Is Sonos Valued Fairly? Part 1 - Analysis

Despite shareholders selling a portion of their stakes in the company during the IPO, absolute control is still maintained by them.

However, Sonos is far not the only player in the market, with traditional ones being supplemented by new deep-pocketed entrants;

With Sonos (SONO) becoming a public company, and its stock trading above the IPO price of $15, it is interesting to see how fair the market is to the company in terms of its value. This article aims to do just that – analyse and value Sonos.

Business Model

Sonos is the consumer electronics company, which has historically been producing wireless and home theater speakers of high sound quality for music aficionados.

Looking at the revenue decomposition of the last three years, as well as the TTM’18, we can clearly see the upward trend in the proportion of revenue attributable to speaker sales from almost 79% to 85% of total revenues, reflective of growth in the overall level of revenues.

However, being a recognizable player in the home audio equipment industry, the company is gradually transitioning to a new smart speaker market, revolutionized after the introduction of voice assistants (e.g. Amazon’s (AMZN) Alexa, Google (GOOGL) Assistant, Apple’s (AAPL) Siri, Microsoft’s (MSFT) Cortana, Tencent’s (OTCPK:TCTZF) Xiaowei, Baidu’s (BIDU) DuerOS, Samsung’s Bixby, Alibaba’s (BABA) AliGenie). It is not surprising, therefore, that looking forward, this new industry appears to be the major driver of future revenue growth for Sonos.

Product Pipeline

To understand Sonos as a company, it is important to learn about its product range, which can be sub-divided into three broad categories:

Wireless speakers Play:1 – the lowest-priced (MSRP $149) entry level product introduced in FY2014;

Play:3 – mid-size speaker of an average price brought to the market in FY2011;

Play:5 (2 nd generation) – flagship and the largest in its category wireless speaker, with the possibility of being deployed both vertically and horizontally (FY2016);

generation) – flagship and the largest in its category wireless speaker, with the possibility of being deployed both vertically and horizontally (FY2016); Sonos One – the latest (FY2018) and the first voice-enabled (Alexa) speaker; Home theater speakers Play Bar – all-in-one product of FY2013, featuring both home theater soundbar and streaming music speaker, which wirelessly connects with SUB product (see below) and syncs with wireless speakers (see above) to create surround sound;

Playbase – unlike Play Bar, which is more suited for wall-mounted TVs, Playbase, as the name suggests, acts as a base for TVs, with all the above-mentioned features preserved;

Sonos Beam goes one step further by introducing voice control via Amazon’s Alexa. Auxiliary products Sub – a complementary subwoofer to any speaker;

Connect and Connect:AMP – enable wireless speaker experience.

Market Overview and Opportunity

According to Global Market Insights, global home audio equipment market in 2017 was over $19bln, which implies Sonos had about 6% market share in calendar year 2017 (using quarterly sales data provided in the IPO prospectus). By 2024, the research company forecasts this figure to surpass $20bln – an almost flat growth rate.

By contrast, global smart speaker market is expected to grow from $4.5bln in 2017 to more than $30bln in 2024 – a CAGR exceeding 30%. Obviously, smart speaker market is where most of the growth in revenues for Sonos will come from, especially taking into account the ever-expanding use of IoT devices (such as thermostats, humidifiers and light bulbs) and the potential to expand the user-base from households to, for example, Hospitals.

Growth Strategy

Product expansion – historically, Sonos' idea was to produce wireless and high quality speakers for music lovers to enable seamless experience. The company has been able to implement this wire-free music steaming experience by creating the necessary platform – Connect (to hook up to an existing receiver) and Connect:AMP (to act in place of the receiver) products; with this gateway, Sonos has expanded its portfolio by introducing wireless speakers that could communicate via either Connect/Connect:AMP or the smartphone. The success allowed the company to develop its own software to let customers enjoy multi-room flow of sound and advanced acoustics as well as expand its product offerings to, as mentioned above, home theater speakers, enabling customers relish video and television content of high sound quality;

Market expansion – the creation of voice assistants has created completely new market for the company, since it is now able to offer smart speakers. Even though Sonos does not have its own voice assistant and relies on those created by third-parties (currently Alexa, though with plans to add Google Assistant and Siri), sound quality is its primary attribute to continue to grow in the newly formed smart speaker market. With considerable world-wide growth of this new market, we should expect smart speakers (for now, Sonos One and Sonos Beam) being the primary engine for future revenue growth.

Competition

Even taking a quick look at the competition in the traditional speaker market, such prominent names as Bang and Olufsen, Beats or Bose are likely to emerge in the mind. That list is extensive and global, however, with other companies being JBL, Denon, Bowers and Wilkins, Harman Kardon, Onkyo, Samsung, and Teufel to name a few. Meanwhile, an already tight competition is about to become a cut-throat one with the emergence of smart speaker market and the arrival of new unexpected but deep-pocketed ‘guests’ in the face of Amazon (Echo smart speaker), Google (Home speaker), Apple (HomePod), Baidu (Sengled) and, reportedly, Microsoft (Zune). Even though their speakers’ sound quality may be inferior to those of traditional players, the very fact that each one in this quartet has its own intelligent virtual assistant (IVA) is a crucial factor, and much will depend on whether traditional speaker manufacturers will be able to integrate these IVAs into their products (since most of them don’t have one of their own). For its part, Sonos has already partnered with Amazon by introducing Sonos One and Sonos Beam with Alexa as the voice assistant (the company has plans to expand its ‘smart pool’ by negotiating with Apple and Google). Yet, other manufacturers have already brought-in their own smart-fitted speakers into the game (Harman Kardon’s Invoke with Cortana, Bang and Olufsens with Google Assistant) and many more will undoubtedly follow up.

Management and Corporate Governance

The executive officers at the company appear to have vast and solid experience, with much gained in some of the renowned companies, such as Research in Motion, Microsoft, and Nike. All, but one executive (CCO), have a long tenure at the company, ranging from six (CEO, CFO) to as much as 15 years (CPO).

With regard to Board of Directors composition, two members out of a total of eight act as direct representatives of KKR and Index Ventures (major stockholders of 22% and 12% of voting power, respectively) and one is the CEO. Additionally, a KKR representative is a member of the Compensation Committee; while that of Index Ventures not only sits in Nominating and Corporate Governance Committees but also is a Chairperson. Even though this structure represents a high concentration of independent board members as well as presumably makes sure that the views and position of the two major shareholders are financially aligned with those of outside ones (and despite the fact that there is only one class of shares), some investors caring about control issues (i.e. lack of it) may grow unsettled, given that more than 60% of voting power is maintained within the company (spread among investment funds, former and current executive officers, and a founder John MacFarlane) and that the Board will have the authority to issue ‘undesignated preferred stock’ of up to 10mln (roughly, 10% in voting power) to add to voting ammunition in case it needs to.

With all these points in mind, we are in position to value Sonos, which is what part 2 will provide in greater detail.

