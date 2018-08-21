Companies Are Disrupting Their Own Business - Cramer's Mad Money (8/20/18)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Monday, August 20.

Cramer started the show by commenting on cannibalization by businesses. It's best to cannibalize your own business or else someone else will do it. Though it hurts in the short term, it pays well in the long term. This was the classic case where PespiCo (NYSE:PEP) acquired SodaStream (NASDAQ:SODA) for $3.2B. Analysts cited Pepsi as paying too much for the company, but Cramer thinks otherwise. He believes that good companies not only disrupt competitors' businesses but their own business too.

SodaStream began their journey as an at-home soda maker and shifted to fizzy water due to shifting consumer tastes. Millennials love their fizzy water, their eco-friendly packaging and pure ingredients. Cramer thinks this will align well with Pepsi although SodaStream's CEO has criticized bottled water companies in the past.

The other case was with Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) investing $4B in Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) thereby increasing its stake to 38%. CEO Rob Sands understands that marijuana is going mainstream. After legalization of recreational marijuana, there will be a fall in liquor sales and Sands saw that as an opportunity instead of a threat.

Lastly, Cramer applauded CVS Health's bid for Aetna (NYSE:AET) which has long-term payoffs. "Celebrate these companies that are willing to put their present business at risk in order to own the future," concluded Cramer.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN)

Despite a good quarter from Nordstrom, it is not getting the respect from analysts it deserves. Cramer had recommended the stock in February calling it hated and saying that apparel is seeing strength. It is a classic example of being patient and Cramer has been buying the stock for his trust.

The company beat earnings, revenue and same store sales growth forecast which led to the stock rallying 13%. "My take? I think this quarter validates Nordstrom's strategy. The company spent a fortune to upgrade everything, especially its digital business, and that was the right call," added Cramer.

The company increased their guidance on every line-item and cited strength in their digital operations. E-commerce sales were up 23% for the year and they make up 33% of the company's revenue. "Nordstrom's actual store traffic has been pretty consistent over the last several quarters. Their growth is coming from the web, where the company's getting more and more transactions," added Cramer.

The street needs to catch up with the stock. "Only five firms rate it a buy, with 17 holds and two sells. I think we're looking at a wave of upgrades, which tend to push stocks higher," said Cramer. The stock trades at 16 times earnings which is cheapest among all retailers.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart reported a stellar quarter and the stock rallied 10%. Is the up move done or is there more room to run? Cramer said he is not backing away from buying Walmart as there is lot more growth and room to run.

CEO Doug McMillon's turnaround plan for the company began three years ago. The company spent money on paying more to its workers and building a web presence. The street did not like the news but McMillon was persistent with the idea and believed it will pay in the long run. The stock had a good move in 2017 but got hit after the February quarter. "While McMillon pointed out that the growth would pick up again, by that point investors weren't in the mood for any nuance," said Cramer.

The trade war with China also affected Walmart as the company sources a lot of its products from China and also gets 10% of its sales from the country. They also acquired Indian e-commerce platform Flipkart for $16B, which was seen a a huge price tag.

Along with Walmart's same-store sales growth, their subsidiary Sam's Club sales grew 40% Y/Y. Cramer also thinks that Walmart is the only retailer with scale to challenge Amazon online.

The company trades at a PE of 19 times next year's earnings compared to 29 of Costco. If Walmart deserves a richer PE valuation, it has more room to run and it's not too late to buy into the stock.

CEO interview - Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI)

The stock of the enterprise cloud software provider Apptio is up 50% in the year. Cramer interviewed co-founder and CEO Sanjay Gupta to find out what lies ahead for them.

Apptio creates cloud software that helps companies understand how they're spending money on technology and manage transition into cloud computing. The CIOs of companies need transparency into their tech spending and that's where Apptio comes in.

Apart from helping big clients like Mastercard, ExxonMobil and JPMorgan, they are also helping smaller clients and government. They now work with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs where most tech spending revolves around spreadsheets.

"We plan on delivering great accountability to the spend, so they can shift hundreds of millions of dollars onto modernization efforts like the cloud," concluded Gupta.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP): Cramer has been recommending the stock because the company's combination is good.

Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD): Not enough gold is being discovered. Take a long-term view on the metal.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX): Stay invested as their business model is good and the personal shopping platform is a good idea.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD): Cramer is staying away from Chinese stocks due to the volatility surrounding the trade war.

