its brand.

Successful Promotions

A reason for WEN’s strong same store sales has been its successful promotional opportunities and product roll outs. Over the most recent quarter, the company focused on its core menu items, launching a 2 for $6 promotion. This allowed WEN to offer consumers a menu of its most popular items at compelling price points. This seemed to resonate with its loyal customers, leading to higher average check amounts.

Additionally, the new rollout of its Southwest Avocado Chicken Sandwich and Salad LTO balanced out the calendar, highlighting the company’s commitment to both freshness and quality, a very desirable trait among Millennial consumers currently. This promotion outperformed expectations, leading to the addition of a Southwest salad to its menu. In recent quarters, the company has consistently delivered on its promotional campaigns, leading to both greater traffic volume and higher check amounts.

Delivery

WEN’s delivery initiative remains an encouraging opportunity as it grew its delivery footprint by 15% since the end of Q1, bringing its coverage to roughly 40% of its North American restaurants. The company continues to expand this feature through its partners, DoorDash in the U.S. and SkipTheDishes in Canada. By increasing its focus on bringing more awareness to delivery, the company has seen an increase in the number of transactions made through delivery when they put advertising weight behind the platform, such as taking national TV ads or offering free delivery with a minimum purchase.

Consumers have an appetite for convenience as has been seen with average check sizes coming in 1.5 to 2 times higher on delivery orders versus in store, as well as customer repeat transactions. As further testament, its strongest customer satisfaction scores are coming from delivery.

Revenue and EPS

WEN revenue has been steadily falling in recent years as the company cuts underperforming operations, while rolling out both new stores, as well as renovating current locations. Management however, has been very cost efficient, driving bottom-line growth amid top-line weakness. Its new initiatives are bringing more customers into its ecosystem, leading to a potential reversal higher in its top-line growth over coming quarters.

Balance Sheet

Although WEN remains leveraged at a relatively high level since 2010, growth of its bottom-line is giving it some breathing room for paying off its interest expense. Below is a chart of both the company’s debt to EBITDA ratio, as well as its EBIT to interest expense ratio. Its debt level has been significantly high since 2010, at nearly 7x EBITDA. Top-line weakness has not made the situation much better. Its bottom-line growth however, has made its interest expense more manageable, with its interest coverage ratio rising in recent years. As the company continues to expand its operations, it should be better able to manage its debt levels.

Valuation Multiple

WEN looks attractively valued relative to its peers. Its peer group is defined as McDonald's Corp (MCD), Yum Brands Inc (YUM), and Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR). The metric of choice is the PEG ratio, which looks at the company’s simple PE ratio relative to its operational growth, giving the metric better context. Among its peers, WEN looks attractively valued relative to its operational growth as it trades at the lowest multiple. The company continues to expand, looking for new areas of growth such as delivery, signaling that more share price gains could be in store over coming quarters.

Price Action

WEN’s price action is very positive as investors continue to push its share price higher. Over the last few years, the company’s share price has trended steadily higher on strong bottom-line growth, as well as continued operational innovation by management. With investor sentiment elevated, its price action signals that the stock is still a buy. A breakdown of its moving averages on deteriorating company fundamentals would represent a catalyst to sell.

Source: Trading View

Conclusion

WEN continues to grow at an impressive pace, but is at the will of the health of the broader economy. Should the global economy fall into recession in coming quarters, its operations will likely falter, with discretionary spending declining. With what it can control however, management is rolling out a number of exciting initiatives. While its balance sheet does carry considerable debt, its growth is making the situation more manageable. The company trades at an attractive multiple, with strong investor sentiment, leading me to buy shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WEN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.