Twitter Is Too Low To Ignore - Cramer's Lightning Round (8/20/18)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Monday, August 20.
Bullish Calls
Twitter (NYSE:TWTR): They did not have a good quarter and are doing number rationalization. It's too low to ignore and worth a buy.
Dominion Energy (NYSE:D): It is doing incredibly well and it yields 4.5%.
Bearish Call
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT): Cramer has been recommending United Rentals (NYSE:URI) as it is domestic and away from all the drama surrounding trade war.
