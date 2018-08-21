Constellation Pharmaceuticals: A Recent IPO Of Interest

I suggest establishing a pilot position in the near term and adding only as technical strength and stability in the stock are observed.

Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST) have fallen by about 30% since the IPO was priced at $15 in July. Interestingly enough, the company had to decrease the size of the offering significantly, raising $60 million instead of the planned $80 million.

An initial exploration of the company's history, including past funding events and progression of its high-potential pipeline, led me to believe a deeper dive was worth our time.

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. The first chart (daily advanced) isn't too helpful given the stock's brief trading history, but initial weakness out of the gate isn't encouraging. In the second chart (15-minute), we can see a bit of recent strength and stability. However, further confirmation will be needed to determine whether the bottom is truly in.

Overview

Founded in 2008, Constellation Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotech firm focused on addressing the needs of patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression. Via its integrated epigenetics platform the company claims to be able to target a range of epigenetic regulators and has built up an interesting pipeline with several candidates in the clinic.

Figure 3: Pipeline (Source: S-1 filing)

I consider it a positive sign that the company accessed prior funding to the tune of a $100 million financing in April, with participation from key institutional investors such as Cormorant Asset Management, Deerfield Management, OrbiMed, Venrock Healthcare Partners, Third Rock Ventures and others.

With the quarterly update out and shares having fallen significantly, my current goal is to determine whether there is a near to medium term opportunity for readers to take advantage of.

Recent Developments and Associated Thoughts

For the second quarter, the company reported cash and equivalents of $88.5 million (does not include IPO proceeds of around $60 million). Net loss totaled $11.9 million, while research and development expenses rose nearly 20% to $9.5 million. Management is guiding for an operational runway into the first quarter of 2020.

As for lead program CPI-1205, a small molecule inhibiting EZH2, the open label phase 1b/2 study (dubbed "ProSTAR") is evaluating the drug candidate in combination with abiraterone acetate or enzalutamide in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) who have progressed on treatment with one of these two androgen receptor signaling (ARS) inhibitors. A recommended phase 2 dose has already been identified for the randomized portion of the trial, given that early evidence of activity was observed in the open-label portion.

Figure 4: Preclinical studies hint at synergies of combining EZH2 inhibitors with ARS inhibitors, showing activity in models that are resistant to the latter (Source: S-1 filing)

Consider that there are around 140,000 men in the United States with mCRPC and 30,000 to 50,000 new cases per year. Of the 60% to 80% who respond to first line treatment with either abiraterone acetate or enzalutamide, most will go on to become resistant to ARS inhibitors and only 10% to 30% respond to 2nd line treatment with a different ARS inhibitor. Thus the company believes that success here would make the currently tested combination an appealing option for this setting.

As for prior signs of activity, the company has hinted at (again in the S-1 filing), as of May 25th, ten patients had been treated with CPI-1205 (4 in combination with enzalutamide). 8 patients had unfavorable CTC counts (equates to poor prognosis), 4 had soft tissue metastases and 3 were ARV7 positive (equates to more aggressive disease). Of the two patients who had been treated for more than 4 months in the combination arm, 1 experienced an 85% reduction in PSA level after the first cycle of therapy and a complete response after 2 months on treatment. The other's PSA decreased by 83% after one cycle and the patient chose to discontinue treatment with enzalutamide, switching over to CPI-1205 monotherapy (interestingly enough, at baseline the patient had metastatic bone disease and after 3 cycles of therapy PET/CT scan revealed that bone mets had been resolved).

In regards to the phase 1b/2 ORiOn-E study evaluating CPI-1205 in combination with ipilimumab or pembrolizumab in patients with solid tumors (previously progressed after treatment PD-L1 or PD-1 drug), the company is yet to identify the ideal dose for progressing into the phase 2 portion. I'm less optimistic here due to the high competition inherent in the immuno-oncology arena and plethora of companies developing drug candidates to combine with checkpoint inhibitors, making it difficult for them to differentiate themselves from the pack unless there's truly unprecedented activity.

Another intriguing program is the company's small molecule inhibiting the function of BET proteins, known as CPI-0610. In an open-label phase 2 study in 2nd line myelofibrosis patients, the drug candidate is being evaluated in combination with ruxolitinib for patients whose disease has progressed and as a monotherapy for patients who can't take ruxolitinib. Key endpoints here aside from safety include decrease in spleen volume, improvement of symptoms and increase in red blood-cell transfusion independence rate in patients who were dependent on transfusions at the beginning of the study.

Early data here has shown the drug could offer significant benefits over standard of care, with evidence of activity including spleen size reduction and improvement of symptoms. Improvements in platelet and red blood cell counts in 3 of 4 patients suggest potential improvement of bone marrow function as well.

Figure 5: Early evidence of activity in first four patients as reflected in spleen size reduction measured by MRI (Source: S-1 filing)

It's also worth noting that a patient who needed regular red blood cell transfusions has been transfusion-independent for over 24 weeks (as of May 25th) with improving hemoglobin levels during this period (increased by 2 g/dL) despite not receiving transfusions. Another piece of anecdotal, early evidence is that a patient with very high platelet counts (thrombocytosis) at baseline (refractory prior to treatment with ruxolitinib, a telomerase inhibitor, pembrolizumab and hydroxurea) experienced normalized platelet counts and resolution of severe headaches following the first cycle of treatment with CPI-0610. Importantly, as of this last date no serious adverse events had been observed in the study.

Figure 6: Encouraging resolution of thrombocytosis in patient treated with monotherapy (Source: S-1 filing)

As for the treatment landscape here, keep in mind that although JAK1/JAK2 inhibitor ruxolitinib is the standard of care in intermediate-and high-risk MF (11,0000 to 13,000 patients in the US), patients with low red blood cell or platelet counts can't receive ruxolitinib and potentially up to 75% of patients won't be able to tolerate ruxolitinib or lack a sufficient response to treatment within 5 years of initiation. Additionally, patients who discontinue treatment typically have a very poor prognosis.

While less material for our near to medium term thesis, second-generation EZh2 inhibitor CPI-0209 is the subject of IND-enabling studies and could enter the clinic in 2019, pending further updates.

As for future catalysts of note, in late 2018, management is guiding for initiation of the phase 2 portion of the ProSTAR study for CPI-1205. Next, early the following year the recommended phase 2 dose should be chosen for the ORIOn-E study (along with determining safety). Of more importance, proof of concept data for CPI-1205 in the ProSTAR study and CPI-0510 in the MANIFEST trial is expected in the middle of next year.

As for institutional investors of note, Venrock Associates owns a 6.8% stake. Orbimed Advisors and Deerfield Management are both 10%+ owners. Recent insider buying (200,000 shares) on the part of James Flynn (Deerfield) is also a good sign.

Final Thoughts

To conclude, while price action has been weak since IPO, I believe that the two lead assets are targeting intriguing opportunities where there is some prior evidence of activity and I look forward to updates for both programs as they progress.

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, I suggest initiating pilot positions in the near term and waiting for further signs of strengthening (technicals and of the thesis) before adding.

Risks include disappointing data, adverse safety events, potential dilution in 2019 and other setbacks in the clinic. There is significant competition for CPI-1205 (including from PARP inhibitors and other targeted therapies being evaluated) and even more potential competition for CPI-0610 in myelofibrois (i.e., additional JAK1/JAK2 inhibitors, Geron's (NASDAQ:GERN) itemetelstat, MEI Pharma's (NASDAQ:MEIP) pracinostat and several other BET inhibitors in development). IP protection appears substantial, with 18 issued (or allowed) patients in the United States plus 8 pending and over 130 foreign issued patients. Also, readers should be aware that in May of this year Genentech terminated its exclusive rights for two of three epigenetic targets that were part of a collaboration agreement inked in early 2012.

