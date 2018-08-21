State Of The Economy, Part 4: Trade Breakthrough Could Trigger 20% Market Rally

All of which bodes well for continuing what is soon to become the longest bull market in history.

The end to trade war risk, plus the end of political uncertainty, could clear the path for the market to rise by around 20% through the end of 2019.

Now comes news that trade talks are set to resume, and the WSJ is reporting that officials believe the US-China trade fight might end in November.

Since March, trade war fears have roiled stocks, especially as China and the US continue to escalate threats of tariffs.

Note that due to reader requests I've decided to break up my weekly portfolio updates into three parts: commentary, economic update, portfolio summary/ stats/watch lists. This is to avoid excessively long articles and maximize the utility to my readers.

This week's commentary highlights the 3 reasons why buy and hold stock investing is the single best way for average investors to build wealth and achieve their long-term financial goals.

Introduction

Note that I offer these weekly economic updates purely because I believe that investors should always take a holistic "big picture view" of the world. That means knowing the state of the economy and what the short- and medium-term recession risks likely are. However, as I'll explain later in this article (recession risk section), macroeconomic analysis has historically proven to be a terrible tool for stock market timing (SPY) (DIA) (QQQ). Which is why I only offer these analyses so that readers will likely be able to see a recession coming about a year or so away.

That will hopefully allow you the time to prepare yourself emotionally and financially for the downturn. It will also hopefully allow you to adjust your portfolio's capital allocation to a more defensive stance, such as with defensive sectors, or potentially greater allocation to bonds (for lower risk-tolerant investors).

Great Potential Trade News...

I've never been a fan of tariffs or trade wars because history has shown they almost invariably end in slower growth, and can even cause recessions and stock market crashes. In addition, the current trade dispute could potentially trigger a financial crisis in China which could have disastrous global effects.

After months of escalating trade tensions, that resulted in the US threatening 25% tariffs on all Chinese imports and China threatening its own strong retaliation, there appears to be some good news. On August 16th, the White House's top economic advisor, Larry Kudlow confirmed that trade negotiations between China and the US will resume August 22nd. Previous talks broke down after US tariffs on $34 billion in Chinese goods went into effect ($16 billion more coming August 23rd).

The timing is likely not a coincidence with the second and far larger round of 25% US tariffs (on $200 billion in Chinese imports) potentially coming after the comment period pertaining to those tariffs expires on September 6th. Now a nine-member Chinese trade delegation is coming to negotiate with US officials in what was first reported as low-level talks, but that the Wall Street Journal is now reporting are actually mid-level talks designed to build an extensive roadmap to end the trade dispute, potentially by November. That's when President Trump is set to meet with Chinese Premier Xi Jinping at a series of multilateral summits to discuss numerous topics, with trade being among the most important.

That would coincide with midterm elections, which have also been a source of some investor uncertainty as regards to whether or not the Democrats will be able to take control of the House and/or Senate, and thus put an end to united political rule in DC.

However, no matter the outcome of the election, a potential end to the risk of a full-blown China/US trade war would likely mean great things for both the US economy and the stock market.

...Could Clear Way For Continued Stronger Economic Growth And A Potential 20% Market Rally

According to analysts at Merrill Lynch, an end to the US/China trade fight could potentially send stocks up over 7%. However, with the biggest economic overhang removed, there's reason to believe that the current bull market (set to become the longest in history on Wednesday, August 22nd) could see even stronger days ahead.

That's because Q4 of a midterm election year, and the year that follows, tends to be a great time for the stock market. For example, since 1871 87% of periods Q4 to Q1 of the following year has seen positive market returns, with an average rally of 14%. The effects tend to be strongest when a Republican like Trump is in office.

(Source: BMO Investment Strategy Group)

And according to Chief Equity Strategist Sam Stovall of S&P Capital IQ, since 1945 100% of the 12 month periods from October 31st of a midterm election have seen positive returns. These returns have ranged from 3.2% to 33.6% with an average of 17.5%. While a data set of 35 midterm election years is hardly definitive proof that a similar rally is coming, a 100% track record certainly puts the odds in the favor that stocks will go up.

Why might that be? Because the market's hate uncertainty and after midterms pass the uncertainty about who will control Congress is over. More importantly, with the President's party typically losing seats divided control of Congress is usually the norm, not the exception. That's usually good for stocks because as frustrating as gridlock is for voters, when no major policies changes can be made it means a more certain regulatory environment for Corporate America, making it easier to invest for the future.

(Source: a place of possibility)

Finally, we can't forget that the 4th quarter is typically the strongest one for stocks, with average returns of just north of 4%. This means that between October 31, 2018 and the end of 2019, if the stock market sticks to its historical patterns, the S&P 500 might rise by about 20%.

And with corporate earnings expected to grow 20% in 2018 and 10.3% in 2019, the current fundamentals are certainly right for such as strong rally. The biggest risks to such a rally were rising trade war risks, and the Fed overdoing it on rate hikes and possibly sending the US into a recession.

While it's too early to declare trade war fears dead, this week's news that an end to the US/China tariff dispute may be in sight could very well prove to be the catalyst for a very good five quarter period for stocks. Some might wonder why a 100% fundamentals driven buy and hold investor who doesn't consider short-term share price moves would even point out such a potential market rally. The reason is to remind long-term investors who are thinking about market timing (by selling and waiting for more certainty) that the market is always climbing a wall of worry over something. It's the ability to buy and hold for the long-term that is precisely what allows one to compound one's wealth over time, including via what history indicates might be a coming 20% market rally.

That's especially true given that America's fundamental economic indicators remain very strong. In fact, current economic growth, while not as impressive as Q2's 4.1%, is still showing signs of accelerating from 2016's and 2017's rates of 1.6% and 2.3%, respectively.

Current Economic Growth Projections

(Source: Atlanta Federal Reserve)

As expected, the Atlanta Fed's real-time GDP tracking model started off very high (peaking at 5%) and has been steadily trending lower. That's due to how it weights its leading indicators and economic reports, with a very heavy emphasis on volatile ISM indices. However, it appears to be stabilizing at a very robust 4+% which if accurate would mean America is likely to achieve its first full year of 3+% growth since 2005.

(Source: New York Federal Reserve)

The New York Fed's real-time GDP tracking model is far more conservatively weighted and thus tends to be both more accurate and more stable. The Nowcast is estimating 2.4% inflation-adjusted GDP growth in Q3 which is down from last week's estimate of 2.6%. That lower estimate was mostly due to weak housing starts. That's largely a function of rising home prices and rising mortgage rates making it harder for people to buy homes. As a result, home builders, despite a large shortage of new housing stock, are thus far unwilling to increase supply at higher rates.

That 2.4% growth estimate is below the current economic consensus which forecasts about 3.2% GDP growth for this quarter. This basically means that US economic growth is likely in the range of 2.4% to 4.3% right now. Even the low end of that range is still a good figure, which bodes well for job and wage growth and consumer retail spending, which grew by 6.6% YOY last month.

The bottom line is the rate of economic growth continues to be stronger, but not so strong as to trigger "overheating" and rising inflation. This means the US economy remains in the Goldilocks zone that is needed to keep the expansion (and bull market) rolling for several more years.

Recession Risk: Very Low

I use five key meta analyses to track the health of the economy. That includes those which have historically proven to be good predictors of recessions:

The 2/10 yield curve;

The Base Line and Rate of Change or BaR economic graph;

Jeff Miller's meta analysis of leading economic indicators;

The St. Louis Fed's smoothed-out recession risk indicator; and

The New York and Atlanta Fed's real-time GDP growth trackers.

(Source: Business Insider)

The yield curve has proven the single-most accurate predictor of recessions over the past 80 years. Specifically, when the curve inverts, or goes below 0 (because short-term rates rise above long-term rates), then a recession becomes highly likely. It usually begins within 12-18 months.

Yield Curve Inversion Date Recession Start Date Months To Recession Once Curve Inverts August 1978 January 1980 17 September 1980 July 1981 10 December 1988 July 1990 19 February 2000 March 2001 13 December 2005 December 2007 24 Average 16.6

(Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve, Ben Carlson)

According to a March 2018 report from the San Francisco Fed, an inverted yield curve has "correctly signaled all nine recessions since 1955 and had only one false positive, in the mid-1960s, when an inversion was followed by an economic slowdown but not an official recession." In other words, if the yield curve goes negative, there is probably a 90% chance of a recession starting within the next 17 months or so.

Unfortunately, investors hoping to use the yield curve to time market tops are out of luck. While a yield curve inversion is very accurate at predicting recessions with long lead times, its track record on predicting bear markets is far less impressive.

2/10 Yield Curve Inversion Vs. Bear Market Starts

(Source: Wealth Of Common Sense)

The lag time between market tops and yield curve inversions is all over the map, ranging from just 2 months in 2000 to nearly 2 years in 2005.

And if we go back to 1956 (using the 1/10 yield curve), we can also see that yield curve inversions are largely useless for timing bear market starts. In fact, on three occasions, the forward-looking market has actually peaked before the curve inverted. This means that the yield curve should not be used as a market timing mechanism but rather purely as a good recession risk indicator.

Current 2/10 Yield Curve: 0.26% (unchanged from 0.26% last week)

The yield curve is near its lowest point in 11 years. That's largely a result of the market's recent fears over Turkey and its collapsing currency potentially triggering a financial crisis in that country (flight to safety). Fortunately, history shows that the actual number isn't significant, and recession risk is low as long as the curve is positive.

In addition, typically the 7/10 yield curve inverts first (by 6 to 28 days). It currently remains stable at 0.05% (it's naturally lower than 2/10) and so there is no indication that an inversion is imminent. I expect the 10-year to remain relatively stable in the coming weeks and months barring unexpected events triggering a further flight to safety.

Note that the 2/10 yield curve bottomed at 0.24% a few weeks ago and has since recovered and appears to be stabilizing. In addition, one shouldn't fear a flat yield curve as a sign of poor short- to medium-term stock performance.

During the strongest bond market in US history (tech boom), the yield curve was as low or even lower than it is now. Of course, that was also an epic bubble, but the point is that a flat but positive yield curve is not a sign of poor returns ahead.

Average Monthly Stock Market Returns By 2/10 Yield Curve Slope (Since 1976)

(Source: Bloomberg)

In fact, over the past 42 years, the period when monthly stock returns were at their highest and volatility was at its lowest was when the yield curve was flat but positive. This means that we're likely in the sweet spot right now and investors should avoid using fears of yield curve inversion as a reason for market timing.

Remember that the yield curve is a totally binary indicator.

positive = very low recession risk (carry on with long-term investing plans)

negative = 90% chance recession is coming within 6 to 24 months (most likely 18 months) - consider getting more defensive

The second economic indicator I watch is Economic PI's baseline and rate of change, or BaR economic analysis grid. This is another meta analysis incorporating 19 leading indicators that track every aspect of the US economy. That includes the yield curve, though a different version of it. I consider it the best overall indicator of fundamental economic health (because it's so granular).

(Source: Economic PI)

The BaR grid has shown to be a reliable indicator, predicting the 1980, 1990, 2001, and 2007 recessions.

Currently, 12 out of 19 economic indicators in the expansion quadrant (indicating accelerating growth), and 7 out of 19 still showing positive (though decelerating) growth. This is among the strongest readings I've seen in the 18 weeks I've been doing economic updates.

Note that over the past 18 weeks, the number of leading indicators in the decelerating but positive growth quadrant has ranged from six to 10. In any given week, one or two indicators might flip flop between decelerating or accelerating growth. This is just statistical noise and only long-term trends should be used as recession risk warning signs. However, that trend remains highly positive and currently moving in the right direction (stronger, accelerating growth).

(Source: Economic PI)

Next, there's Jeff Miller's excellent economic indicator snapshot, a rich source of numerous useful market/economic data. It also provides an actual percentage probability estimate for how likely a recession is to start in the next few months.

(Source: Jeff Miller)

What I'm looking at here is the quantitative estimates of short-term recession risks. In this case, the four-month recession risk is about 3%, while the probability of a recession starting within nine months is about 24%. The short-term recession risk has nearly tripled from last week and is up from an all-time low of 0.24% (since I started tracking it). While such an increase is potentially significant I don't consider it cause for alarm. That's because it's just one estimate among many and the 9-month recession risk remains stable at 24%, where it's been stable for months.

That's especially true, given that long-term inflation expectations remain slightly above the Fed's target and stable. If the bond market was really convinced that a recession was coming soon, then inflation expectations would be falling. This gives me some optimism that perhaps 10-year yields can remain stable in the coming weeks and avoid an inversion. That would likely signal that any potential recession might not arrive until 2021 or later.

For another look at recession risk, I like to use the St. Louis Fed's smoothed-out recession risk indicator. This looks at the risk of a recession beginning in the current month (it's actually delayed two months). It uses a four-month running average of leading economic indicators.

(Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve)

The way to read this graph is to understand that in the past (since 1967), as long as the reading (currently 1.7% recession risk) is under 18%, the economy has never been in a recession. This means that this graph can tell us with about a four-month lead time whether or not the economy is likely to be contracting. While the most recent spike may seem alarming, keep in mind that even if the current risk estimate were to increase 10 fold, we'd still not be at high risk of a recession starting soon.

Bottom Line: An End To The Trade War Could Clear The Way For Solid Long-Term Economic Growth And Strong Market Returns

Again, I'm not a market timer, just a macroeconomics nerd (my major in college) who wants to ensure I and my readers see the big picture. Thus, the reason I provide these weekly economic updates. They are not meant for market timing purposes, but rather to allow you to prepare yourself emotionally and financially for when a recession does inevitably happen. It's also meant to give you around a year's warning (hopefully longer) to adapt your portfolio's capital allocation strategy.

That might mean:

Stockpiling some cash (to take advantage of future bargains during a bear market)

Putting new capital to work in more defensive companies (utilities, healthcare, telecom, consumer staples); or

For the most risk-averse investors potentially moving some money into bonds.

My personal plan is, when the 2/10 yield curve inverts, allocate 50% of weekly savings to cash. However, because my portfolio strategy consists of overweighting in the most undervalued and low volatility sectors (with recession-resistant cash flows), I will always be buying some new quality undervalued income stock. That's even when the recession clock officially starts counting down to the next economic downturn and its accompanying bear market.

For now, the state of the economy isn't just strong, but continuing to accelerate. With an end to trade war risk potentially in sight, this could clear the runway for stronger US economic and corporate earnings growth to continue well into 2019 and beyond. Combined with the historical trend of the stock market doing well after mid-term elections, and investors have good reason to avoid taking an overly defensive stance with their portfolios right now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.