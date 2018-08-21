Dividend Income Update July 2018

It's time for the monthly dividend income update. As always, you can find the updated info at any time here Dividend Income Spreadsheet and the Portfolio Spreadsheet.

Summary:

July is a weak dividend income month

Dividend Income for July 2018: $70

Year-to-year growth for July: 10 %

Total YTY growth: 75.12%

Moved back to Norway

Living While Saving

Yup, back in Norway now. First felt a bit strange seeing freakishly tall, or just in general, big people, but now I'm already used to it. I must admit, it's quite nice to just walk or take the bus (max. 20 min.) when I want to go somewhere. In Tokyo, I sometimes spent as much as 4 to 5 hours a day just commuting back and forth. Don't really miss that.

Oh, yeah. About frugality. I'm really fucked here. I have managed to get a girlfriend based in Tokyo, while I'm in Norway, so now I have to spend at least $2,000 a year on flight tickets. Time to step up the side hustling.

But, frugality is about cutting stuff that does not give value. That's not the case here, so I don't really care.

You only got one chance don't miss your chance to blow - Eminem

Life has been quite good lately. I'm doing a project now where I try to read or listen to all of the bestsellers from Audible, and just finished Born A Crime by Trevor Noah (4.9 rating by 90,000 people). Another wonderful book which opened up my world a bit more.

Another funny thing. After completing a program similar to the Deutsche Bank analyst bar exam, I'm motivated to move forward and go for the CFA program. I can tell you, being interested in finance, the world, reading tons of books and talking with investors has made me knowledgeable without me knowing it.

What this means, especially for those of you still in school, is that your time spent talking and watching stocks is not wasted. While most other students seek to understand the theory (and many do), you are able to see the red line and actually use it in the real world.

FYI, when I say watch stocks, I DO NOT MEAN watching the stock price. I mean the act of reading the transcripts, the reports, the balance sheets, the financials, the process of understanding key ratios, the product line, the segments and how stuff affects the firm.

Dividend Income July 2018

The total dividend income for July landed on $70 which is a 10% increase from July 2017. The total dividend for 2018 is now 16,175 NOK or $1,910 which means a 75.22% increase from 2017.

For the income per month, day and hour, as well as the SleepMoneyTotal, go to the Dividend Income Spreadsheet.

As we can see, next year, the dividend income should be $3,258 or 27,592 NOK if I don't reinvest anything. Most likely I will, so $3,381 or 28,631 NOK is more likely.

Right now, I am making around $8 per day, and for 2019, that will increase to $9. My hourly wage is still very, very low, but one day this number should be double digits in respect to USD.

Well, $3 or 24 NOK for sleeping. At least my coffee is "free"

The main objective now is to make sure that I beat the past year's income. For July, that's also the case.

The accumulated income is now close to $4,000. Can't wait to reach $10,000.

That's it. We are done with July and can finally move on to a few more rewarding months.

Take care.