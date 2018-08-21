Buy Spotify: The King Of Music Streaming

Spotify’s stock could be worth a multiple of its current value in 5-10 years if the company continues to execute on its current trajectory.

Spotify (SPOT) is the leading music streaming service globally. Music streaming has saved the music industry and is now a proven business model that is growing rapidly. Spotify is in the best position to benefit from the industry’s growth due to its leading market share and brand power, single-product focus on innovation, and ability to win across geographies and tech platforms. Spotify’s stock price will likely be worth of multiples of its current value in the long run (5-10 years) if the company continues to execute on its current trajectory.

Streaming: Savior of the Music Industry

Over the past 20 years, we have seen the decline of the music industry. In the late 1990s music piracy became commonplace. Websites like Napster made it easy to download an endless amount of music without charge. Piracy’s ease of use and access to unlimited quantities of music a la carte fundamentally changed consumer behavior.

The next wave of change came when Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) pioneered digital downloads through iTunes in the 2000s. I remember when people would shell out $5.99 to purchase a physical copy of a single with a few remixes. Apple made it possible to buy almost any song for $0.99. Furthermore, digital music is convenient. It can be played on a computer, loaded onto an MP3 player, or burned to CD.

While piracy chipped away at the notion that consumers should continue to pay a high price for music, digital downloads cemented the idea that buying a physical album is a bad value proposition. This all resulted in the rapid decline in physical music sales and the destruction of the record store industry. For years, the entire music industry saw sales decline. From 1999 to 2010, the music industry’s revenue declined from $25.2 billion to $14.9 billion, a 41% overall decline (Source: IFPI report).

Source: IFPI report.

Enter streaming.

The music industry was ripe for change. Consumer behavior and tastes had evolved. Consumers wanted access to more music and didn’t want to pay an extravagant sum for it. The music industry, reeling from years of pain, was willing to come to the bargaining table. Furthermore, technological developments in increased internet speeds, internet penetration, and software made it possible to offer music streaming as a service directly to consumers in either ad-supported or subscription-based formats.

Early adoption of music streaming was slow as consumers had to learn how to use and trust a new format for consuming content. However, growth came and soon streaming became a material slice of the market. Today, music streaming accounts for nearly 40% of the music industry’s total revenue and accounts for most of the industry’s growth.

Music labels get paid royalties based on a complex formula derived from the number of streams and a percentage of a streaming service’s revenue. However, music labels are becoming somewhat irrelevant. Listening platforms are the new gatekeepers and through various means control which artists get the best promotion and appeal. In my opinion, platforms like Spotify sit at the most interesting junction of the music industry and will capture the lion's share of the industry’s economics.

Spotify: the King of Music Streaming

Spotify (SPOT) is the world’s largest music streaming service. The company has 180 million monthly active users (“MAUs”), 83 million paying subscribers, and is available in 65 geographic markets (source: Spotify Investor Relations).

This compares to the #2 streaming player, Apple Music, which has 50 million subscribers (Source: With 50 Million Subscribers, Apple Music Still Lags Behind Spotify -- For Now).

Spotify launched its service in 2008 and pioneered the freemium model of premium music listening. Spotify has a free, ad-supported version of their product that anyone can sign up for. However, if customers want to listen to specific songs and in an ad-free format, they need to subscribe to the premium version of Spotify. This freemium model has been core to Spotify’s rise because it caters to a broader spectrum of consumers and brings more people into the Spotify funnel.

Pandora (P) primarily offers an ad-supported product (although it has been trying to catch up by offering a Spotify-like premium tier). The ad-supported product that P and SPOT offer is primarily a music discovery platform that plays music according to the user’s indicated tastes. This involves a complex algorithm and lots of listening data. Notably, Apple Music doesn’t offer a free tier for their service and has a less advanced music discovery engine (Source: Apple Gains Power With Shazam, But It's Still 'No Silver Bullet' For Music Discovery: Analysis).

Spotify’s sweet spot of offering a solid free and paid product in addition to the service being an early mover in the industry has allowed the company to have a leading market share for paid subscribers.

Source: Nomura Equity Research Report.

Spotify found the freemium model is a great way to get users onto its platform. Once a user is heavily engaged with the Spotify platform, there is a good chance the user would be interested in the premium version of the service. This can be seen in SPOT’s numbers. A whopping 46% of monthly active users (“MAUs”) are premium subscribers. The average revenue per user is significantly higher for paying subscribers which has made SPOT’s business model viable. Despite paying subscribers accounting for just 46% of MAUs, they account for 90% of revenue.

Spotify not only has the largest streaming subscriber base, but it is also growing users at a fast rate. Spotify’s largest geographic market is Europe where it had 58 million MAUs in 2017 (37% of total MAUs); SPOT saw its European MAUs grow 25% from 2016 to 2017. In the US (32% of MAUs), SPOT grew MAUs by 21% in 2017. In Latin America (21% of MAUs), SPOT grew MAUs by 35% in 2017. And in the rest of world (10% of MAUs), SPOT grew MAUs by 49% in 2017. (Source: SPOT IPO prospectus)

Not only are SPOT’s users growing, but existing users are spending more time on the platform. From Q4 2016 to Q4 2017, users spent 13% more time on the platform. This has resulted in more engaged users and has translated into lower churn rates. In Q4 2017, SPOT’s premium churn was 5.1%, compared to 6.0% from Q4 2016 and 7.5% in Q4 2015.

Tencent Music Stake

Spotify owns a 9% stake in Tencent Music which gives the company a call option on the Chinese market. Tencent has a dominating position in the Chinese streaming music industry with over 700 MAUs and over 20 million paying subscribers. According to IFPI, music revenue in China grew 35% in 2017.

Spotify’s Tencent Music ownership is likely worth ~$2.25 billion based on the potential IPO valuation of Tencent music. Tencent Music could go public as soon as this year based on media reports (Source: Tencent Music Plans IPO; Valuation Could Exceed $25 Billion).

Competition: Spotify’s Largest Risk

The biggest risk to the investment thesis for Spotify is that the company loses its competitive position as the most relevant streaming service. Currently, there are at least half a dozen direct competitors to Spotify, although the only serious competitors today are Apple, Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). And really Apple is the only company that has made progress in closing some of the market share gap.

The biggest issue for Spotify is that it has few avenues for differentiation vs. peers. Everyone has a similarly-sized music catalog and offers similar pricing.

Source: Nomura Equity Research Report.

In my opinion, Spotify does have a competitive edge, but that edge may be eroded in the future if the company fails to continue innovating. The competitive edge today is that Spotify is known for its freemium business model, leading music discovery algorithm, and brand equity from being an early player in streaming.

Now that Spotify is a public company and is cash-flow positive, I believe the company is in a superior financial position to compete. Smaller players that are not backed by mega-cap tech companies will likely drop out of the streaming market in the coming years due to their inferior scale and inability to generate profits.

Apple has been able to gain market share because it is able to pre-install Apple music into iPhones and has made strides in its platform through its acquisitions of Shazam and Beats. However, Spotify is consistently relevant across platforms, even in iOS, while Apple Music has very low relevancy outside of its own ecosystem.

Even within iOS, Spotify is consistently a top-ranked app. That likely won’t change anytime soon. I pulled the below screenshot from the Apple app store:

Source: iTunes - Browse the top free apps on the App Store - Apple.

Spotify is ranked ahead of the following apps:

WhatsApp #17

Amazon #22

Uber #23

Pandora #24

Yelp #46

SoundCloud #49

Finally, Spotify is a focused company with the sole mission of delivering the best music streaming experience possible. This focus should enable the company to innovate the most and develop features that will attract new and existing customers. The company is still led by its visionary founder Daniel Ek, who maintains a large ownership stake in the company and will continue to execute on the company’s long-term goals.

What Could Spotify Be Worth?

Spotify is growing its top-line revenue at a fast rate and is expected to continue growing at a 20%+ rate in the near future, based on Wall St. consensus estimates (source: Capital IQ). The company is unprofitable on a GAAP basis but is actually cash-flow positive. Being cash-flow positive will obviate the need to raise capital. SPOT is expected to reach profitability on an EBIT basis by 2020E which will be enabled by greater scale and operating leverage.

SPOT trades for 4.7x forward EV to sales. This compares to internet peers which on average trade for 4.1x forward EV to sales. Notably, SPOT trades at a significant premium to Pandora and a significant discount to Netflix (NFLX). Pandora is in a much worse position than SPOT. Pandora operates at a smaller scale, is cash-flow negative, and is only growing revenue at a single-digit rate; therefore, SPOT’s premium to Pandora is justified. Netflix is an interesting comparison, but is likely apples and oranges. The biggest difference is that Netflix produces a significant amount of original content and thus is a bit more insulated from competition. However, the drawback for Netflix is that it must spend a significant amount of money up-front to pay for content production which is not an issue for SPOT. As a result, Netflix is actually cash-flow negative and has a levered balance sheet. SPOT is cash-flow positive and has no debt.

SPOT doesn’t really have any good pure-play comparable peers. A more constructive way to value Spotify is to think about its Total Addressable Market (“TAM”), and its potential share of the market. Based on the below chart from Nomura which cites the World Bank and IFPI, there are currently 180 million music streaming customers world-wide (5% of 3.6 billion), but the total size of the paid music streaming market could grow to 450 million customers by 2020E (11% of 4.1 billion). This is a 35% compound annual growth rate in the number of paid streaming customers. Spotify currently has a ~40% market share of the global streaming market. Even if you assume Spotify’s market share declines to 30% by 2020E, that still represents 135 million paying subscribers which is almost double SPOT’s subscriber base in 2017.

Source: Nomura Equity Research Report.

If you assume that the 135 million subscribers pay SPOT’s current subscription rate of ~$85 per year (source: SPOT IPO prospectus), you get to $11.475 billion in subscriber revenue by 2020E, which excludes revenue from advertising (currently 10% of sales). You quickly get to much more reasonable multiple on SPOT’s enterprise value to future revenue if you extrapolate the expected market growth for 3 to 5 years.

The numbers are very squishy because no one knows with any precision how much the industry will grow, what SPOT’s subscriber count will look like in 5 or 10 years, and what kind of average revenue per user or EBIT margin the company will achieve. However, making reasonable assumptions that SPOT will continue to grab a significant market share, will generate within the same ballpark of revenue per user, and will eventually produce an EBIT margin of ~10% (Netflix currently) or higher, implies that Spotify’s stock price will likely be worth a significant multiple of its current value within 5 to 10 years.

