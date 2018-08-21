A Difficult Quarter For Advantage Oil & Gas

Despite these efforts, the current gas prices are too low for the company to generate some free cash flow.

The company is trying to adapt by producing more NGL and by selling some gas away from Alberta.

Despite its low-cost production and despite its hedges, Advantage Oil & Gas (AAV) reported losses in the Q2 2018 results. Also, the net debt grew, the production diminished, and the costs per unit increased.

Besides hedging, AAV is trying to adapt to the low gas prices by producing more NGL and by selling more gas away from Alberta. But these efforts are not enough. In this context, the company needs higher gas prices to grow while generating a profit.

All the numbers in the article (including slides) are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted.

A difficult Q2 2018

As shown in the table below, the revenue dropped 34% compared to last year despite favorable hedging.

Source: MD&A Q2 2018

The lower revenue is mainly due to the low gas prices environment in Canada. The table below demonstrates the contrast between the drop in gas prices and the improved liquid prices.

Source: MD&A Q2 2018

The 9% production drop explains the rest of the lower revenue. The management justifies the lower production by the planned shutdown of the Glacier gas plant to increase capacity.

The table below summarizes the production evolution for this quarter.

Source: MD&A Q2 2018

The goal of company management is to increase the part of NGL production. Yet, the liquid production stays low this quarter at three percent of the production.

As a result, production volume was the lowest since Q2 2016, as shown in the table below.

Source: MD&A Q2 2018

Despite C$17 million in revenue from hedging, the company realized only C$23.6 million in cash flow. As it spent C$38.6 million of capex, mainly for the Glacier gas extension, the free cash flow was negative.

Source: Consolidated financial statements Q2 2018

The higher capex is due to the timing of the Glacier gas plant expansion. This factory now provides AAV with about 150 mmcf/d spare capacity for future growth. Let's now see the company's strategy against the low gas prices.

Adapting to Canadian gas prices

As most of the Canadian gas producers, AAV is selling gas away from AECO, the natural gas exchange market in Alberta. With about 20% of the natural gas production going to the Dawn hub, the gas prices at this hub are one of the indicators of future AAV results.

Of course, reaching the Dawn market raises transports costs, but the result is still a net positive with the current gas prices.

As a result, exposure to the AECO price is limited:

The Corporation’s AECO price exposure is estimated by Management to be approximately 25% of total revenue through to 2020 as a result of the Advantage’s revenue diversification program.



Source: Press release Q2 2018

Besides diversification, AAV is trying to increase its liquids production. The graph below shows the goal is to produce close to 15% of NGL by 2020, from 3% this quarter.

Source: Presentation August 2018

Management confirmed during the Q2 2018 results:

Annual average production for 2018 is expected to be between 240 and 255 mmcfe/d, with annual average liquids production expected to grow by approximately 50% year-on-year to 1,800 bbls/d. Increased drilling on our liquids-rich lands will support doubling Advantage’s liquids production to 8% or more of total production during the latter part of 2019 and potentially reach 13% or more in 2020.



Source: MD&A Q2 2018

In any case, for the second half of the year, the company is exposed to AECO and Dawn prices for about 45% of the production.

Source: MD&A Q2 2018

AAV is not very optimistic about the summer 2019 AECO gas prices. About 25% of the production was hedged at C$1.77/mcf between April and October 2019.

Source: Consolidated financial statements Q2 2018

When comparing these hedges against the cash costs, the company can't generate profits. The table below presents the estimated costs for FY 2018.

Costs (C$/mcfe) AAV 2018e Royalties 0.1 Operating 0.3 Transport 0.58 G&A 0.12 Interests 0.15 Total producing costs 1.25 PDP F&D 3 years' average 1.3 Total costs 2.55

Source: Author, based on company reports

AAV will under-utilize the upgraded factory during the next few years. Operating costs will decrease over time when it grows production.

The company must realize C$2.55/mcfe to produce with a profit and replace the corresponding depleted reserves. For this goal, the hedges at C$1.77 won't be enough. The other hedges and the growing NGL production will contribute towards reaching these prices.

The absence of downside protection

The debt represents 1.7 times the twelve-month trailing funds from operations. This higher-than-usual level of debt is due to the increased capex associated with factory expansion. Management plans to decrease the debt by the end of the year.

As a result, the market values the flowing barrel, as shown in the table below:

Source: Author, based on Consolidated financial statements Q2 2018

As a comparison, the market values Peyto (OTCPK:PEYUF) at C$30,000boe/d. The market seems to value Peyto's 10% NGL production and its better profitability.

This quarter confirms my previous assessment of AAV. The company produces at low costs, but this is not enough in these low prices. AAV produces only three percent of NGL. It will take some time and some capex before the NGL production increases to 10% and makes a difference.

Moreover, the per unit operating costs will stay higher than in the past, due to the underutilization of the expanded capacity of the factory.

The company will have to survive while trying to ramp up production and with a net debt that is more important than in the past. And the debt is a credit facility that is being reviewed every year, adding some risks.

Thus, AAV still does not provide the downside protection I require. In a prolonged low gas price environment, the company does not generate profit. And the credit facility could cause some difficulties.

Conclusion

This Q2 2018 quarter was tough for AAV. Management is maintaining low costs of production. But in this gas price environment, it is not enough. The company needs to produce more NGL, and that takes time. Thus, AAV raised its debt, generated negative free cash flow, decreased its production, and lowered its hedging position.

If these low prices continue, the company will keep on generating negative free cash flow. Its credit facility, negotiated every year, could worsen a downward spiral.

Considering the downside protection I require, I am not interested in investing in Advantage Oil & Gas.

