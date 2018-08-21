MagnaChip's OLED Bonanza Is Set To Continue

We think the OLED boom will continue for some time, although perhaps not quite as exuberant as in the past quarter.

The boom in MagnaChip's OLED display drivers is continuing at an impressive pace, and the company's strategic choice to move out of low-margin LCD drivers looks right.

Well, we argued the last time we wrote about MagnaChip (NYSE:MX) that its strategy to concentrate on higher-margin business like OLED drivers was paying off. We can be even more convinced of that after the Q2 results came in above expectations and guidance.

A little bird's-eye overview:

MX Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

The company has two divisions:

Standard Products (59.5% of revenues, 39.4% from display drivers and 20.1% from power products)

Foundry (40.5% of revenues)

OLED explosion

We know that the smartphone business has been stagnant, but Magna hasn't. It has been busy producing a raft of new OLED display drivers, and these have caught on.

This is especially the case with the Chinese OEMs, which were waiting for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to come out with its new phone and have since ramped up design activity for their new models.

And there is likely to be a resurgence in the market, which is slowly shifting toward OLED displays. From Smart2Zero:

smartphone panel growth paused as the industry absorbed excess inventory built in 2017. OLED smartphone panel growth will resume in the second half of the year with 47 percent area growth forecast for the last six months of the year in this segment.

Well, Magna's OLED display drivers are already in full gear (Q2CC, our emphasis):

OLED revenue of $62.2 million increased 309.6% from Q2 of last year and 81.3% sequentially from $34.3 million in Q1 of 2018. It was the second straight quarter of a triple-digit year-over-year growth.

How about that for progress? Needless to say, the other metrics are also rather encouraging:

15 instead of the (Q1CC) predicted 10 smartphones with Magna's OLED display drivers hit the market in Q2.

An additional 6 smartphones will hit the market in Q3.

At the end of Q2, the company had 32 design wins with a dozen smartphone makers for its 40nm chip.

The product mix will shift towards more complex and higher-margin drivers (for stuff like high-density, flexible and even bendable displays), like its new ultra-low power 28-nanometer OLED display driver.

Demand will maintain elevated, but Q2 was a little bit of an outlier with $62.2 million, as the company predicts a combined Q2 and Q3 revenue of $120 million, which supposes a mild sequential decline.

LCD display drivers

Here is where Magna is cutting back, because management wants to concentrate on higher-margin business. LCD revenues have declined to just 21% of display revenues (this was 69.5% in Q2 2017).

Foundry

Revenues from its foundry business declined 0.8% Q2 (y/y) to $80.9 million, but there was some sequential growth both in revenues (especially from new products) and margins. The company is raising prices.

Power business

Power products revenue increased 13.3% y/y and 3% sequentially, and the company is actively converting LCD capacity into power products capacity and increasing prices.

Headwinds

In our previous article, we mentioned several headwinds:

Seasonality

Higher wafer prices

Restructuring the display driver business

Decline in the Chinese smartphone market

Well, the decline of the Chinese smartphone market seems to be over, and we're entering the seasonally strong period. The restructuring of the display driver business is ongoing but rather successful given what happened with OLED drivers.

The higher wafer prices due to scarcity are still here and even expected to continue well into next year. Management argues that it is expecting this to take 2-3% out of gross margins, but it is also taking measures to soften the impact, like:

Entering into long-term supply contracts and pre-payments

Hoarding wafers

Pass-through some of the price increases

Building its own wafer fabrication facility for specialist wafers

On the latter, the company said (from the Q2CC):

We're planning to build in-house a portion of the epi-wafers that we expect will require in 2019 to meet customer demand and to moderate the impact of anticipated continued price increases from outside suppliers... As a result, capital spending will increase by approximately $3 million to $4 million in both 2018 and 2019 to support this initiative. We estimate approximately 2-3 years ROI for these investments.

Margins

You might notice a pleasant upward trend in margins despite the headwind in gross margins from the shortage of wafers and the lower utilization as a result of the LCD display driver decline:

MX Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

There is some good sequential growth on the OLED boom and the decline in low-margin LCD business (Q2CC):

On a sequential basis, those metrics all increased by double digits, but the standouts were operating income and adjusted EBITDA which increased by 88.6% and 51.7% respectively. Notably the incremental fall through from gross profit to operating income was 7.4 million in Q1 and $13.9 million in Q2

Cash

There is also a pleasant rise in cash flows:

MX Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

The company generated quite a bit of operational cash flow in H1, but most of that was due to currency tailwinds. From the 10-Q:

Nevertheless, management argued that free cash flow was meaningful in Q2, a turnaround from a year ago when it was negative, and it expects this to continue in H2. As regards the balance sheet (from the Q2CC):

Cash was $131.7 million at the end of Q2 2018 as compared with $123.1 million in Q1 2018 and $131.5 million in Q2 2017.

And as far as long-term debt is concerned (from the 10-Q):

MX Stock Based Compensation (TTM) data by YCharts

$4 million in share-based compensation isn't terribly important, and the company doesn't have a history of dilution.

Valuation

MX PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Analyst expect EPS of $0.59 this year, rising to $0.78 in 2019.

Conclusion

We think the OLED boom is here to stay, although perhaps not quite in its exuberant form of the second quarter. The company also seems to have cut a lot of low-margin business in LCD drivers, and the negative impact this initially had with the loss of associated revenues will disappear.

It's difficult to gauge the potential of its other businesses though. The power business was booming in Q1, a little less so in Q2, but still producing solid growth.

But as management only provides one quarter's guidance, it's a little more difficult to see where the power and foundry businesses are going longer term.

Still, we think the shares aren't expensive and have considerable upside on the OLED and cash flow turnaround.

