Magenta Therapeutics: This June IPO Should Be On Your Radar

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) continue to trade slightly under their initial price point of $15. This was one IPO that immediately caught my eye, as the idea of improving the bone marrow transplant process in terms of safety, efficacy and ease in order to expand the number of addressable patients is quite intriguing.

That said, long-time readers know that unless there's a compelling catalyst or reason for getting in soon after the initial pricing, I typically prefer to wait for the stock to develop a trading history for a quarter or two (which also allows for getting a better read on management with their initial public remarks).

Chart

Figure 1: MGTA daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the case of newly listed stocks, chart reading can be less helpful but is still important to take into account. In the daily advanced chart, we can see the stock continues to trade in a range, potentially basing in the mid-$12's prior to upcoming catalysts.

Overview

In the case of Magenta Therapeutics, it appears the company has made significant progress since being founded in 2015 and launched the next year by Third Rock Ventures and Atlas Venture.

Figure 2: Pipeline (Source: Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference slides)

Management's straightforward vision to address unmet needs in transplant medicine and make the transition from clinical-stage company to fully integrated commercial concern appears ambitious and entirely feasible. As I've stated many times in the past, I prefer companies that are focused on a single big idea.

For readers unfamiliar with the bone marrow transplant process and how it works, the graphic below is quite helpful (as is the explanation given at minute 2 in the recent presentation).

Figure 3: Bone marrow transplant process (Source: Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference slides)

65,0000 patients globally go through the procedure (a one-time treatment where the objective is to cure the patient). One roadblock that keeps many patients from opting for BMT (bone marrow transplant) is the risks involved with receiving high doses of toxic chemotherapy required for conditioning (often given together with full-body radiation). CEO, President and Co-Founder Jason Gardner reminds us that half of patients who are eligible for BMT choose not to receive it for this reason alone. There hasn't been much change in the field over the past 20 years, which likely means it's ripe for disruption.

Complications that take place after the transplant, such as graft-versus-host disease, are often a major concern as well. BMT use is most often associated with leukemia/lymphoma/sickle cell, etc., but there is exciting new data supporting use in autoimmune diseases.

Take a good look at data from the multiple sclerosis study published in The Lancet and try hard not to get excited about the implications here (seeing how many relapses these patients had prior to BMT versus totally transformed lives and quality of life after). This is highlighted by the picture of the physicians with one of the patients on the right, who lived earlier in assisted care and could hardly walk (was essentially cured after the procedure).

Figure 4: BMT leading to durable remissions in multiple sclerosis (Source: Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference slides)

To hammer the point home, the durable benefits of transplant are quite evident. It's just a matter of making BMTs more accessible and taking obstacles out of the way so that its use can be expanded to benefit more patients. Again, we can see the big idea below and what that would mean in terms of opportunity (quite large relative to the company's low valuation, which I will go into as we look at the quarterly report).

Figure 5: A significant market opportunity via increasing eligibility of patients and expansion into additional indications (Source: Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference slides)

While there's quite a significant distance to the finish line ahead of the firm, looking forward the commercialization opportunity appears feasible considering that there are around 200 transplant centers in the USA and the same number in Europe.

Taking a look at specific segments of the pipeline starting with conditioning, the company is utilizing antibody drug conjugates (ADCS) to move away from systemic radiation and chemotherapy, using targeted therapy to selectively remove stem cells (the program was in-licensed from Harvard after this was shown to be possible in mice). Primate studies show that C200 is doing what it's supposed to (removing stem cells within a week), and the first human trial is tentatively slated for 2020. Again, the big idea is quite simple - that if data can be replicated in the clinic, it would be exciting for BMT patients, as chemotherapy/full body radiation could become a thing of the past. While early-stage, preclinical data to be presented at future medical conferences could still garner significant attention.

Let's move on to expansion program MGTA-456, a cell therapy in phase 2 development made from cord blood which contains small numbers of stem cells. Interestingly enough, at Novartis (NYSE:NVS) 10 years ago, a group led by Magenta's current Chief Scientific Officer identified a small molecule which could increase stem cells by 300-400 fold, and Magenta was able to in-license the program. Looking at the phase 1/2 data, we can see one key challenge with unexpanded cord blood (time to engraftment of 25 days, a long time the patient is at high risk of infection or delayed recovery). Another is that 21% of those patients did not get better, needing a second transplant, and consequentially, are at high risk of mortality (yet another reason that patients don't opt for BMT). Data presented at ASH last year was very encouraging, showing 100% engraftment versus 79%, with much less time needed (clinical outcomes were improved as a result as well).

Recent Developments

For the second quarter, the company reported cash and equivalents of $173.4 million (accounts for around 40% of the current market capitalization). The fact that it was successfully able to access funding earlier in the year (April) via a $52 million series C funding is also a positive sign (participation from key institutional investors such as EcoR1 Capital, Eventide Asset Management, Watermill Asset Management and others).

Net loss came in at $13.7 million for the quarter, while research & development expenses totaled $9.7 million. Management is guiding for an operational runway into at least the first quarter of 2020.

The strengthening of the board of directors and Scientific Advisory Board via the appointment of Amy Ronneberg, President of Be The Match BioTherapies, Megan Sykes, M.D., Professor of Medicine and Professor of Microbiology & Immunology and Surgical Sciences at Columbia University Medical Center and Bruce Blazar, M.D., Regents Professor of Pediatrics in the Division of Blood and Marrow Transplantation at the University of Minnesota, is a significant green flag to my eyes as well.

As for the most material upcoming catalysts, the company is exploring various settings where MGTA-456 could be utilized. Of these, a phase 2 study initiated earlier in the year in patients with inherited metabolic diseases (n=12) could see results later this year (potentially at ASH in December). The hem/onc study continues, and a sickle cell disease trial should get underway in the first half of next year. Management has commented that the company is applying for RMAT designation (similar to Breakthrough Therapy), which would likely result in additional upside if awarded. Commentary and further insight provided later on regarding the possible pursuit of accelerated approval and what that could look like will also be of special interest. As for MGTA-145, the program should enter the clinic in 2019 (healthy volunteer studies first, followed by several potential indications such as non-Hodgkin lymphoma, sickle cell disease, autoimmune disease, etc.).

Final Thoughts

To conclude, after taking a deeper look at this recent IPO, we've identified multiple green flags and value drivers and a reasonable valuation comparing favorably to the large market opportunity being addressed. The leadership bench has a wealth of experience, hailing from the likes of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), Novartis, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Third Rock Ventures. The story appears compelling and will become even more of interest later next year as more material catalysts come into focus.

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, I suggest purchasing positions ahead of expected data later this year. Patience could be required considering the early-stage nature of the pipeline.

Risks include disappointing data, setbacks in the clinic, competition in certain indications and increased cash burn as the pipeline expands (further dilution in the near term is not expected). One such clinical setback (detailed in the 10-Q filing) is a partial clinical hold that took place in 2015 at Novartis (before the company licensed MGTA-456). The hold was removed by the FDA about 6 months later.

