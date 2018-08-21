SITO Mobile's (SITO) CEO Tom Pallack on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

SITO Mobile, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SITO) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call August 20, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Rob Fink - Hayden, IR

Tom Pallack - CEO

Bill Seagrave - COO and Co-Interim CFO

Aaron Tam - Co-Interim CFO

Analysts

Mike Malouf - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Mark Argento - Lake Street Capital Markets

Jed Kelly - Oppenheimer & Company

Scott Ozer - SANDLAPPER Securities

Jon Hickman - Ladenburg Thalmann

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the SITO Mobile Second Quarter 2018 Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to your host, Rob Fink, with Hayden IR. Please go ahead, sir.

Rob Fink

Thank you, operator, and thank you everybody for joining. Hosting the call today are Tom Pallack, Chief Executive Officer; Bill Seagrave, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Interim Chief Financial Officer; and Aaron Tam, Co-Interim Chief Financial Officer.

Before beginning, we’d like to remind you that information provided during this call may contain forward-looking statements relating to current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about future events that are forward-looking as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally relate to the company’s plans, objectives and expectations for future operations that are based on management’s current estimates and projections, future results or trends.

Actual future results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, please see risk factors as described in SITO Mobile’s annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed that are filed with the SEC.

In addition, during the call, the company may present non-GAAP financial measures such as EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, and management’s reasons for presenting such information is set forth in the press release that was issued this afternoon. Because these measures are not calculated in accordance with US GAAP, they should not be considered in isolation from the financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Before I turn the call over to management, I would like to remind everyone that a press release disclosing the financial results was issued today after the close and it can be accessed on the company’s website at sitomobile.com under the News and Events link that’s found on the Investor Relations tab.

With all that said, I’d now like to turn the call over to Tom Pallack. Tom, the call is yours.

Tom Pallack

Thank you, Rob, and good afternoon, everyone. Over the last several months, we have continued to advance initiatives to transform our organization from what was historically been a media placement business with one-time campaign-driven revenues to a differentiated consumer behavior research organization with syndicated and contracted data revenues that are re-occurring.

As we have discussed extensively on our quarterly calls, we are aggressively working to close a number of large company prospects and their top tier agency partners. So where do we stand? First, for any small and emerging organization working to bring on larger customers, the pacing of the sales process can be unpredictable, challenging and is almost outside of a smaller company’s control.

As we advance discussions with prospective customers, we have addressed the many different layers of a larger organization that our offering touches, and the time it takes to educate and coordinate efforts with all the different departments within these perspective customers.

In addition, the increasing media attention and importance of data privacy, a potentially evolving regulatory environment and general best practices has certainly added additional vetting and approval processes that an organization like ours needs to go through within a large customer organization. All of that said, I stand here today confident today that we are on the right track.

As part of our strategic corporate transition, we reconstituted our Board of Directors to add accomplished, marketing advertising executives, who have expertise and relationships with brand and agency prospects to support our pursuit of new business and experience to guide organization through the business transition that we have put in motion.

On a personal note, it’s extremely humbling to have executives of their stature and caliber believes in our vision and strategy. The backgrounds and experiences of these new Board members are vast and important to SITO. We have added Steve Felsher, Former Vice Chairman and CFO of Grey Advertising; Jon Bond, a world-recognized ad agency executive; Bonin Bough, a TV host, author and creative brand innovator; Brett O’Brien, a Pepsi executive currently leading Gatorade North America’s marketing and consumer engagement strategies. These combined with current members Steve Bernstein of Sports and consumer entertainment fame and Mike Durden, who is experienced in development of product and partnership strategies, leveraging data analytics and myself. Our Board is a powerful intersection of brand, agency, digital and entertainment strategist, all possessing an amazing collection of outreach potential.

Operationally, I believe we are not built to onboard Board and service larger enterprise customers. To round out our team, we are actively looking to bring in a seasoned permanent public company CFO that has relevant public company experience and discipline and the necessary (inaudible) to help SITO reach the next phase of its evolution. Our Board is involved in this process and we hope to have an update to share with you in the near future. In the meantime, we are extremely well served by our strong Co-Interim CFOs, Aaron Tam and Bill Seagrave.

With that I’d like to turn the call over to Bill to provide an operational update.

Bill Seagrave

Thank you, Tom. I’m going to provide an operational update and touch on some of the high level financials before turning the call over to our Interim Co-CFO, Aaron, who will walk us all through the future results in greater detail.

Our second quarter results, highlight the challenges of our traditional campaign-driven media placement revenue model, and also underscores the benefits of the strategy we are actively pursuing. Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2018 of 8.4 million were in line with revised expectations we announced on June 12 for the quarterly revenue in the range of 8 million to 9 million.

The sequential and year-over-year revenue decline was largely attributable to the absence of a single large customer, which accounted for approximately 46% of our first quarter revenues, which was not actively running campaigns with SITO during much of the second quarter. As we shared on our first quarter call, this concentrated customer is an entertainment company that as you’ve seen know to place mobile media ads within agency services to support its feature films.

Based on the schedule of releases in our current discussions, we anticipate increased levels of activities from this customer in the second half of this year. More importantly, we also believe that there is significant opportunities to now expand our work within the entertainment industry. Last week, we announced a strategic relationship with Ribbow Media Group. Ribbow works with film studios to promote their releases and has an impressive list of long-standing clients that includes Sony, Paramount, Lionsgate, CBS, Walden Media, Pure Flix and others.

Ribbow has supported the theatrical release for such films as Hacksaw Ridge, Deepwater Horizon, God’s Not Dead, Mr. Holmes and so many others. Our new association aligns SITO and Ribbow to jointly address the available wide digital marketing channel spend opportunities like capitalizing on both company’s core capabilities for each film.

In the second quarter, we also continue to generate data insights revenue, which is revenue that is independent of the data that we typically with our mobile media campaigns. As we indicated on our Q1 call, when this revenue begins to be more significant as a percentage of our overall revenue, we expect that we will break it out separately.

As Tom alluded to before, the size and complexity of the new data and insights-driven opportunities we are targeting, have made the timing of these prospective transactions that we are working on increasingly difficult to predict. We are confident though that as the new opportunities are realized, our base of recurring and syndicated revenues will ramp up and provide increased visibility and predictability in to our business over the long term.

Let me now turn the call over to Aaron, who will take us through the financial details.

Aaron Tam

Thank you, Bill. So the details of our quarterly and year-to-date financial performance and comparisons to previous periods are clearly outlined in the earnings press release we issued today. I’d like to take a few minutes to discuss the quarterly highlights and provide some additional insight in to our recent financial performance.

As Bill mentioned, our second quarter revenue fell squarely within the 8 million to 9 million range that we pre-announced on June 2. Our gross profit for the second quarter of 2018 was 4 million or 48% of total revenue, compared to 5.1 million or 48% of total revenue for the corresponding period last year. The gross margin percentage increased sequentially from Q1 primarily as a result of the reduced amount of lower level margin revenue associated with the large customer in Q1 as mentioned earlier.

Sales and marketing expense increased to 5.5 million in the three months ended June 30, 2018 from 3.7 million in the corresponding period last year. This increase is primarily related to our investment in personnel to drive our growth strategy and the implementation of the 2017 stock incentive plan at the end of last year. Additionally, we’ve increased marketing efforts as you’ve seen with the launch of the SITO Institute for Consumer Behavior and Location Sciences in March of 2018.

G&A expenses increased to 4.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018 from 4.1 million in the three months ending June 30, 2017. This increase was due to the implementation of the 2017 stock incentive plan and executive compensation expense, offset by a decrease in professional fees. Operating loss for the quarter was 6.1 million, compared to an operating loss of 2.8 million for the corresponding period last year.

Net loss from continuing operations for the quarter was 5.7 million or $0.23 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss from continuing operations of 1.8 million or $0.09 per basic and diluted share in the second quarter of 2017. For the quarter, our adjusted EBITDA was negative at 3.6 million.

Now turning to the balance sheet; as of June 30, 2018 the company had approximately 6.6 million in cash and cash equivalents as compared to 3.6 million at December 31, 2017. Additionally, the company had approximately 8.2 in accounts receivable as of June 30, 2018 as compared to 13 million at December 31, 2017. Since closing the 14.8 million public offering, we have terminated the IP revenue sharing agreement with TAR SITO LendCo LLC, and settled all related litigation for 3.5 million.

In addition, as we indicated earlier to support our new growth initiatives, we’ve invested to expand our sales and customer engagement teams. Year-end bonuses for fiscal 2017 were also paid in April and May of 2018, which is an annual event that takes place during the first half of each year. Additionally, we’ve incurred various professional fees for legal, audit and other services some of which is one-time in nature and not expected to be a recurring expense.

We are actively investing in our long term strategy and we expect these investments to drive growth. We are mindful of the investments we are making and have ROI targets we are closely monitoring. We are also closely watching industry and business trends as well as market conditions as we monitor our cash flow and make strategic decisions.

We will be prudent with our capital position, although working capital requirement could change due to a large enterprise transaction close and/or if we meaningfully increase our average deal size in our media business.

With that I would now turn the call back over to Tom.

Tom Pallack

Thanks Aaron. Let me end this call with how I started. I stand here today confident that we are on the right track and firmly believe that we are marching closer to completing the initial transactions which would transition SITO to a consumer behavior research organization with predictable, syndicated and recurring data in research revenues. I look forward to the opportunity to announce these transactions.

With that I’ll open it up for questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] our first question is from Mike Malouf from Craig-Hallum. Please go ahead.

Mike Malouf

Maybe either Tom or Bill, as we sort of sit here and look at the second quarter numbers and are awaiting these data deals, I’m just wondering if you could just go through a little bit more color on what challenges that you have now overcome over the past few months to get to where you are now, which is I guess, very confident that you’re going to close something. And then perhaps maybe just elaborate a little bit on why you’re so confident. This is something that we’ve all been waiting for a long time and it just seems like that we’re just – we never get to the closing of these and it just seems like that perhaps they’re either getting farther away or something is changing, so a little bit more help would be appreciative.

Tom Pallack

Let me try to fill that to begin with. Thanks for the question Mike. To me its I think sign of the times the issues that we’ve run up against our purely the privacy issues and GDPR issues that came with political times right now. And it has taken longer than what we thought. We probably in most of the deals have had to re-go over privacy issues multiple times because of it. And it’s a scary time for big brands right now. I think that one of the big reasons of why we went out and chose some of the new Board folks that we did that either had experience in this environment or are entertaining this live with their respective company, so we’re able to learn how we can approach this and try to wrap as we come to the right type of conclusion in regards to privacy. The rules are changing as it goes right now as you know, especially overseas GDPR wise. We’re finding new answers because it’s the first time anybody is being able to do this. And so it is, it’s definitely slower than what we thought. But that said, every time we’ve gone up in to this situation, we’ve been able to accomplish the task. So we’re moving ahead, it’s just slower than we’ve grown it and what we wanted. And I don’t know Bill do you have anything to offer on that?

Bill Seagrave

Yeah, I would offer the fact that Mike we run these long processes with a procedure or a set of steps that we watch and take each client or prospect through. So you don’t get to step nine, until you’ve done step five, six and seven. And for us that’s how you control the expectations at the client as well as know that you’re progressing through the right decision points of the client, because it’s laid out with the clients. So here is all the steps they need you to go through, here’s all the decision points that you’ve got to get through and you mark them off as you get those, so that we can see the progress that we’re making and we can see where it slows down by looking at the time periods between each data obviously.

So it gives us that level of confidence you’re asking about that we see the processes moving, we see the decision gates being passed as we get through them, and that is frankly how you do it, so that we’re under control, the client’s under control and we both know what’s going on.

Mike Malouf

And maybe as a follow-up, when you take a look at these opportunities, what has changed with regards to what you’re going to deliver to these customers. And then the scope of the contracts or maybe more importantly the size of the contracts, how has that changed?

Tom Pallack

I don’t know whether there’s been any change really in regards to the expectation. I think that we went in to it asking for a lot and I don’t think that’s every changed in regards to it. I think people are more timid now to try and just make sure, because remember it’s just new regulations out there that’s really dominating the decision making process. So we’re stepping back and methodically going through that and just making sure that we’re stable in what we present and are able to back it up, because it’s the company’s welfare on our side and their side.

I don’t think there’s been ideally any other change. And believe me, we aggressively want to build relationships with everybody. So I think we’re willing to – we’re not saying, hey, we either hit a grand slam or we go home. We’re willing to work with people and build that relationship because we’re in a territory we’d never been.

Operator

Our next question is from Mark Argento from Lake Street Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Mark Argento

Just a question on the legacy business, I know programmatic, seemed like that had been kind of a little bit of a headwind for you guys. What are you seeing there, is that still a headwind or is that something you can manage through? And then just wanted to talk a little bit about the active pipeline on the data side in particular, I know it seems like the deals are obviously taking longer to close, but just talking about total number of conversations, are you continuing to increase the breadth of the conversations out there or maybe talk a little bit about the pipeline.

Tom Pallack

Well I would say overall generically here with us, we’re expanding because we’re starting to understand and know what the larger company wants, and finding those niche conversations that will help us along the path. So those are progressively – there’s more of them then what there was before, I think that’s the first thing.

Second is, I don’t think there is anyway especially in the environment right now the legal environment right now that we’re going to cut any steps. You can’t because all these companies are larger and multinational and being able to get their requirements and understand the requirements and accomplish whatever we have to do with that just takes time on their part just as much as it is on ours.

So we’re patiently going through step-by-step to just make sure we’ve done it correctly, because any one of these things if we did it wrong, could be dangerous for both sides. So we want to make sure that we’re accomplishing each of these transactions in an appropriate manner. Any addition there Bill on you?

Bill Seagrave

Mark to your question on the programmatic business, our intention is certainly to build that business out as we go forward. I’m not able to go in to detail with you on that, but it certainly is in our radar.

Mark Argento

And then just a numbers question, obviously cash burn in the quarter is pretty high, it’s just 6 million or so. What you connect the one time, what are you guys looking at kind of in a quarterly run rate expectations in terms of the burn, what do you need to data manage through that?

Tom Pallack

Aaron, maybe you can address that.

Aaron Tam

Sure Mark. As I said, we do have a couple of annual and non-recurring events in the first half of the year that we don’t expect in the second half. What I can tell you is, we’re very diligently reviewing our cash spend and our cash flow with an eye towards the growth of the business building this cash flow in the future. As we work on these new opportunities and prospects, we’ll actually be closely monitoring the investments, and if needed, we can adjust our expense structure. But that’s all I can say at this point.

Operator

Our next question is from Jed Kelly from Oppenheimer. Please go ahead.

Jed Kelly

Just circling back around the programmatic, should we expect some of these programmatic headwinds to continue in terms of your revenue outlook, and when do you think some of these more widely rollout programmatic initiatives will be rolled out? And then can you just talk about how we should be thinking about your sales force efficiency going forward?

Tom Pallack

Bill, maybe you can address programmatic first, I guess, and then we can talk about the sales force?

Bill Seagrave

Yeah, I guess I’d ask for a little clarification Jed on your definition on headwinds and what you’re putting for that.

Jed Kelly

I think some of your revenue across the contraction might have been losing clients to other companies with a programmatic offering and are you losing some clients that maybe had some programmatic capabilities. And as it rolled out some more of these initiatives, do you think you should be able to win back some business.

Bill Seagrave

Well, in general, certainly there has been some of our smaller clients and so forth that have moved over to a self-service model. The larger businesses that we address are – we address them as managed services first and foremost. They clearly have programmatic business that we want to adapt in to our business and so that’s where we’re going to put our efforts in terms of - as we move forward. So it’s maintaining our managed service business model with the larger companies and then move forward to adopt as I said, some portion of their programmatic business as a second line of business with us. And I think we’re comfortable doing that. What we don’t want to do is get in to the very low cost self-service business as the primary to the rest of our remedies going forward. It’s just that something that we’re interested in doing. Does that help?

Jed Kelly

And then on your sales force or your sales force efficiency?

Tom Pallack

I think that there’s been no change in how we look up on that. And I think from our sales force as far as I how I address that and how our key sales management addresses this is, if you’re putting a plan together and making your plan, you’re going to be able to make good money here and work well, let’s see or if you don’t, we’ll trim the people that don’t perform and move on and find somebody who can. I don’t think that’s changed from the second I walked in to that door. So, we certainly want to make sure that everybody is accomplishing that and trying to build and manage enough tools around them, so that they have the possibility of making their number.

Aaron Tam

Also just sort of jump in and add more to that answer is, year-over-year when you’re looking at the quarters, we’ve increased our sales force and sales support personnel pretty significantly well. And there is a little ramp up time with the sellers.

Jed Kelly

Okay, it’s helpful. And then I guess, you’re 50 days in to the quarter, would you be comfortable in terms of giving any preliminary guidance on how we should be think about the third quarter?

Bill Seagrave

I don’t feel comfortable doing that right now. Aaron do you want to address that?

Aaron Tam

Sure. At this point in time with our company’s management, it’s our policy not to comment prospective business that augments for future forecasts especially with revenue. But again as we work towards these effect, we’ll be happy to promptly report each and every major success we have when and if they occur.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The next question is from Scott Ozer from SANDLAPPER Securities. Please go ahead.

Scott Ozer

Are we getting pushed back because of the size of single touch or because of the uniqueness of our product or is it that the companies are reticent about being the first to try this?

Tom Pallack

I think this new whole new age of data and associated with this, everybody is in the same situation. And I think there’s reservations out there to not leave the first one on the block, and I don’t think it has anything to do with SITO at all. It’s more of generally in the market place, and as you’ve seen there’s been big news in regards to large corporations being fined or chastised for not appropriately addressing the privacy issues, and I think everybody has to go through this process, and it’s going to take a little bit of time. There’ll be some forward reaching companies and also the ones hopefully we’re working with that will jump in and feel comfortable, but we’re going. But I think it’s going to slow for everybody in regards to this.

Scott Ozer

Can you give us some color in to what the sizes of these contracts we’re looking to close?

Tom Pallack

No. I absolutely – we are trying to sell all our services and push the edge of the envelop, but I prefer to have the gift in my hand before I talk about it and that’s – we’re continually trying to nurture and improve our position in each one of these companies and doing the best we can to maximize it. And you can guarantee that’s what I do 24 hours a day, right now.

Scott Ozer

And on the last call, the comment was that we had some contracts the final stages or maybe it was just in legal. Has that number increased, stayed the same or gone down?

Tom Pallack

I honestly don’t know and that would be something I guess we could check. But right now to me that means nothing. What that means is that we have activity and activity doesn’t clear the bills. So I would prefer to be able to publicly talk about - only talk about when we have a transaction in the hands, signed by the customer and believe me my company will stand proudly and offer up that information.

Operator

Our next question is from Jon Hickman from Ladenburg Thalmann. Please go ahead.

Jon Hickman

I don’t know who wants to answer the question, it’s just a follow-up on the cash question earlier. So, with cash burn last quarter and your 6 million of cash on the balance sheet, do you envision needing another equity raise before you get to where you want to be profitability wise?

Tom Pallack

Do you want to answer that Bill or Aaron?

Bill Seagrave

As I said we’re very diligently watching cash burn here at work on a day-to-day week-to-week basis. We’ve come up internally with multiple avenues of where we’re managing our cash too. But as the 10-Q that we just filed today, we’ll show you we are confident in our working capital.

Operator

And the next question is from [Paul Sans] from [Sans Partners]. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Just two quickies, the last call it was the sales from I think they said there were 30 companies actively in discussions about data deals, has anyone dropped out or is that sales funnel the same, has it grown any larger?

Tom Pallack

I would say, what I want to do was get out of committing to any type of numbers about the future. What I want to do is be able to publicly talk about the deals we have in hand. We’re aggressively going after larger transactions on the data site as that’s where our bread and butter is we believe and we’ll aggressively continue that process.

Unidentified Analyst

I know you would love to announce deals as they come. Is there any chance of with the companies that you signed with will for obvious reasons would prefer not to have their names announced?

Tom Pallack

That’s already happened and that’s possible. But not only either name or the total or whatever that’s - a lot of customers are not that private. So it will be on a deal-by-deal basis and believe me I’d rather talk about it if we want it, but it’s up to the customer to be able to determine that.

Unidentified Analyst

Alright, just trying to figure out what to expect.

Operator

This concludes the question-and-answer session, as well as today’s teleconference. Thank you for your participation. You may disconnect your lines at this time.