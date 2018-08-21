Walmart's E-Commerce Investments Are Paying Off

Walmart is now poised to catch up with Amazon in the US and potentially get ahead of Amazon in international markets.

For years, Walmart (WMT) has been considered a boring, mature company. The company was slow to adapt to a new retail landscape dominated by e-commerce and omni-channel. However, after seeing its business lose relevancy to companies like Amazon (AMZN), Walmart became serious about updating itself for the new retail era. Walmart has made massive investments in its existing distribution network but has also gotten aggressive through M&A by acquiring companies like Jet.com and Flipkart. The early results from these investments appear to be paying off. Over the past 2 years, Walmart has shown accelerating growth in comparable revenue. These are encouraging signs that Walmart may be able to catch up to Amazon in the US and even get ahead of Amazon internationally.

Walmart Company Overview

Walmart is a global retail general store. The company operates over 11,700 stores world-wide which serve nearly 270 million customers each week. Walmart operates numerous e-commerce websites under 65 banners in 28 countries. The company is known for its “every day low price” business model which aims to deliver the best value to customers by leveraging its enormous economies of scale and logistics expertise.

Walmart operates under three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club.

Walmart U.S. Segment

Walmart operates stores in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. The segment operates a few different store formats ranging from very large Walmart Supercenters which sell products in all categories to smaller Walmart Neighborhood Markets which focus on groceries. In total, Walmart US operates 4,761 stores and has been growing store count in recent years at a 2% rate.

Walmart International Segment

Walmart International consists of over 6,000 stores in 27 countries. Walmart has stores in both developed and developing countries. Despite the international segment having more total stores than the US segment, revenue per unit is much lower because of smaller store sizes on average and lower purchasing power of consumers in developing countries. As developing countries continue to develop and their purchasing power increases, Walmart International’s growth will likely outpace the US segment. However, due to FX translation and more volatile economic conditions outside of the US, growth will be more volatile. For example, in recent years, it appears as if the international segment has declined; however, much of this can be explained by the strong dollar’s effect when converting the results to USD for reporting.

Source: Walmart 2017 10K.

Sam's Club Segment

Sam’s Club is a members-only warehouse club where customers pay an annual fee between $40 and $100 to shop in the store and benefit from greater discounts available to club members. This is a similar retail model to Costco (NASDAQ:COST) and BJ’s Wholesale (NYSE:BJ). This is the smallest segment and in recent years the company has not grown store count. In 2014, there were 632 Sam’s Club stores, compared to 597 stores at the end of 2018.

Walmart’s E-commerce Reinvention

The big story at Walmart is the company’s massive ongoing investment in its e-commerce capabilities to compete with Amazon and maintain its retail wallet share in the US and internationally. Walmart has been actively selling through its website since 2000 and in 2007 the company re-launched Walmart.com to enable in-store pick-up from online orders. However, Walmart accelerated its e-commerce effort in 2016 when it acquired Jet.com for $3.3 billion. Jet.com has a strong share in online grocery shopping and is a beachhead for Walmart to gain traction in urban markets like New York (Source: Walmart has a plan to take over New York City with same-day delivery on Jet.com).

Walmart has also been beefing up Walmart.com by launching two-day shipping on more than 2 million items. The company has been pouring capital into ensuring that it is on the leading edge of omni-channel including online grocery and in-store pick-up.

Walmart is also investing in e-commerce outside of the US through its own Walmart.com website as well as through acquisition. Walmart recently announced a massive $16 billion deal to acquire a controlling stake in India’s Flipkart. Flipkart is the leading Indian e-commerce company with a 40% market share (Source: This Is Why Amazon Hasn't Beaten Flipkart In India Yet). Walmart has tipped its hand that it is willing to get aggressive to compete in an internet-enabled age vs. Amazon or whoever the local incumbents may be.

Walmart’s e-commerce investments have hurt operating margins. Although e-commerce hasn’t been the only investment Walmart has been making. Walmart has been investing in higher employee wages and discounting prices. The investments appear to be paying off on the top line. Walmart’s comparable sales growth has shown steady acceleration over the past few years.

Source: Stifel Equity Research Report.

In addition to accelerating sales growth, the company has done a good job in inventory management. This shows that Walmart has not been getting sloppy on execution despite throwing around large sums of money to acquire businesses and drive online traffic.

Source: Walmart Investor Presentation.

Walmart’s Financial Performance and Valuation

Before 2017, Walmart’s top-line growth was anemic and even in decline some years. However, Walmart accelerated its investments in e-commerce in 2016 and the results so far have lifted top-line growth at an accelerated pace over the past 2 years. However, investments in e-commerce and higher wages for low-level employees have hit margins and earnings. Investors need to believe that although the investments Walmart is making hit short-term earnings, they are essential for Walmart’s long-term staying power. Although it is unclear when earnings and margins will recover.

Taking a look at valuation, Walmart currently trades for 15x forward EV/EBIT. This compares to the median peer company which trades at 18.8x forward EV/EBIT. Notably, Walmart trades at a discount to Costco and PriceSmart (PSMT) but trades at a slight premium to Target (TGT) and Kroger (KR).

Walmart isn’t a value play. The company basically trades in line with the S&P 500 and has a similar GDP like growth profile. However, if you believe that Walmart can mimic much of the success of Amazon through its ongoing investment initiatives, the company’s stock price can significantly appreciate from here. Amazon is still growing revenue at a 30%+ rate and has plenty of runway for growth because it represents a small overall percentage of total retail spending. Walmart is considered a pretty boring, low-growth name; however, this may be overlooking the immense potential of e-commerce. Furthermore, Walmart has operations all over the world and in some respects is better positioned for global e-commerce than Amazon. After all, Walmart has a network of thousands of stores outside of the US and can leverage that distribution system.

The real question for investors is how much of Walmart’s e-commerce potential can we underwrite? The recent signs of accelerating sales growth is clearly a positive sign that the strategy is starting to pay off. Furthermore, Walmart’s aggressive acquisitions of Jet.com and Flipkart show that the company is serious about transforming into a formidable Amazon competitor. Finally, Walmart has some fantastic structural advantages with its existing global distribution network and its substantial free cash flows that it can use for reinvestment.

I believe the writing is on the Wall. Walmart appears poised to succeed in global e-commerce. Given that reality, Walmart should in fact trade at a premium multiple to its peers and to the S&P 500 because growth will likely continue accelerating as the company catches up with Amazon. Eventually the results will flow down to the bottom line too, but by the time they do the stock will be much, much higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.