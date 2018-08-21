U.S. Bancorp: This 5.50% Preferred Stock Has Begun Trading On The NYSE

Where in the context of all securities, issued by U.S. Bancorp, does USB.PP stand?

Introduction

In this article, we want to shed light on a new Preferred Stock issued by U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Our goal is purely to inform you about the product, while refraining ourselves from an investment recommendation. Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it is definitely worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B2 Filing by U.S. Bancorp - the prospectus. (Source: SEC.gov)

For a total of 23 million shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $575 million. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

U.S. Bancorp 5.50% Series K Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (NYSE:USB.PP) pays a qualified fixed dividend at a rate of 5.50%. The new preferred stock has a "BBB" Standard & Poor's rating and is callable as of 10/15/2023. Currently, the new issue trades above its par value at a price of $25.27 and has a 5.44% Current Yield and a 5.39% Yield-to-Call.

Here is how the stock's YTC curve looks like right now:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

U.S. Bancorp, incorporated on April 2, 1929, is a multi-state financial services holding company. The Company provides a full range of financial services, including lending and depository services, cash management, capital markets, and trust and investment management services. It also engages in credit card services, merchant and automated teller machine (ATM) processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing. The Company's banking subsidiary, U.S. Bank National Association, is engaged in the general banking business, principally in domestic markets. The U.S. Bank National Association provides a range of products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions.

U.S. Bank National Association commercial and consumer lending services are offered to customers within the Company's domestic markets, to domestic customers with foreign operations and to large national customers operating in specific industries targeted by the Company. Its lending services include traditional credit products, as well as credit card services, leasing financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance and other products. Its depository services include checking accounts, savings accounts and time certificate contracts. Ancillary services, such as capital markets, treasury management and receivable lock-box collection are provided to corporate customers. U.S. Bancorp's bank and trust subsidiaries provide a full range of asset management and fiduciary services for individuals, estates, foundations, business corporations and charitable organizations. Other U.S. Bancorp non-banking subsidiaries offer investment and insurance products to the Company's customers principally within its markets, and fund administration services to a range of mutual and other funds. (Source: Reuters.com | U.S. Bancorp)

Below, you can see dividend and profitability information about the common stock, USB:

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

And the market opinion:

Source: TradingView

U.S. Bancorp's dividend distribution has been on the rise for the past several years (from $0.50 in 2011 to $1.16 in 2017). For 2018, the expected annual dividend on USB's common stock is $1.34. With a market price of $53.63, the current yield of USB is 2.50%. As an absolute value, this means it has $2.18 billion in yearly dividend expenses for the common.

In addition, the market capitalization of the company is around $87.5 billion, which makes U.S. Bancorp the largest "Regional - Midwest Bank". In addition, USB is the 9th largest bank listed on the New York Stock Exchange by this indicator.

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of U.S. Bancorp's capital structure as of the time of its last quarterly filing in June 2018. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

As of Q2 2018, USB had a total debt of $55.3B ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series K preferred stock ranks junior to all outstanding debt and equal to the other outstanding preferred stocks of the company, which total $5.4B.

The U.S. Bancorp Family

USB has 7 more outstanding preferred stocks:

Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (NYSE:USB.PA)

Series B Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (NYSE:USB.PH)

Series C Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock

Series F Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (NYSE:USB.PM)

Series H Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (NYSE:USB.PO)

Series I Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (USB.PI)

Series J Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock

Source: Author's database

As you may have noticed, only 4 of these 7 preferred stocks are listed on the NYSE - the Series A, Series B, Series F, and Series H, preferred stocks.

Source: Author's database

However, as the 3 of them are already callable and the other is a fixed-to-floater, a valuable comparison cannot be made.

Furthermore, there are plenty of Corporate Bonds issued by the company, and the picture below presents only a part of it:

Source: FINRA

For my comparison, I chose a fixed-rate bond that has a maturity close to the call date of USB.PP, i.e., 07/24/2023. I realize that the comparison is certainly not perfect, but I find it good enough for the purposes of my analysis. Some information about the bond can be found in the table below.

Source: FINRA | USB4658127

As you can see, the bond (USB4658127, as it is the FINRA ticker) has a slightly shorter maturity than the call date of USB.PP and a higher rating ("AA-") as well, which is not surprising given the fact that it stands higher in the capital structure. The yield of the issue, however, seems to be quite low at 3.324%. That yield should be compared to the 5.39% Yield-to-Call of USB.PP, but when making that comparison, do remember that USB.PP's Yield-to-Call is the maximum you could realize if you hold the preferred stock till 2023. Still, there is a yield margin of 2% between the two securities, which may seem a little too high, especially given how well-capitalized USB seems to be. At these price levels, USB.PP looks like the better security of the two.

Sector Comparison

The chart below contains all preferred stocks in the "Regional - Midwest Banks" sector (according to Finviz) that pay a fixed dividend rate and have a par value of $25. It is important to take note that all of these preferred stocks are eligible for the 15% federal tax rate.

Source: Author's database

Here is the full list:

Source: Author's database

The Banking Preferreds

The chart below contains all preferred stocks issued by a bank with a par value of $25 that have a qualified fixed dividend rate.

Source: Author's database

Now, these with a positive Yield-to-Call only:

Source: Author's database

Take a closer look at the main group:

Source: Author's database

All "BBB" Preferred Stocks

The last chart contains all preferred stocks that pay a fixed dividend rate, have a par value of $25, a Standard & Poor's rating of "BBB" and positive Yield-to-Call.

Source: Author's database

Again, a closer look at the main group:

Source: Author's database

Redemption Following a Regulatory Capital Treatment Event

Subject to the approval of the Federal Reserve, at our option, we may redeem the Series K Preferred Stock in whole, but not in part, prior to October 15, 2023 upon the occurrence of a regulatory capital treatment event, such as a change or proposed change in law or regulation on or after the date hereof with respect to whether the Series K Preferred Stock qualifies as a Tier 1 capital instrument. Although the terms of the Series K Preferred Stock have been established to satisfy the criteria for additional Tier 1 capital instruments consistent with Basel III as set forth in the joint final rulemaking issued in July 2013 by the Federal Reserve, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, it is possible that the Series K Preferred Stock may not satisfy the criteria set forth in future rulemaking or interpretations. Therefore, a regulatory capital treatment event could occur whereby we would have the right, subject to prior Federal Reserve approval, to redeem the Series K Preferred Stock in accordance with its terms prior to October 15, 2023.



- Source: 424B2 Filing by U.S. Bancorp

Use of Proceeds

We intend to use the net proceeds from the sale of the depositary shares representing interests in the Series K Preferred Stock for general corporate purposes. Pending such use, we may temporarily invest the net proceeds or use them to reduce short-term indebtedness.



- Source: 424B2 Filing by U.S. Bancorp

Addition to the S&P preferred stock index

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of $581 million, it is a potential addition to the S&P US Preferred Stock iShares Index (NASDAQ: PFF). If the average monthly volume of USB.PP after its first six months trading on the NYSE is more than 250,000, it would be eligible to be included in the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index. With fewer than six months of trading history, issues are evaluated over the available period and may be included if available trading history infers the issue will satisfy this requirement.

Conclusion

This is an informational article about the new preferred stock, USB.PP. With these kinds of articles, we want to keep you in touch with all new preferred stock and baby bonds IPOs.

