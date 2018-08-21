What's The Difference Between 45% Return And 28%? The Efficient Frontier

This non-negative EF weighting is now the workhorse of my portfolio construction once assets are chosen according to some other schema, be it a theme, tactic, or other.

Using FAANG as a metric, the returns on test ‘portfolios’ since last fall are 45.1% and 27.7 % when comparing an efficient allocation to an equal weighting.

I have been told that I put a lot of work into risk mitigation in my investing philosophy, which I won’t deny, as I won’t draw to a pair of face cards, but I will split aces. And that’s because I like rewards - a good Bourbon, a well-marbled steak, and a flashy pinky ring, you know, things that cost money. Okay, full disclosure, I don’t like pinky rings and the worst I have succumbed in a casino is cycling some pocket change through a slot machine while standing in line for a show. So, while others see risk mitigation in my portfolio construction, I like to think that I’m optimizing the reward. I use a few ways to do this, but far and away the tool I use most often is allocating assets within a portfolio so as to fall on the Efficient Frontier from Modern Portfolio Theory.

So, what is this Efficient Frontier you write about?

“…you've gotta ask yourself one question: ‘Do I feel lucky?’ Well, do ya, punk?”-Dirty Harry

Do you feel lucky? That probably means that you are comfortable with relatively higher levels of risk. You should be compensated for it. Optimally. Efficiently. You should be getting the highest return you can for feeling lucky. Even if you don’t feel particularly lucky, you should get the most you can. To do that, you maximize your reward/risk ratio. Wait, that’s upside down, isn’t it? Well, really, the reward is the variable that you want to maximize if you’ve already decided that you’re lucky enough to take high risks. Plus, it’s just more fun to look for the biggest number rather than the smallest.

Okay, so put a pin in the thought of getting all those rewards for a moment. We’ve all read about diversification reducing risk, not putting all your eggs in one basket and so on. So really, how many eggs in how many baskets are we talking here? Well, those baskets are portfolios and the eggs the component securities, and if you were to throw a bunch of baskets against a graph, like this:

Image drawn by author as representative of an Efficient Frontier curve

you should see a curve where, for a given level of risk, you aren’t getting any larger a reward. That curve is the Efficient Frontier and any portfolio that is below that curve is sub-optimal. Meaning that you’re leaving money on the table. This was all figured out by a smart guy by the name of Harry Markowitz in 1952 and is an essential component of Modern Portfolio Theory.

Note that in the graph, the standard deviation of the price of an asset is taken to represent risk. In other words, greater volatility is taken to mean greater risk. The reward is the return you estimate that you can expect, by whichever means you trust most, whether that is statistical variation, economic or style factors, or your other favorite method. The tea leaves I like are the simple moving averages.

Thinking about it, you’d be tempted to find a bunch of securities that have been making money and buy one barrel each of all of those, like maybe the few companies at the top of the S&P 500. This is where math, and maybe philosophy, come in. You want to quantify and balance risks and rewards - the Yin and the Yang of your money - and your level of risk may not be best served by equal servings of a set of tasty, currently high-flying, securities. On the other hand, if you knew how to allocate that group of assets you’ve chosen, you can expect better performance.

As a point of interest, the Capitol Allocation Line (CAL) represents the curve of a risk-free investment, which is a straight line, and the intersection of this with the EF curve would be your most efficient theoretical portfolio.

But we established above that you feel lucky, so your risk levels, and desire for returns, may not coincide with the most efficient portfolio possible. Mine don’t.

Yah, but what about in the real world?

Nifty huh? Sharp curves, straight lines, pretty plots. Sound like the world you live in? Me neither. Markowitz assumes a lot of things so as to be able to make any sense of it at all. Things like asset returns follow a normal distribution; people are rational and avoid risk when possible; there are not enough whales to move market prices as they swim about; and we can borrow and lend money at the risk-free interest rate without bounds. In real life, I can hardly borrow money from family let alone a bank, and there are whales, sharks and Kraken out there making all sorts of waves. And rational people? Don’t get me started! Plus, asset returns don’t sort into a nice bell curve, but rather are heavy-tailed (leptokurtic ) – which, translated means that there are plenty of times that that asset is just not going to do what you would expect if it were ‘normal.’ And probably quickly.

Oh, and another thing, the calculations for the traditional EF don’t care about sign. That is, negative allocations are allowed, which translates into naked shorts. And if you build a portfolio that way, that heavy-tailed leptokurtic distribution will kick you right in the shorts.

Going Commando – no shorts!

I got to staring at all those portfolios and figured that there have to be quite a few that have no shorts. And if you arrange all those portfolios and their constituents, and their allocated weights by price, they all begin to look like a plethora of matrices that can be sorted out into nice linear equations. Staring at those, I figured that there must be a way to solve those linear equations for solutions with non-negative roots. And there is! I did find a way to produce sets of orthogonal matrices (portfolios), one of which is going to be on the EF. Size matters; the orthogonal matrix with the largest eigenvalue is the one to take home.

Now I have these reams of paper all scribbled on, but I can’t realistically churn through the universe of assets to pull out the best portfolio, but I can select a set of assets by some other means, run them through the calculations, then use the allocation weights to “push” a portfolio “up” to the EF curve.

Image drawn by author to analogize the effect of programmatic weighting.

I have redrawn my previous graph in an attempt to visualize the analogy. Remember that I solve for non-negative allocations? That includes 0. In practice, most of the portfolios I submit to my process have some assets zeroed out.

Again, with the math! So much for the real world, right?

But how do I produce a portfolio? This is where my ever-suffering wife comes in. She coded up the process represented by those reams of scribbles so that I have a computer program where I can shovel a bunch of securities in the front and get back a sorted list of those securities and the weights that will put the portfolio on the EF, or close due to various granularities. So now, when I contrive some way of picking a set of securities to call a portfolio, like choosing the biggest companies I can think of, I can run that program and allocate them for something close to an optimal return.

Now, what can I do to test all this?

I’m still waiting for that ‘Real World’!

Okay, here:

Screen shots from Authors account at Motif Investing.

The images above are from my account at Motif Investing taken on Sunday, July 1, 2018. In comparing an allocation using my modified EF approach against an equal weighting of the same stocks, returns get a significant lift from being efficient.

Table from author's records.

As shown above, the portfolios both hold the same tickers – Facebook (FB), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX), Alphabet (GOOG), and Alphabet (GOOGL) - and were created on the same date (8/8/17). They have each been re-balanced, casually, quarterly, according to their allocation scheme. What do I mean by ‘casually’? Just that I didn’t stick to a tightly regimented date, I re-balanced them sometime in the first couple weeks of the quarter. In that same table above, I have also shown the weightings on 27 July so as to show the drift of allocations from market action. The return on the 27th is 53.3% for the Efficient Portfolio and 34.5% for the equal weight portfolio for a difference of 18.8%. I chose FAANG for the initial test entirely out of convenience. I could have submitted any collection of assets with a detailed price history, but I expected that this small group of well-known stocks would provide for a recognizable comparison. The allocation re-balancing is either according to the EF process discussed here or by bringing the weights back to equal as shown for the July 1 entries.

I have done all this to serve as a metric for the utility of this process. I believe in this process now so I thought I’d share it here. Since real money can be put into these motifs, they stay relevant. I tried other portfolio tracking apps and found that I just lost interest because they did not seem ‘real world’. Add the money, and it all becomes very real world indeed.

As I write this, it has not yet been a year that I have constructed these comparison portfolios, and there have been ups and downs, but every time I checked, the EF weighted portfolio has performed better. I don’t think that this qualifies as a rigorous proof, but rather is strongly suggestive. Once indications were that the non-neg EF process was improving performance, it has become the workhorse of my allocations to my ‘portfolios,’ my motifs.

Hey, where are all the exhaustive comparisons?

This is only a comparison of one example portfolio to show the effect of an Efficient Frontier weighting against an equal weighting portfolio constructed simultaneously under the same conditions. This portfolio was chosen initially for its simplicity, and I chose to use it for this article because of the real, as opposed to back tested, history of the portfolio. The fillip to the EF weighting is that it can be done with non-negative weights, so that I can hope to point back to this article in the future. I have not done a comparison of this allocation scheme against any other allocation scheme.

Which suggests an idea: If anyone would like to try another allocation scheme against the non-neg EF head-to-head, let me know and we can work out how to run the portfolios as a horse race.

Okay, so it worked that time.

I use motifs in the plural (the link will only work if you are logged in to Motif Investing), because with all the ideas here in SA, I have built motifs based on themes such as female-lead companies, dividend growth, waistline growth, capital preservation, total return, and more. Not all of them have done spectacularly, but there are enough that presently approach a 30% annualized return (my ambitious target), as calculated in my account, as to be encouraging. Do I think I’ll have a sustained run like that? No – but I’m going to aim high.

Thank you, all of you out there in SA land, for sharing your ideas and now for reading my contribution.

Conclusion:

Using a form of the Efficient Frontier allocation scheme, that uses only non-negative weights, has boosted the value increase of a portfolio comprised of the same stocks, weighted equally, by 17% or more over the last 10 months. From earlier anecdotal observation, I expect the non-neg EF allocation to continue to outperform.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB, AMZN, AAPL, NFLX, GOOG, GOOGL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.