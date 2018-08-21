Market Clues Point To A Strong 'Final Third' Of 2018

By Gary Alexander

After another supposedly "boring" mid-August market week, the S&P 500 gained 0.6%, but the Dow rose 1.4% last week after rising or falling at least 110 points each day. The previously torrid NASDAQ lost 0.3% last week but year-to-date NASDAQ is still tops at +13.2% vs. just 3.8% for the Dow.

After nine years and five months (3,448 days, to be exact), the S&P is up 328% on a raw basis and 414% in total returns, including dividends. By some accounts, tomorrow makes this the "longest bull market ever," but I have already shown you that we have seen two 20% declines since 2009 and we have yet to top last January's S&P peak, so don't pop the champagne corks on a record bull market quite yet.

Meanwhile, the trade-weighted dollar has risen 7.4% since February, when trade-war talks began. That's because the U.S. seems to have a winning hand in this trade war-of-words, both with allies and with China. After a spring surge in rates, the 10-year U.S. Treasury bond yield has stayed below 3.0% since May 24, suggesting that the dollar is a safe haven, despite all the red ink our greenback is spilling in Washington.

Last Wednesday, July's retail sales came in at a larger-than-expected +0.5% (a 6% annual rate), the sixth consecutive monthly gain. Core sales (excluding autos, gasoline, building materials, and food service) also rose 0.5%. The National Retail Federation (NRF) said retail sales rose 4.8% (year over year) in the first half of 2018, justifying the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary sector being the second-best of the 11 S&P 500 sectors so far this year (at +14.7% through August 14, 2018), behind only Info Tech (+16.4%).

From a low of $4 trillion in 2009, retail sales have risen to over $6 trillion this year; chart source: Yardeni Research

But that's all history. Most investors look to the future for their investment decisions, so what are the key factors to watch in late August? Lord knows the media will be assaulting you with more than enough noise about the Trump tweets, but try to keep your eyes and ears on China trade talks, and Jackson Hole.

Watch China Trade Talks and Jackson Hole for Major Market Cues

The second round of China tariffs is scheduled to take effect this Thursday on $16 billion in Chinese exports. It looks like China's leader for life Xi Jinping may soon "blink" on China's trade policies, since China has little room to maneuver with its debt load so high and an economy reliant on export revenues.

With so much riding on China trade talks, don't ignore the Fed meetings in Wyoming at the same time.

Forty years ago, the grandfather of the Jackson Hole meeting was called by the Kansas City Fed in 1978. Their theme was "World Agricultural Trade," since Kansas City is in the heart of America's Breadbasket. The Chairman of the Federal Reserve then was an ineffectual political nominee, G. William Miller, but at the time, America faced much bigger problems than farm trade - namely inflation and stagnation, dubbed "stagflation" - so President Jimmy Carter soon nominated Paul Volcker to run the Fed in August of 1979.

After three years of Volcker's tight-money anti-inflation medicine, Volcker finally eased the Fed Funds rate in August 1982, fueling a stock market rally. To take a victory lap of sorts, he asked the Kansas City Fed to hold its summer meeting near his favorite fishing hole in Jackson Hole, Wyoming - in the remote Northwestern corner of the Kansas City Fed's district. By now, Volcker's fishing haven has become an annual getaway - and a major focus for market watchers, especially since the financial crisis of 2008-09.

Knowing that their words can move markets, the Fed has gone overboard to make their annual topics non-controversial, even boring. Here, for instance, are the yawn-inducing titles of the last three Fed confabs:

2016: Designing Resilient Monetary Policy Frameworks for the Future

2017: Fostering a Dynamic Global Economy

2018: Changing Market Structure and Implications for Monetary Policy (zzzzzzz)

When Ben Bernanke led the Jackson Hole conferences, he often made monetary history, as in 2010-13:

In his August 27, 2010 Jackson Hole talk, Bernanke said that the pace of economic growth had been "less vigorous" than the Fed had expected, and the pace of the job growth was "painfully" slow, so he revived the Fed's late-2008 "quantitative easing" scheme. The market loved QE2: The S&P rose from 1047 during Bernanke's Jackson Hole talk to 1363 the next April: +30%.

During a market crisis in August 2011, Chairman Bernanke laid out the groundwork for another new Fed strategy called "Operation Twist." After Jackson Hole, various Fed governors hit the road to explain and defend their $400 billion operation to artificially flatten the yield curve. The stock market loved Operation Twist. The S&P 500 rose 26% from August 2011 to April 2012.

The 2012 Jackson Hole conference laid the groundwork for QE3, which was officially launched on September 13. At Jackson Hole, Bernanke said the stagnant job market was a "grave concern" to the Fed. He also called current economic growth "far from satisfactory" and even "tepid."

At the 2013 Jackson Hole conference, the skies were smoky around Jackson Hole due to all of the fires in Idaho. Bernanke was a lame duck then, so he sent his replacement, Janet Yellen, but Big Ben had muddied the skies with his talks of tapering (uttered in May), spooking the markets. In the end, tapering failed to faze the market, with the S&P 500 rising 22% in the next four months.

Under Bernanke's "shock and awe" strategies, the S&P soared after Jackson Hole, but Yellen's tamer talks (2014-1017) delivered slower gains. Still, we saw double-digit gains in the following eight months:

My main point is "Don't Fight the Fed." We now have a new, more market-friendly Fed Chairman in Jerome (Jay) Powell. I don't expect him to say anything to spook the markets this Thursday. Neither do I expect him to emulate Ben Bernanke and announce some new magic formula, like a QE4 or QT2.

Since the financial crisis of 2008, most central bankers have bent over backward to be accommodating, fighting the remote possibility of a return to the deflationary 1930s. They have sort-of-succeeded, so far. Global growth is moderate but steady and inflation has not yet risen, despite all their quantitative easing.

