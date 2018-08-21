Comerica: A Good Play On Higher Interest Rates

Comerica (CMA) is one of the banks with higher asset sensitivity to interest rates, being therefore a very good growth play within the banking sector right now.

Comerica Incorporated is a holding company providing financial services including corporate banking, international finance, treasury management, community and private banking, investment services, beyond others. Comerica has a long history, given that it was founded almost 170 years ago.

Comerica has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1991, and currently has a market capitalization of about $16.5 billion. Its closest competitors are other regional banks, like BB&T (BBT), SunTrust Banks (STI) or Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB).

The bank has around 460 branches primarily in five U.S. states and Canada. It has assets of around $75 billion, being a relatively small bank, and bank operates mainly in the U.S., with a significant presence in Texas, California and Michigan, which together account for about 85% of loans and deposits. Internationally, it has a presence in Mexico and Canada.

Source: Comerica.

Growth & Strategy

Comerica has three main operating segments, even though it is primarily a business bank. Indeed, its Business Bank is the largest division, offering loans, deposits, and capital markets products. The Retail Bank serves small businesses and consumers, while the Wealth Management division provides private banking, investment management and retirement services.

Comerica is quite well-positioned right now to grow sustainably its business in the coming years, supported both from organic initiatives and external factors. Comerica’s current strategic plan was launched in mid-2016, aiming to boost efficiencies and revenues, improve its long-term growth and sub-par profitability.

Cost reductions are the main focus of the plan, including workforce reductions, credit-processing streamlining and optimization of technology and real estate. Beyond cost cutting and improved efficiencies, other near-term earnings growth drivers are loan growth and maintaining sound credit quality.

Additionally, another major growth source is interest rates. Comerica is very well-positioned to benefit from higher interest rates, due to its balance sheet profile. The bank’s loan book is mainly composed of floating rate loans, while more than half of its deposits are noninterest-bearing.

This means that as the Fed continues to increase interest rates, Comerica’s loan yields increase by much more than its funding costs, leading to a higher net interest margin. As seen in the next graph, the bank’s loan beta is way higher than its deposits beta, justifying why its net interest margin has expanded considerably in the past couple of years.

Source: Comerica.

As the Fed is expected to continue to raise interest rates over the next few months, Comerica should be one of the banks with higher leverage to higher interest rates due to the composition of its balance sheet. Therefore, its top line is expected to grow supported by external factors and its organic initiatives to expand operations.

Financial Performance

Regarding its financial performance, Comerica has been able to report very good growth figures over the past couple of years, after several years of flat revenues.

Comerica had the largest exposure to the energy industry among the banking industry a few years ago, at about 6% of its total loans. Due to the fall in the oil price in 2014, the bank took some initiatives to adapt its business to expected losses, including asset sales and reduced lending to oil drillers.

Since then, Comerica has been able to recover greatly its financial performance and has achieved record revenue and strong earnings growth recently.

In 2017, Comerica’s revenues amounted to $3.17 billion, up by 11.2% from the previous year, boosted mainly by net interest income. Comerica generates most of its revenue from interest income (about 65% of total revenue), while the remainder is fee-based coming from card fees, fiduciary income and other fees.

This shows that the bank is well positioned to benefit from higher interest rates, justifying why its net interest income increased by 15% in 2017, despite average loans and deposits being stable during the year.

Another boost to earnings was the bank’s efficiency improvement, supported by Comerica’s ongoing efficiency improvement program. This is delivering good results and in the past year, the bank has reached $150 million in expense savings, helping to improve the bank’s efficiency ratio to 58.6%, a significant improvement from the 67.5% achieved in the previous year.

Regarding credit quality, after some tough years following the oil price collapse, Comerica’s credit losses have improved significantly and were quite low in 2017. Its net charge-off ratio was only 19 basis points, a very low level and below the bank’s historical average, showing that credit quality has improved remarkably and is now at a very low level.

Therefore, provisions for loan losses are not expected to be a major issue for the bank’s earnings path in the next few years, contrary to what happened during 2015-16. Reflecting its improved top line, efficiency and credit quality, Comerica’s bottom line increased by 56% in 2017, to $738 million.

Its profitability, measured by the return on equity ratio (ROE), was 9.34%. Even though this is not an impressive ROE, it has improved considerably from the previous year (6.22%), which is a clear sign that Comerica’s fundamentals have improved a lot.

During the first six months of 2018, Comerica has maintained a very good operating momentum, reporting higher revenues and earnings compared to the same period of the previous year. This performance is justified by higher interest rates, as the Fed has remained in its hiking path, and further efficiency gains.

Comerica continues to benefit from its higher asset beta to interest rates than liabilities, leading to a net interest margin of 3.62% in the past quarter (vs. 3.03% in Q2 2017). This is the highest level of the past few quarters and is a trend that is expected to continue if the Fed delivers more interest rates hikes in the coming quarters.

Source: Comerica.

Despite the revenue growth, the bank’s costs were quite stable in the past couple of quarters, leading to an efficiency ratio of 53.2% in the past quarter, among the best in the U.S. banking industry and way below the sector’s average at about 62%. Regarding credit quality, provisions for credit losses were negative (which means a reversal of past provisions) reflecting the good economic momentum in its markets.

Taking this background into account, it is no surprise that Comerica’s earnings continued to increase strongly (60% year-on-year in Q2) and its ROE was an impressive 16.4%. This a superior profitability level compared to its closest peers, making Comerica one of the most profitable banks in the U.S.

Indeed, Comerica expects profitability to be above 15% in 2018. This is a much higher level than its closest peers (regional banks) which have an ROE on average below 11%, being a key reason for a premium valuation for Comerica’s shares.

Going forward, Comerica expects revenue growth of about 6% in 2018-19 with an increase in net interest margin being the primary driver for this top-line growth, reflecting the bank’s above-average sensitivity to rising interest rates. Modest loan growth and efficiency gains should also lead to higher near-term profitability, resulting in a much higher sustainable ROE than its peers in the near future.

Capital Returns

Regarding capitalization, Comerica has a good position given that its Core Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio was about 11.9% at the end of June, comfortably above the regulator’s capital requirements.

Indeed, the bank has recently passed the Fed’s supervisory stress testing and the Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (CCAR) and additionally has received exemption from the Fed’s annual stress test and capital review processes, which going forward should enable it to evaluate the capital needs more rapidly.

Reflecting this, Comerica has recently announced a boost to its already attractive capital return policy, reflecting its good capital situation.

Like most of its peers, the bank has a good capital return history in more recent years, both through share repurchases and dividend growth. In 2017, it enhanced quite considerably its shareholder remuneration policy, with share buybacks up by 75% in 2017 ($531 million vs. $303 million in 2016), while its dividend was up by 22%.

Source: Comerica.

More recently, Comerica has announced its Q3 2018 capital plan, expecting to repurchase up to $500 million of its own shares, a new record for a single quarter. Its quarterly dividend was boosted to $0.60 per share, an increase of 76% from the previous quarter. Its annualized forward dividend is now $2.40 per share, implying a dividend yield of around 2.4 0% at its current share price.

This is not a high-dividend yield, but it is slightly higher than its peer group, which means that Comerica may become an interesting income play in the near future, if it continues to increase its capital returns to shareholders, like it has done recently.

Conclusion

Comerica is one of the most attractive banks right now within the U.S. banking system due to its higher sensitivity to interest rates. Reflecting its very good fundamentals and growth prospects, Comerica currently trades at 2.09x book value.

This is not a cheap multiple and indeed Comerica is trading at a premium valuation compared to the banking sector (average of about 1.53x book value). However, this seems to be clearly justified by the bank’s superior asset sensitivity and very high profitability, making it a good growth play right now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.