People Make The Difference - Weekly Blog # 538

Factor Investing

I have often been told that given an earnings growth rate a bright investor can tell the appropriate price/earnings ratio, leading to a prediction of the right future price of a stock. In only a slightly more complex approach there are a number of investment products or funds being offered that are driven by an identified factor or a collection of factors. As these are new vehicles they are being pitched as something brand new and superior to the traditional methods of security analysis. Investors have for a number of generations used various statistical measures as a filter to determine better than average choices for additional investment analysis.

Modern Portfolio Theory (MPT)

There is very little that is brand-new in investment analysis. Nevertheless, we periodically receive marketing messages that extoll these new methods as a better way to make money. This reminds me that a number of years ago, based on now recognized faulty academic research, we learned about Modern Portfolio Theory (MPT), which actually was not modern in identifying different rates of change in stock price momentum. MPT was identified hundreds of years ago and had very little to do with portfolio construction and management, other than stock selection. The theory before and after its publication did not regularly produce investment success, but did generate marketing success.

Better Tools for Investment Success

What then are better tools for investment success? A continuing study of successful investors suggests that the biggest help is the analysis of people at three or more very different levels. Behavior of market participants, buyers and sellers of specific products and services, and finally important portfolio managers, which can improve investment success. In each case, the study of these areas has been helpful in the past and I suspect will be so in the future.

Market Transactions

There are a group of market analysts and their followers that focus intently on stock transactions to identify recognized patterns of past movements being repeated currently. For these so-called technical analysts the key to success is the improved chance of being right. They are not interested in the known or unknown motivations of the buyers and sellers, just that their actions follow past trends. This type of analysis is more popular when there are fewer new factors or information introduced.

Looking back to Friday, August 10th, the three major stock price indices - the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), the Standard & Poor's 500 and the NASDAQ Composite, all opened below the last price of the previous day and over at least the next four trading days did not bridge the price gap. Most of the time a price gap needs to be closed before the dominant trend can continue. Some of the price gap of the DJIA was probably filled last Friday, but the gaps in the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ Composite remain open. The continued existence of gaps suggests that the forward price movement for the bulk of the US stock market will be limited and will only rise through their past peak at some point in the future.

From my vantage point, the predictability of gap filling is measured by the quality of the analysis of the market technicians.

Customer Analysis

Successful investors often place their bets on their perception of future changes. My wife and I had the pleasure of spending time this week with Ralph Wanger and his wife Monique. Ralph for many years was the portfolio manager of the very successful Acorn Fund. The fund initially invested in smaller companies that in numerous cases became mid-cap leaders. In discussing a number of his very successful investments it became clear that in addition to studying a great amount of relevant financial data, Ralph had a deep understanding of the people at various companies.

In one example, he noticed that a company's logo had become a body tattoo, establishing a body of trust with its customers that might give the company enough time to execute a well-founded turnaround plan coming out of bankruptcy. Many sound turnaround plans take too long to reach fruition as existing and potential customers' patience is worn out waiting for the new and improved products. In this particular case with the tattooed bodies, the present customers and the potential customers waited for a couple of years for Harley Davidson's new and significantly improved motorcycles. Ralph recognized the potential power of the relationship that the tattoo created, buying the needed time for recovery. He also had a similar population of patient investors in his Acorn Fund, I was one of them. A number or factor-driven investors would not have participated in the stock rise, which multiplied its worth many times over.

Earlier in the week I met with the CEO of a statistically driven company experiencing some disappointing results. While not close to bankruptcy, it is in a multiple year plan to evolve with its big company clients into an enhanced relationship. They perceive, along with a number of their leading manufacturing clients, that many of them are becoming service companies. An auto manufacturer is in the after-sale service business as well as in the financial services businesses. It is their successes in these businesses that is becoming equal to or more important than the success of their new exciting models coming off the production line. These are some of the required elements being implement in order to increase customer loyalty and market share. They are mission critical for both the manufacturer and its statistically driven suppler, for both the auto company and other companies too. I am withholding my investment judgement as to whether they will succeed in a major way, but I am looking for changes rather than extrapolations.

Need for Tolerance

At any given time the investment process produces winners and losers. I am comfortable with this result from learning basic securities analysis at the racetrack. There I learned that if you bet prudently you can walk away at the end of the day by properly selecting only a few races, varying betting procedures so that you can afford to lose more races than you win. You walk away a winner overall because the money won was larger than the money lost. I apply the same philosophy to investing, particularly with the use of mutual funds. But perhaps more important than the money earned was the knowledge acquired. When something turned out differently than expected, the key knowledge gained was the analysis of what happened. There was a growing recognition that all the actors, either on two legs or four are not perfect and can make mistakes, some surprising on the upside. The key to future racing and investment success is to learn what happens unexpectedly. This allows us to tolerate the unexpected and most importantly to tolerate our own and others' mistakes while learning to manage our expectations.

I would be happy to discuss your expectations and suggest some things that you may wish to consider. Please contact me, as we both might gain from this learning experience. We would be glad to help with the selection and management of funds to fulfill your needs.