Methanex In Q2: The Methanol Market Has Certainly Recovered

In early 2016, I wrote that the shares of methanol producer Methanex (MEOH) were "priced as if the methanol market won't recover." The company had seen its share price lose most of its value between mid-2014 and late-2015 as methanol prices followed those of crude sharply lower. The outlook for the methanol sector was especially bleak in January 2016 as crude prices bottomed out around $20/bbl and some analysts were forecasting a further decline to $10/bbl. The latter did not happen, of course, and methanol prices have followed those of crude much higher over the subsequent 30 months. Methanex's share price has rallied strongly in response, recently marking a 180% gain from its January 2016 low (see figure).

The company's Q2 earnings report, which it released late last month, illustrated just how robust the recovery in the methanol market has been. While Methanex did not greatly exceed analysts' expectations, beating on revenue in part due to its reselling of 3rd-party methanol but meeting the diluted EPS consensus estimate and achieving its strongest Q2 earnings since before the crude price crash began in the second half of 2014. Last quarter's strong result came on top of an even stronger Q1 2018 result. To understand why Methanex's earnings have rebounded by so much, it is useful to look at the relationship between the prices of Brent crude and natural gas in the Western Hemisphere. Methanex utilizes natural gas as its feedstock and the price of methanol is closely linked to that of Brent crude. This was the primary cause of the company's poor earnings after 2014, as the price of crude declined relative to that of natural gas. This dynamic has been reversed since early 2016, however; while the price of Henry Hub natural gas has climbed by 34%, that of Brent crude has climbed by 145% over the same period, with the fastest increases to the latter having occurred since July 2017 (see figure).

Methanex reported Q2 revenue of $950 million, topping its Q2 2017 revenue by 42% and handily beating the consensus by $91 million. Its total sales volume increased by 11.8% YoY, although this was mostly due to a large increase in the amount of purchased methanol sold; the company's own methanol production only increased by 2.1% over the same period. The company's revenues also benefited from a 20% YoY increase to its average posted price of methanol, and it managed to achieve a 24% YoY increase to its average realized price. In other words, Methanex was able to reduce the discount that it provided even as the price of methanol increased.

The company's facilities ran at a consolidated 77% utilization rate in Q2, although those facilities in North America with access to cost-advantaged natural gas came close to or even exceeded 100% in the latest quarter. There were some production hiccups during the quarter that limited the overall utilization rate, however. Methanex's New Zealand facility, for example, saw its production fall by a third YoY due to planned turnaround but also damage to a natural gas supply pipeline. Its Trinidad facility also experienced lower YoY production due to natural gas curtailments, a problem that it has been encountering for some time now.

The presence of reduced methanol discounts, higher methanol prices, increased production, and stable natural gas prices in the latest quarter compared to Q2 2017 caused Methanex's adjusted EBITDA to rise from $174 million to $275 million over the same period, one of its strongest quarterly results in recent years (see figure). Adjusted net income nearly doubled from $74 million to $143 million and diluted EPS increased from $0.89 to $1.36, both YoY. Methanex continued to repurchase shares during the quarter and its diluted weighted average number of common shares in the latest quarter was 7% lower than in Q2 2017 as a result. Operating cash flow was its highest on record at $290 million, compared to $243 million in Q2 2017, while free cash flow was near a record at $211 million. The company ended the quarter with $320 million in cash and cash equivalents, a figure that was nearly 40% higher than at the beginning of 2017 despite having reduced its number of diluted shares outstanding by roughly 10% over the period.

At this point the primary concern regarding Methanex's outlook is its ability to achieve future earnings growth. Its North American facilities are running near or above their production capacity, while its facilities in other regions such as Egypt and Chile have historically faced unexpected supply disruptions. The low production at its Chilean operations during Q2, for example, was attributed in part to the fact that it is unable to source sufficient natural gas during the Southern Hemisphere winter. On the other hand, the earnings report stated that Methanex has recently signed natural gas supply agreements sufficient to cover more than half of the New Zealand facility's supply capacity through 2029 and, given its low output in the latest quarter, this should be a source of production and, hopefully, earnings growth in the coming quarters. Management is also considering a plan to expand its highly profitable U.S. Gulf Coast capacity and expects to reach a decision within a year.

Analysts are quite upbeat about the impact that production growth in New Zealand and continued strong methanol prices will have on Methanex's earnings moving forward. The consensus estimates currently forecast YoY EBITDA growth of 17% in both FY 2018 and FY 2019 (see figure) following substantial increases to both estimates over the last several months. The outlook for FY 2020 is less optimistic and the consensus is for a substantial EBITDA decline to occur in that year, although this is the least certain forecast of the three given energy price volatility. The good news for the company's current investors is that the recent share price rally has not kept up with the earnings growth forecasts, and Methanex's shares are trading at comparatively low EV/EBITDA ratios of 7.7x and 6.4x for FY 2018 and FY 2019, respectively (see second figure). Both numbers are substantially below the 3-year median value of 8.9x, indicating that the company's shares continue to offer investors a margin of safety in the form of a low valuation despite the share price rally.

Methanex reported one of its strongest Q2 earnings reports last month of the last several years despite the fact that its consolidated utilization was only 77% on natural gas supply disruptions. The company is currently operating in the sweet spot in which methanol prices are high enough relative to natural gas prices to deliver strong production margins but not so high as to discourage demand, as was shown in its improved pricing power YoY. The outlook for short-term earnings growth is strong following a recent long-term supply agreement for its New Zealand production capacity. The longer-term earnings growth outlook is less certain, although the potential expansion of its U.S. Gulf Coast capacity would be a solid earnings driver under current operating conditions. While investors might be tempted to take profits in Methanex following its large share price appreciation since early 2016, its shares continue to be undervalued in light of the company's expected earnings growth.

