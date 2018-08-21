Chipotle: Tenuous Risk/Reward

While I won't add, I will continue to ride the momentum in the stock with my existing holdings as the CEO's strategy execution appears to be firmly on track.

This is a strong indication that while the stock remains vulnerable to isolated foodborne illness outbreaks, market players are now prepared to bargain hunt to take advantage of such dips.

A Revisit Of The 'Would This Time Be Different' Discussion

My last article on Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) was in June and I asked, Would This Time Be Different? The stock was hitting fresh 52-week highs and the share price of Chipotle developed the technically bullish rounding formation, just like it did a year ago. Fast forward to mid-August and the shares are not only making new 52-week highs again but are now closing above the $500 price handle, something that has not happened since the first quarter of 2016. Below I quote an extract of the conclusion in the article and discuss whether the observations were valid.

"Nevertheless, market players have apparently gotten past the stage where they would be spooked by another health scare or dubious operating metrics such as the earlier mentioned "Facebook check-ins" and "online reviews" trends tracked by certain analysts. Investors are now willing to stomach the volatility to ride the recovery in Chipotle under CEO Brian Niccol's lead. Deliveries have helped alleviate the long queues issues at the outlets. Chipotle announced in early May that it has experienced a 667% increase in weekly delivery orders since initiating the partnership with DoorDash, an on-demand restaurant delivery service. Restaurant industry insights and analytics firm TDn2K said recently that 'on-the-go' has 'become an extremely important component of restaurant demand'."

Chipotle Stock Remains Vulnerable To Food Safety Scares

The share price of Chipotle was hammered each time a foodborne illness outbreak was reported occurring at the food chain. On January 30 this year, the stock dropped 5 percent simply because anecdotal reports of food poisoning were reported on Twitter and the IWasPoisoned.com website which allowed unverified postings. The market sell-off happened in spite of an apparent lack of coverage of the incident on mainstream media. I remarked in a prior article that "market players have apparently gotten past the stage where they would be spooked by another health scare". Turns out, I was very wrong.

Just a month ago in late July, food safety scares struck Chipotle again. However, this time around, it was the Ohio Department of Health which confirmed the receipt of more than a hundred calls regarding food poisoning at a Chipotle store in the state. The stock plunged more aggressively and by as much as 8 percent, from just 4 percent in pre-market trading before the official acknowledgment. Nevertheless, the good news is that the market quickly looked past the incident and have more than clawed back the losses in just a couple of trading days. This is a strong indication that while the stock remains vulnerable to isolated foodborne illness outbreaks, market players are now prepared to bargain hunt to take advantage of such dips to add to their positions.

Influence Of Permabears Diminishing

The breaking news coverage by Seeking Alpha of analysts’ ratings and price target revisions has the benefit of being timely and convenient. Nevertheless, it is important to go beyond the headlines and even the snippets provided. For instance, Dennis Geiger, an analyst at Swiss multinational investment bank and financial services company UBS (UBS), reiterated his ‘sell’ call and stuck to his street low price target of $300 in July even as the prevailing share price had climbed to more than $460. The lowball price target gave the impression that Chipotle was grossly overvalued.

I checked the past recommendation record of Dennis on Chipotle and was reminded that the analyst had been calling for a ‘sell’ since February when the stock was trading below $300. The purpose of mentioning this is not to disparage the analyst – no one has a crystal ball that can foresee the future perfectly; it is to highlight the point that for Chipotle, an arguably sentiment-driven stock, investors need to dig deeper into the sometimes sensational headlines to determine the impact on the share price.

In Dennis' latest report on Chipotle, he stated that the restaurant chain must provide "visibility into a meaningfully improved sales and earnings trajectory" to meet high expectations. In addition, there were challenges to "significantly accelerating growth trends". His series of cautionary reports could prove prescient one day, with the share price more than doubling from the trough established in February, and the stock would eventually catch a breather.

The big question is always - just when would it happen. For weak holders who had sold out on his note in July stating a possible correction on the likelihood of disappointment on high expectations would have missed out considerable gains. Those who took the effort to increase their awareness of the latest initiatives by the company would likely have a much better appreciation of the bullish case and held on to the shares past $500. What is clear, though, is the current market price demonstrates Mr. Market's confidence in the turnaround story at Chipotle and the permabears are getting ignored.

New CEO Continues To Execute

Mitchell Scott, the Managing Partner and Portfolio Manager of Choice Equities Capital Management, explained the fund's rationale for making an initial investment in Chipotle in its 1Q 2018 Investor Letter. Apparently, the main thesis revolves around the new CEO of Chipotle, Brian Niccol, as an agent for change. His track record in resuscitating "a completely lifeless Taco Bell concept" to the success it is today with "a blend of snappy marketing, menu innovation and social media outreach" was cited as the right recipe for Chipotle.

On a side note, Mitchell also provided an anecdote (see the quote below) which appears to validate the appeal of Chipotle's offerings.

As for the evaluation of Chipotle's product, in what must be either one of the more ironic legal outcomes in recent memory or simply a new low for our judicial system, one of the people who sued the company due to illness, actually settled for coupons for free food - from Chipotle! It is unclear if this anecdote says more about our country's legal system or Chipotle's brand, but at a minimum, it seems to support the notion the product is valued.

If there are such things as approval ratings on CEOs by investors, Brian Niccol is likely to score high based on the positive momentum in the declared initiatives. Chipotle continues to see favorable results from its partnership with DoorDash to offer delivery to its customers. Menu innovations have also provided a boost to sales. Not to mention, these developments have translated into the gains in the share price.

Investor Takeaway

Dissatisfied customers of Chipotle who are also readers of Seeking Alpha tend to be more vocal. Investors reading the comments following the end of each Chipotle article on Seeking Alpha are likely to come out feeling negative about the restaurant chain. Hence, my recommendation is for interested investors to check out the stores for themselves, study the financial statements, and derive an unbiased opinion.

Chipotle remains vulnerable to shocks from food safety incidents, as the late July plunge can attest to. A retreat back to $300 any time soon is improbable barring a general market meltdown or other extreme eventualities. Nevertheless, with the price now at a two-year high and up more than 100 percent from the trough, permabear analysts are probably finally right that new investors ought to consider the tenuous risk-reward proposition.

Personally, while I won't add, I intend to continue riding the momentum in the stock with my existing holdings as the CEO's strategy execution appears to be firmly on track.

