Commerce Bancshares: Profits Up 40% And Still Attractive Versus Peers

In this article, I also compare the valuation and net interest income growth of CBSH to peer banks.

Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) had a solid quarter beating EPS estimates while growing revenue by over 12% since last year.

Some attractive regional banks are correlating well with the growing U.S. economy, consumer spending, and business investment. This article is a follow up from my first article on Commerce where I analyzed what's been driving revenue, earnings, and the asset quality of the bank.

In this second article, I'll explore Commerce Bancshares' valuation, its rising income, profits, and cost-controls. I'll also compare CBSH to peer banks to see how the bank's performance stacks up.

Get To Know Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares operates in approximately 340 locations across Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Colorado. The bank offers consumer lending, mortgage banking, and credit bank cards. The Commercial segment provides corporate lending, including the small business banking product line within the branch network, leasing, and international services.

Net Interest Income

Typically, earnings of regional banks are driven by revenue from spreads or margins on their loans. A rising 10-year yield widens the spread for Commerce, particularly on their variable-rate credit products like credit cards and working-capital lines of credit.

Net interest income from their lending activities currently sits at $210 million, as shown in the graph below.

Net-II has been steadily rising but is slightly lower than Webster Financial Corp. (WBS) and Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL).

I chose these two banks for comparison because their Net-II is of similar size and both banks are locally-run regionals in the U.S.

CBSH Net Interest Income (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Beating Out Peer Banks

Commerce Bank is beating out Webster, Western Alliance, and First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI) with a 15.54% growth rate in Net-II over the past year. I included FMBI below, although a smaller bank, because it's a Midwest regional like Commerce and has been performing nicely as of late.

In my opinion, the steady push higher in net interest income on the back of rising loan growth is why the bank is performing so well.

CBSH Net Interest Income (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Effective Cost Controls

Income is rising as more loans get booked, but how is the executive management's performance when it comes to cost controls?

For review, non-interest expense for a bank is similar to overhead costs for other companies akin to selling, general, and administrative expenses.

Commerce had $182 million in overhead costs last quarter.

And from the graph, we can see that non-interest expenses have remained fairly steady in 3 out of the last 4 quarters.

The data in the above graph is from Commerce Bancshares' Q2 earnings.

Efficiency Ratio

The performance metric for non-interest expenses is the efficiency ratio, which is the percentage of overhead expenses compared to total revenue. A declining ratio means the bank is using fewer expenses to generate its revenue.

With effective cost controls, the efficiency ratio for the bank fell to 54.16% this past quarter.

Below 50% is ideal for banks, but can be hard to achieve, particularly if a bank is expanding its fixed assets or investing in new technologies for digital initiatives.

The data in the above graph is from Commerce Bancshares Q2 earnings.

The efficiency ratio is an effective metric in determining whether a bank is managing their costs while simultaneously growing revenue.

For example, a bank could have growing revenue while their costs are rising at a faster rate, preventing any gains in earnings. Conversely, a bank could have rising earnings, but underneath the hood, we find stagnant revenue and declining non-interest expenses, giving the illusion that the bank is performing well. The efficiency ratio helps to provide the true performance of a bank's assets and liabilities.

In the case of Commerce, we have both rising Net-II and stable non-interest expenses, as shown by the bank's improving efficiency ratio.

The Bottom Line

The key question becomes; have net interest income growth and stable expenses translated to an improved bottom line for the bank?

We can see that Commerce has put up a steady stream of rising profits over the last few quarters (in green).

Profits have increased by 40.94% since last year or by $32 million.

since last year or by $32 million. And profits have risen by 9.08% or $9 million since the prior quarter.

And further illustrating the positive story surrounding Commerce is that their profits rose with little help from the tax cuts.

We can see below that CBSH paid $30 million in taxes (in red) this past quarter versus $33 million last year.

Although in Q4-17 and Q1, CBSH made less in tax payments to Uncle Sam than Q2 and Q3 of last year. However, the bank only received a $3 million benefit in tax savings in Q2-18 versus Q2-17.

In other words, the steady rise in profits is not solely due to savings from lower taxes and comprises only a small portion of the massive rise in net income totaling $31 million since last year.

The data in the above graph is from Commerce Bancshares Q2 earnings.

Valuation

Commerce has a P/E ratio of just over 20 meaning the current price is trading at 20x's earnings.

meaning the current price is trading at 20x's earnings. Although higher then WAL's 15 P/E, Commerce is fairly priced with regional banks since they tend to have P/Es in the area of 18 to 25 region.

For investors, looking to get in, we might see a drop in valuation, (perhaps to 18 or so), going into Q4 if the 10-year yield falls and remains below 3%.

However, I believe that regional banks, like CBSH, will have an underpinning of support, propping up their P/Es, from the 10-year Treasury yield, and economic growth going into next year.

CBSH P/E Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Takeaways & Going Forward

If you follow me on Seekingalpha.com, you know I've been banging the table for months now about how it all comes down to growth and yields moving in tandem with each other elevating bank stocks.

Growth and inflation expectations typically move the 10-year yield, and the U.S. economy just posted 4.1% growth in Q2.

The surging GDP number means companies are expanding into new technologies to boost productivity, by buying fixed assets like plant and equipment, due in part to the tight labor market. As a result, there should be a high demand for commercial loans, and since Commerce lends 60% of their portfolio to commercial companies, the bank should outperform.

The aforementioned 10-year yield should be monitored for moves above or below 3%. Changes in yields should lead to moves in net interest income as a result. A bump higher in long-term yields should expand margins as interest rate spreads widen. Credit cards, equity lines, and commercial working-capital lines are variable-rate credit products, so any rise in rates should widen the bank's spreads on these products.

The Fed is actively hiking, telling investors to expect medium-term inflation. Both growth and inflation translate into a rising 10-year yield, creating tailwinds for regional banks like Commerce Bancshares.

The bank party may have stalled recently and rather unexpectedly, in my opinion. But that's the markets, unexpected events occur and remind us to keep a medium- to long-term outlook.

And for those who are patient, I believe the outlook is still positive, and there's more upside to come. I believe an average GDP growth rate of 3.5-4.5% over a couple of quarters is quite doable and would lift the 10-year yield to well over 3%. Under that scenario, net interest income would push higher, and CBSH would perform quite nicely. Of course, how to position your holdings to benefit and ride this trend in banks, like CBSH, depends on your risk tolerance and exposure to the financial sector.

My long-term view of bank stocks is unchanged. Banks like Commerce Bancshares should do well as the economic backdrop continues to improve with rising growth in the economy, higher interest rates via the Fed, and ultimately more lending and more fee income.

Good luck out there.

