Carter's Continues To Offer Value

I've stumbled upon the Carter's (CRI) brand multiple times over the past month or so, and after finally getting around to looking into the company, I liked what I saw. According to its most recent 10-K:

In the approximately $20 billion baby and young children's apparel market ages zero to seven in the U.S., our Carter's brand has the #1 position with approximately 15% of market share and our OshKosh brand has approximately 3% market share.

Its namesake Carter's brand is especially attractive, maintaining a leading market share in the United States of approximately 27% for the baby market ages zero to two, which represented approximately four times the market share of the next largest brand. It's also multi-channel, and while recently shopping for baby clothes with my wife, we've seen the brand everywhere from its own branded stores to Costco (COST). Amazon (AMZN) and other e-commerce avenues are also facilitating growth, demonstrating the brand's adaptability to the changing retail landscape.

An above-average retailer

During the fiscal 2017 conference call, CEO Michael Dennis Casey said that:

Last year, Carter's was ranked by Millennials as one of their favorite brands. Our research showed that over 80% of families with young children purchased the Carter's brand last year. It has been the top-of-mind brand for multiple generations of consumers, known for its great quality and extraordinary value. There are nearly four million beautiful babies born every year in the United States, four million new reasons to come shop with us. We're very fortunate to have this natural traffic driver to our brands.

The capturing of the millennial market is especially important to a company that sells products related to babies, so this is encouraging. E-commerce was also growing quickly in fiscal 2017, offsetting declining comps in some instances, but during the conference call, the company indicated that:

Effective with our first quarter 2018 reporting, we intend to continue to report a total retail comparable sales metric, but we will discontinue reporting separate store and online comps.

This is unfortunate, as it will be difficult to determine if underlying comps (ex-e-commerce) are growing or sinking going forward. In fiscal 2017, U.S. Retail comparable sales increased 2.7%, largely due to e-commerce comparable sales growth of 21.6% - versus a comparable retail store sales decline of 3.3%.

Nonetheless, I still think Carter's is a great business, and I'd like to begin illustrating why by first examining it economic spread - or the difference between its return on invested capital and weighted-average cost of capital.

ROIC analysis

I will now look at Carter's "Headline" ROIC, but I would first like to point out that I am using adjusted, non-GAAP EBIT (provided by management in the fiscal 2017 8-K) and an estimated effective tax rate (which I estimated by adding current tax provision to adjusted net income, excluding deferred tax provision benefit). I decided to do this because of a one-time benefit the company experienced due to tax reform in fiscal 2017.

Source: CRI 2017 10-K

The company earns high initial ROIC by my estimates:

The company also utilizes a large amount of "off-balance sheet" operating leases as well, however, which I would like to theoretically capitalize them to gauge their potential impact.

Operating leases: Hiding in the footnotes to the financial statements, but still there...

The first step involves locating the leases in the footnotes to the financial statements and determine their present value, which I've estimated below by discounting them at the company's pretax cost of debt:

Now we can insert them into Carter's capital structure:

The firm's debt-to-equity ratio experiences a significant bump to the debt-side after capitalizing the leases, and this impacts operating profit and ROIC as well.

We now need to adjust EBIT to account for lease-related interest and depreciation expenses:

Taking taxes into account, we can now arrive at NOPAT, before dividing by the previously calculated capital base:

Lease-adjusted ROIC drops by quite a bit, but still remains comfortably in the double-digit range. The leases also have an impact on WACC, which I've included below (along with a range of different equity costs):

I think Carter's dominate market-share and strong brand equity give it a wide moat, and this allows it to out-earn its cost of capital - even assuming an abnormally high cost of equity of 20% (adjusted ROIC of 14.10% versus adjusted WACC of only about 9.50%). This puts it in the above-average category, in my opinion, and confirms the presence of a moat around its economic castle.

Return on equity analysis

Next I will take a look at ROE year-over-year, by breaking it down into five pieces. Once again, I am using non-GAAP adjusted numbers from the 8-K for EBIT and net income below, as well as estimated pretax income by adding tax expense (excluding deferred tax items) back to adjusted net income.

Adjusted, underlying ROE was slightly higher year-over-year by my estimates, despite falling adjusted operating margins. The company was able to increase the amount of sales in relation to its assets - a sign of improving efficiency. A slight bump in leverage also assisted in generating higher ROE as well.

Margins overall felt the effect of rising costs, especially in the U.S. Wholesale segment, which remained relatively stable at 21.7%, despite higher provisions for bad debt related to the bankruptcies of Toys "R" Us and Bon-Ton.

I would expect ROE to be lifted higher in fiscal 2018 as well, since the company is guiding for an effective tax rate of around 23%, which will help alleviate the firm's traditionally high tax burden going forward.

Valuations

CRI shares have tended to trade at a touch over 22 times earnings over the past five years on average, while the thirteen-year median multiple is around 19 times earnings.

That would put shares priced at around fair value utilizing the more conservative historical multiple, but that's also using fiscal 2017's earnings-per-share. The company is currently halfway through its fiscal 2018, and analysts (on average) expect it to earn $6.46 in EPS this year, and $7.04 in fiscal 2019. That puts shares at only about 17 times this year's earnings and only about 15.54 times 2019's estimates.

Another thing to consider here is what Carter's management said at the end of fiscal 2017 on the conference call, indicating that:

As our business becomes more weighted towards Retail, we expect the majority of our sales and earnings growth to come in the second half of the year. We're planning for strong operating cash flow in the range of $375 million to $400 million in 2018.

So while shares haven't done so well this year as of now, the second half could see some better days ahead.

Conclusion

Shares of Carter's are lagging the market so far this year, down nearly 7%, but this has also left them looking cheap in relation to their historical multiples. Applying the thirteen-year median multiple to 2019's earnings estimates implies double-digit annualized upside from here over the next two years. That's far from guaranteed, however, and there are also some real concerns, including fallout from tariffs and potential pressure on pricing going forward.

Despite these (very valid) concerns, the company is expecting a better second half, and also beat on both the top and bottom lines during its most recent quarter. Management seems upbeat as well, at least according to CEO Michael Casey, who said during 2018's Q2 that: "Earlier than expected wholesale demand, improved price realization and curtailed spending also contributed to better than planned performance".

The company's last dividend increase of almost 22% was also a sign of confidence in my opinion, and it appears to me that Carter's is a strong brand and a better-than-average business, but one that's currently trading at a very reasonable price - despite concerns and potential speed bumps that might arise along the way.

Note: This article was originally published for subscribers of Harry's Retail Report on August 12, 2018. If you enjoyed this article and would like to receive further updates and articles in the future, please feel free to hit the "Follow" button at the top of the page next to my name. For even more exclusive content, please consider a free two-week trial to my marketplace service, Harry's Retail Report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Articles I write for Seeking Alpha represent my own personal opinion and should not be taken as professional investment advice. I am not a registered financial adviser. Due diligence and/or consultation with your investment adviser should be undertaken before making any financial decisions, as these decisions are an individual's personal responsibility.