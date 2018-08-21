Skyworks Solutions And Its Real Value

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) has been around since 2002. It is in a highly lucrative industry, and the company's main fields of focus for the future (5G, smart homes, and the Internet of Things) are expected to offer huge growth potential. With Skyworks' position in the semiconductor industry and its tight relationship with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), the company is well set up to benefit from this growth. Recently, the share price of SWKS - along with other tech companies - has fallen. There are concerns that the big tech companies have been the main drivers of this current bull market, and now that the bull market’s run may be nearing an end, many investors are worried that these same tech companies will need to fall back down to more realistic price levels. Since Apple is one of the biggest tech players that could be affected, the consequences will also affect Skyworks, which is one of its major clients.

These concerns might have some short-term effects for the company and industry as worried investors sell off shares, but this article will focus more on the facts and will reveal that SWKS is a strong company that has a proven track record of enduring and improving. In addition, we haven’t seen the last of SWKS’ growth, as it will be a main player in 5G tech. We’ll also look closely at its real value compared to stock price. The conclusion will aim to help short-term investors make a more educated decision, while other patient, long-term investors might be interested in holding it long term while it continues to return value to shareholders and grows its dividend.

Company Snapshot

A fast way for me to get an overall understanding of the condition of the business is to use the BTMA Stock Analyzer’s company rating score. It shows a score of around 91/100. Therefore, Skyworks Solutions is considered to be a good company to invest in, since 70 is the lowest good company score. Skyworks has excellent scores for 10-Year Upward Price Per Share, Return on Equity, EPS History, Return on Invested Capital, and Gross Margin Percent. It has a good score for Ability to Recover from a Market Downturn, and its PEG Ratio score is indicating that it’s still growing.

These findings could indicate that Skyworks Solutions might be a good company to invest in that has a proven track record of consistent and improving fundamentals. This also indicates that the company might be a good candidate for estimating value because of its consistent record.

Before jumping to conclusions, we’ll have to look closer into these categories to see what’s going on.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - company rating scores)

Fundamentals

Let’s examine the price per share history first. In the chart below, we can see that price per share has been on a mostly steady upward climb over the past 10 years, increasing about 10 times the amount of the beginning year on the chart. The market seems to recognize that SWKS has the fundamentals to justify a steady and increasing price year over year. In the next section, we’ll want to look at an EPS history chart to see how well the price increases have correlated with the earnings.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - Price Per Share History)

Looking closer at earnings history, we quickly see that earnings growth and price history growth correlates well. The company has been increasing earnings consistently over the past 10 years, with exponential growth between the years 2012 and 2016.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - EPS History)

Since earnings and price per share don’t always give the whole picture, it’s good to look at other factors like Gross Margins, Return on Equity, and Return on Invested Capital.

For Return on Equity, I want to see that the company is maintaining an average return of 15 or more over the past 5 years. Except for 2013, SWKS has maintained this level, and the lowest return was the first year in the chart, which is acceptable. Ideally, I’d like to see that the company is increasing its returns. SWKS has been increasing returns overall in the past 5 years. The latest number for 2017 has slightly dipped down, but it’s still well above the 15% return mark and nothing to be too concerned about at this point.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - ROE History)

Return on Invested Capital correlates well with the Return on Equity. I like to see that the company is maintaining an average Return on Invested Capital of 15% or more per year and ideally is increasing the returns over the most recent 5 years. SWKS has passed this test.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - Return on Invested Capital History)

For Gross Margin Percent, I like to see that the company is maintaining an average margin of 30% or more. Skyworks’ margins are well above 30%, and it has maintained this level. It has also been steadily increasing its margins from 2013 to 2016, which is a good sign, but in 2017, the margins flattened out. This isn’t worrisome at this point, since SWKS still maintains margins that are significantly above 30%, and it is still maintaining its current margins.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - Gross Margin Percent History)

From this factual data, and when considering various long-term fundamentals, we can see that SKWS has been a consistent and improving company over the past 10 and 5 years. The company is showing some slight signs of slowed improvement in the most recent year of returns and margins, but there doesn’t seem to be anything significant to be concerned about at this point.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer - Misc. Fundamentals)

Looking at other fundamentals involving the balance sheet, we can see that the debt-to-equity isn’t noted because there is no significant debt to speak of. This is ideal.

SWKS’ Current Ratio of 8.83 is strong, telling us that it still has plenty of assets to pay off short-term debts.

According to the balance sheet, the company seems to be in a very healthy financial position.

The Price-Earnings Ratio is at a reasonable level, indicating that SWKS might currently be fairly priced. The 10-year average P/E Ratio is between 19 and 20, so the current P/E Ratio of 18.5 also supports that the stock might be at or slightly below fair price.

The Story Behind The Dividend

In regards to dividend history, I’m first interested in knowing if the payout ratio is sustainable. According to this chart, it’s around 26%, which means that there is still room to grow the dividend. However, SWKS has a history of buying back stocks, which can contribute to higher payout ratios.

If we look only at the dividend yield, we see a range of .48% to 1.46%. This stock pays out a small dividend. Also, the dividend history of this chart only shows 4 years of dividend payments. SWKS doesn’t have a long history of consistent dividends, so this could be another drawback for dividend investors. Therefore, it might not be an ideal stock for dividend investors that want significant dividend income. On the plus side, the dividend yield has been growing, so this is a good sign.

When looking at the Buyback Yield, we see that SWKS typically returns more value in the form of share buybacks rather than dividends. But sometimes buybacks don’t make sense, as according to Warren Buffett: “There is only one combination of facts that makes it advisable for a company to repurchase its shares: First, the company has available funds - cash plus sensible borrowing capacity - beyond the near-term needs of the business and, second, finds its stock selling in the market below its intrinsic value, conservatively calculated.”

In the example of SWKS, the company does have available funds of cash plus borrowing capacity beyond the near-term needs of the business. And from the view of a share price chart over the past 5 years, the worst times to do share buybacks would have been when SWKS was climbing the highest in terms of stock price. This would have been around 2014, 2015, and 2017. If we look at the buyback yield data above, we can see that this was a time when the company was buying back fewer shares. Then, when the share price dipped in 2016, the company increased the amount of share buybacks. Therefore, it seems like SWKS has done a good job of returning value to shareholders through share repurchases, because it executes the buybacks when the stock has a better chance of selling below its intrinsic value.

If I were currently interested in buying SWKS now for the dividend, I would be trying to buy when the dividend yield was the highest relative to its past. From the chart below, we can see that the dividend yield is near its highest point relative to the past 2 years and higher than the average 4-year history. Therefore, it could be a decent time to buy now if my priority is a better-than-average return through dividends.

Overall, the dividend situation with SWKS is above average. The good points are that the payout ratio has room to grow, the dividend yield is near a high when compared to the past, the dividend yield has been mostly growing year over year, and the company returns value to shareholders through well-timed share repurchases. The bad points are that the dividend history is short and the dividend is small. However, if you have confidence in SWKS and its ability to continue paying a consistent and growing dividend that follows along with the company’s excellent track record of growing earnings and cash flows, then this could be a good dividend stock to hold onto long term.

This analysis wouldn’t be complete without considering the value of the company versus share price.

Value vs. Price

For valuation purposes, I will be using the diluted EPS (TTM) of $4.95. I’ve used various past averages of growth rates and P/E Ratios to calculate different scenarios of valuation ranges, from low to average values. The valuations compare growth rates of EPS, Book Value, and Total Equity.

In the table below, you can see the different scenarios, and in the chart, you will see vertical valuation lines that correspond to the table valuation ranges. The dots on the lines represent the current stock price. If the dot is towards the bottom of the valuation range, this would indicate that the stock is undervalued. If the dot is near the top of the valuation line, this would show an overvalued stock.

According to this valuation analysis, SWKS is slightly undervalued-to-fairly priced.

If SWKS continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years' earnings and book value growth, then the stock is slightly overvalued at this time.

If it continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 and 5 years' book value growth and past 5 years' equity growth, then the stock is undervalued.

According to SWKS’ typical P/E ratio relation to the S&P 500's P/E Ratio, the company is undervalued.

If SWKS continues with a growth average as forecasted by analysts, then the stock is overpriced.

This analysis shows an average valuation of around $94-95 per share. If I were to use the consensus EPS forecast for September 2018 of $6.61, then the valuation would be around $103-104.

Forward-Looking Conclusion

According to the facts, SWKS has a strong financial balance sheet, its dividend situation is above average, and the stock is slightly undervalued according to its proven track record, but it is overpriced when considering future forecasts.

Predicted Growth

“Over the next five years, the analysts that follow this company are expecting it to grow earnings at an average annual rate of 13.73%. This year, analysts are forecasting earnings increase of 10.48% over last year. Analysts expect earnings growth next year of 11.15% over this year's forecasted earnings.” (Source: Skyworks Solutions, Inc. Forecast Earnings Growth)

If you invest today, with analysts’ forecasts, you might expect at best about 13% growth per year. Plus, we’ll add the current 1.59% forward dividend. This brings the annual return to around 14.59%, and it is probably the best-case scenario.

Here is an alternative scenario based on Skyworks Solutions’ past growth: During the past 10- and 5-year periods, the average book value and equity growth rate was about 14%. Plus, the average dividend yield over the same time was about .98%. So, we’re at a total return of 14.98%. So, if we use the past 5 years as an indicator of future growth, then we might expect up to 15% return.

Actual Results

If considering actual past results of SWKS, which includes affected share prices and long-term dividend yields, the story is different. Here are the actual 10- and 5-year return results.

10-Year Return Results if Invested in SWKS - Initial Investment Date: 08/19/2008; End Date: 08/19/2018; Cost per Share: $9.20; End Date Price: $91.85; Total Dividends Received: $4.43; Total Return: 946.52%; Compound Annualized Growth Rate (CAGR): 26%

5-Year Return Results if Invested in SWKS - Initial Investment Date: 08/19/2013; End Date: 08/19/2018; Cost per Share: $24.49; End Date Price: $91.85; Total Dividends Received: $4.43; Total Return: 293.14%; Compound Annualized Growth Rate (CAGR): 31%

From these scenarios, we have produced results from 26% to 31%. From looking at various scenarios, it would seem that SWKS would be a solid investment. If the company continues to grow its dividend and earnings in a similar way to the past, it should be an excellent investment.

As a comparison, the S&P 500’s average return from 1928 to 2014 is about 10%. So, according to our scenarios with SWKS, you could expect to beat the S&P 500 index fund. But you’d be less diversified, so you should be confident about the stock.

For me, the choice is certain. I would take an objective look at this company and realize that this is a solid business that has proven itself with consistent and improving fundamentals. If I’m confident about SWKS and its future plans going forth, then I would be pleased with owning this good company at a bargain price.

