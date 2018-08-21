Carvana: Thin Margins Betray High Valuation

While the company has made strong margin improvements this quarter, its losses still loom large. Operating cash flow losses from the first half of the year have more than doubled.

If we've learned one thing for sure from the Q2 earnings season, it's that even the highest-flying of technology names aren't immune to sharp reversals of fortune. What stock has curried more favor over the years than Netflix (NFLX)? Yet, investors were quick to abandon their faith in the on-demand streaming giant when subscriber numbers badly missed the mark in Q2, especially on the domestic front.

So far, Carvana (CVNA) has seen smooth sailing since its IPO in April of last year. The company's rapid growth trajectory has earned it tremendous love from investors - and it's not difficult to understand why Carvana is such a popular stock, when sales are doubling in each quarter. The company has largely earned its moniker of becoming the "Amazon of cars" (AMZN).

But underneath the hood (no pun intended), I have doubts in the company's viability as a cash-flowing business. Yes, it's true that Carvana will continue to rapidly gain market share in the used car space - but are the unit economics that great? Gross profit per unit is on a rising trend, but it will eventually hit its ceiling. This isn't a software or internet business where each incremental sale produces nearly pure profits - Carvana is still a seller of low-margin car inventory. While it's not perfectly apt to compare it to carmakers like General Motors (GM) or Ford (F) because it doesn't actually produce cars, it's important to note how incredibly low the Detroit giants' valuation multiples are.

Valuation limits: against auto companies or internet companies, Carvana is expensive

Since Carvana's IPO, shares have risen to nearly 4x the original IPO price of $15 - a stunning achievement, and one of the best-performing IPOs of 2017. And since Carvana's Q1 earnings release alone, shares have doubled. When will the parade end?

CVNA data by YCharts

Carvana's valuation, in my opinion, is particularly precarious. Because the company generates neither positive cash flow, net income, nor EBITDA, the only metric from which we can base Carvana's valuation is its revenues. The company's 4.3x forward revenue multiple, as shown above, is almost unheard of for a retailer (which I'm defining as a company that resells goods at a low gross margin). Again, fellow car companies don't make for perfect comparisons, but take a look at how stark the valuation difference is to other auto giants:

KMX EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

Perhaps it might make more sense to compare Carvana to an internet or software company - but even in that space, Carvana seems rich. This quarter, Carvana achieved a gross margin of just 11.2%. We need to adjust Carvana's revenue multiple for the fact that its gross margin is so noticeably lower than other internet names - so in effect, Carvana's 4.3x forward revenue multiple translates to a 38.4x forward gross profit multiple.

The frothiest of Internet names might trade at 9x or 10x forward revenues, perhaps even 12x forward revenues - but typically, Internet companies like Facebook (FB) and Netflix carry gross margins in the 80-90% range. So their forward gross profit multiples are in the low teens.

Any way you slice it, Carvana's valuation seems excessive. I don't doubt the strength of the company's growth story, but in my view, the unit economics just don't seem that attractive in the long run. Carvana will eventually run into a brick wall when its growth decelerates and investors turn their attention to how thin Carvana's profit margins are. It happened to Netflix, and it can certainly happen to Carvana.

Q2 download

That being said, it's important to acknowledge how strong Carvana's growth has been in the past quarter, which propelled the stock to new all-time highs. The main point of this thesis is not that Carvana's growth trajectory isn't impressive - it's that Carvana is overvalued relative to its long-term profitability.

Here's a look at the company's Q2 results:

Figure 1. Carvana Q2 earnings

Source: Carvana investor relations

Carvana's takeover of the domestic market has been swift. In the second quarter alone, Carvana added nine new metro markets to its tally, bringing total markets to 65 as of the end of Q2. Two of these markets are what Carvana called "major population centers" - New York City and the San Francisco Bay Area, including San Jose. The former is obviously the densest urban center in the U.S. (though driving is a much less common mode of transportation); the latter is one of the wealthiest per capita, where driving is an extremely common commute method. In addition, Carvana launched its signature car vending machines in four new areas: Charlotte, Washington D.C., Orlando, and Phoenix.

Driven by these expansion markets, the company sold 22,570 retail car units in the quarter, an increase of 111% y/y. Revenues grew 127% y/y to $475.3 million, far surpassing Wall Street's expectations for $425.2 million (+103% y/y). Note that, even at Carvana's white-hot growth rates, it has shown no sequential deceleration from the prior quarter. In Q1, Carvana grew revenues at 126% y/y, and that quarter, the point spread between results and Wall Street's revenue expectations had only been ten points, versus 24 points this quarter.

Needless to say, Carvana's pace of growth is nothing short of impressive. What I'm watching more closely, however, is the company's gross profit scaling. This quarter, gross profit per unit (GPU) hit a record-high of $2,173, up $672 and 45% y/y versus $1,501 in the year-ago quarter. This is the closest Carvana has come to hitting its mid-term target of $3,000 in GPU.

Figure 2. Carvana GPU growth

Source: Carvana investor relations

Investors clearly cheered the result. But is it good enough? Yes, GPU increased 45% y/y. But at the end of the day, Carvana's gross profit margin this quarter still only stood at a measly 11.2%. Yes, this is much better than 7.7% in the year-ago quarter. But is it good enough for Carvana's ~4.3x forward revenue valuation?

Profitability metrics across the board improved - net margin ticked up to -10.8%, up from -18.6% in the year-ago quarter, and EBITDA margin also improved to -8.8%, up from -16.1% in the year-ago quarter. But is the company doing enough on the profit side - and is its business model even capable of producing the longer-term profit margins that warrant a premium valuation?

It's important to note that even despite the huge revenue beat, Carvana's pro forma EPS of -$0.37 missed Wall Street's expectations of -$0.34. A large revenue beat combined with an EPS miss signals that Wall Street was modeling higher margins.

Note also that, through the first six months of this year, Carvana's operating cash flow losses have nearly tripled to -$179.5 million. Including the $73.4 million of capex that Carvana consumed in the first half, FCF in the first half was -$252.9 million, 2.5x worse than -$103.9 million in 1H17:

Figure 3. Carvana cash flows

Source: Carvana investor relations

Carvana only has $199.2 million of cash and $18.4 million of restricted cash left on its balance sheet - just under half a year left of liquidity. Of course, raising capital won't be an issue for this company - its stock is at all-time highs, and investor appetite for secondary offerings in hot recent IPOs is healthy. But it's important to recognize how big of a burn rate this company is running at.

Final thoughts

Investors value technology companies at such rich multiples of revenue in the near term under the presumption that profit growth will be explosive in the medium to long term. Thus, the goal for now should be to chase revenue growth. While this is true of any company, including Carvana, it seems that Carvana's business model severely handicaps its ability to churn much profit - as evidenced by its gross margin in the low teens and a free cash flow burn rate that's incredibly concerning. Greater scale will undoubtedly help to improve Carvana's margins - but even at ~20% gross margins, the company's overall profitability might still be slim.

In my view, Carvana's valuation seems out of touch, especially given its lack of attractive profit margins. There's no doubt that the company has a unique and powerful growth story, but ultimately I think the fact that Carvana is at a peak valuation will cap its returns.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.