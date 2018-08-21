Twitter Is Too Low To Ignore - Cramer's Lightning Round (8/20/18)

United Rentals is a better pick as it's not in the middle of trade war and tariff talk.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Monday, August 20.

Bullish Calls

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR): They did not have a good quarter and are doing number rationalization. It's too low to ignore and worth a buy.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D): It is doing incredibly well and it yields 4.5%.

Bearish Call

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT): Cramer has been recommending United Rentals (NYSE:URI) as it is domestic and away from all the drama surrounding trade war.

