Can Fortis Power Up Your Income Portfolio?

After its 2013 and 2014 acquisitions, the management at Fortis, Inc. (FTS) took a hit as CEO Stan Marshall retired after 18 years. Nonetheless, FTS continued its growth projections by acquiring in 2016 UITC Holdings Corp. Today, the company is among the top 15 of North America’s largest investor-owned utility businesses. A look back at its dividend history, Fortis nearly has the holy Dividend King title in hand. Behind 44 years of consecutive dividend increases, management’s plans for growth is promising. Capital expenditures, new developments and enhanced demand are on the agenda. This stock is definitely a must to look at while this lasts (please note all graphs and valuation calculation show CAD value).

Understanding the Business

Fortis is a utility distribution business, originated from St. Johns, Newfoundland and Labrador. While it mainly operates in Canada, its recent acquisitions brought its business to the United States and it now earns 60% or its revenues from there. In 2017, a total of $8.3B revenues were reported and just recently, reported a total assets base of $50B. Today, FTS counts on 10 different operations to support its success and growth located all around the North American territory.

Source: Fortis Inc. website – 2017 Annual report

Its customer base is, of course, North American. More than 3M customers rely on Fortis operations for its electric and gas utilities. The company itself employs more than 8,500 workers in order to serve 5 Canadian provinces, 9 US states and 3 Caribbean countries.

What its Q2 figures had to say

On July 31st, the company announced its 2018 Q2 report. While it may not be the shiniest announcements ever heard, FTS still reported strong numbers. Here are the highlights (please note all figures are in CAD):

Net earnings of $240M or $0.57/share, a decrease of $12M compared to 2017’s same period.

A $0.425 dividend per share, a 6.25% increase compared to 2017 (no increase yet this year).

Management expects a 6% dividend increase annually until 2022.

Capital expenditures to sustain activities and support dividend distribution.

Berry Perry, Fortis' newly recently promoted CEO, had a word to say:

With capital expenditures on track, we are executing on our growth strategy, and yielding quality operational and financial results from our utility businesses."

Growth Vectors

Source: Ycharts

FTS presented solid numbers over the last 4 decades. The company also invested heavily in order to support, develop and expand its core business. As quarters go, an investor can expect this growth to continue. FTS is at the beginning of a five-year capital investment of approximately $14.5B for 2018-2022.

As its history shows, the company is doing well on acquisitions and incorporating them into its operations. Although future deals may not be Canada-based, one can expect growth from its expertise in pinpointing the best target for its operations to expand.

As the chart above is showing, the huge peak through 2015-2016 comes from the acquisition of ITC Holdings Corp., the largest independent company in electric transmission in United States.

Dividend Growth Perspective

Even the chart below is not a good representation of its dividend distribution history. While this shows records from late 2009 to today, this red line goes all the way back to 1974. Since then, dividends increased each and every year to provide investors a reliable income through solid management and well-established operations.

The stock price is in line with the company’s plans and growth strategies, slow and steady, through all those years. Dividend yield, on the other hand, isn’t as easy to analyze. While the indicator is very sensible to its stock price, dividend increases were also part of the 2018 dip. I wouldn’t be too worried over this indicator since it enjoyed a slight growth. Expect future growth, as well, in addition to an increased dividend output.

Source: Ycharts

Source: Ycharts

Usually, I would advise to run away from those companies showing these kinds of charts. This can’t seem to be sustainable considering all those years with such a negative cash dividend payout ratio. Payout was indeed a bit risky in the last few years, nearing 90% in 2009. Well, if you picked up on the company’s plans to expand its activities with its $14.5B capital expenditure plan, you can relax a bit. A level this high of capital expenditure will surely impact the cash reserves of FTS, hence the negative ratio above. Cash flows from operations are healthy, preferred shares remained broadly the same and capital expenditures? Well, they went through the roof, $1.5B in the first half of 2018, and expected $3.2B total for the year.

When you look at capital-intensive businesses, you are always better off looking at adjusted numbers to see if the “real” payout ratio makes sense. This is what you discover when you look at the adjusted payout ratio provided by FTS:

Source: Q3 investor presentation.

At a 64% adjusted payout ratio, we all understand better how management intends to keep increasing its dividend by 6% throughout 2022.

Potential Downsides

FTS is a utility company after all. Utility companies can’t offer two-digit growth year after year. It is said to be a mature industry, filled with big and established players. Fortis is doing a good job at reinvesting millions in its operations and acquisitions. Having a foot in the United States is good, but it also exposes the company to bigger competitors and different regulations.

Other downsides include the hedging needed for its electricity and gas sales. As reported in its last quarter report, a $14M loss was recorded on derivatives for its Aitken Creek gas storage facility. In addition to unfavourable foreign exchange and higher operating costs on some of its facilities, FTS does have work to do in order to make its operations more profitable and efficient.

Valuation

FTS has a global positive record in terms of stock price, dividend history and operations development. The 2015’s peak in its PE can be attributed to stock price surging almost $10/share from 2014 to 2015. The 2016’s dip comes from its biggest acquisitions in the United States but it has now settled down to previous year’s normal level.

Source: Ycharts

Using a dividend discount model, let’s evaluate whether or not the stock is worth buying or not. To accomplish that, I used a 9% global discount rate, which includes costs of its recent acquisitions financing and other financing sources. To complete the model, a healthy 6% dividend growth (as expected by the management) was used and 5.5% afterward.

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $1.70 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 6.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 5.50% Enter Discount Rate: 9.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 8.00% 9.00% 10.00% 20% Premium $89.84 $64.07 $49.76 10% Premium $82.36 $58.73 $45.61 Intrinsic Value $74.87 $53.39 $41.46 10% Discount $67.38 $48.05 $37.32 20% Discount $59.90 $42.71 $33.17

Please read the Dividend Discount Model limitations to fully understand my calculations.

With those inputs, a CAD$53.39/share value is computed. In my opinion, it might be a little high, considering its 5-year high was $48.73. But I still think the stock is undervalued. While not a $54 stock (yet at least), FTS sure has growth potential to benefit from at its current $43 level. Factoring in management engagements, dividend growth perspective and operations expansion, it’s a buy.

Final Thought

Fortis is a well-established business in its industry. Healthy activities, promising growth plans and an always expanding customer base make me optimistic about its future. Financial figures are strong and I expect a solid growth over the next few years.

Of course, the company faces a harsh environment and ever-competitive industry. But an income-seeking investor should really consider adding FTS to his portfolio. It could very well power up your performance!

