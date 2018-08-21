Redfin: Housing Market Realities Are Weighing Down

Pricing in high-end markets and coastal states have been waning for the majority of this year, as tax reform no longer makes homeownership as attractive.

At issue is Redfin's Q3 guidance, which is modestly below consensus. Perhaps even worse is the fact that CEO Glenn Kelman has pointed out a significant slowdown in real estate.

Redfin's shares plummeted after reporting Q2 earnings, despite a beat to quarterly results on both the top and bottom lines.

Seemingly every new consumer-oriented company wants to be the Amazon (AMZN) of its space. When Redfin (RDFN) went public at around this time last year, its CEO Glenn Kelman shamelessly called Redfin the "Amazon of real estate." Yet, one of the cornerstone miracles of Amazon is that it has been able to disrupt many spaces and continue growing even in spite of broader industry challenges. Just barely a year past its IPO, Redfin's own Amazon narrative is starting to show its cracks.

Since early on in the Redfin IPO, I've cautioned that Redfin isn't a technology company; it's merely a technology-enabled company that happens to trade at internet-style valuation multiples. That combination - low margins, but high valuation - made Redfin dangerous. For the most part, investors were very supportive of Redfin early on - but as the housing market began to weaken this year, investors began to lose faith.

The reality dawned on Redfin - much like any traditional real estate brokerage, Redfin's revenues depend primarily on real estate commissions. Plain and simple. There's no subscription revenue stream or ad sales to support Redfin as the housing market begins to cool off. There's only the real estate commission - the 1-2% that Redfin collects on buy and sell transactions, depending on the market and depending on the type of transaction. As transaction volumes and dollars in the wider real estate industry slow down, Redfin's growth will decelerate in parallel.

Redfin's shares have taken their first meaningful step downward just after posting Q2 results last week. As seen in the chart above, Redfin's shares haven't traded this low since going public last year.

In my view, Redfin's shares have further to fall. Note that Redfin isn't the only real estate technology/internet company to suffer major losses this quarter - Zillow (Z), too, saw ~20% losses after its own guidance failed to impress Wall Street.

Yet, I believe Zillow is capable of recovery. Zillow's business model is entirely different - while the underlying health of the real estate market is important to its success, its stream of ad revenues and subscription fees from real estate agents are somewhat insulated from broader market downturns - only if the real estate industry extends into a prolonged recession will Zillow truly suffer. Redfin, on the other hand, will suffer directly and immediately when home sales fall.

Don't be tempted to catch this falling knife - Redfin may find a bottom soon in the mid-teens, but that point hasn't come yet.

The guidance warning echoes concerns that have been brewing in real estate all year

The problem with Redfin's second-quarter results wasn't the results themselves, but the Q3 guidance. For Q3, Redfin guided to $137.1 million to $141.3 million in revenues - the entire range is below Wall Street's consensus of $141.5 million. The company did $109.5 million in revenues in 3Q17, so the implied growth range of 26-29% y/y marks a meaningful slowdown from Redfin's current growth rate in the high 30s.

Figure 1. Redfin Q3 guidance

Source: Redfin investor relations

The problem with Redfin isn't a simple guidance miss. The company isn't usually a conservative guidance-giver, so when estimates miss Wall Street consensus by this much, there's something going on.

The first question during the Q&A portion of the earnings call promptly poked at this guidance miss. Glenn Kelman, Redfin's CEO, made some chilling remarks in response (emphasis added):

"Our guidance is based on a slowdown that only occurred in the last few weeks. It was a significant slowdown. It may be that we have a good week this week and a good week next week, and we can outperform it. But we are seeing a significant change. My guess is that only some of it is driven by the environment. It is definitely changing. We're hearing things from our real estate agents that we haven't heard in 3 years about homebuyers stepping back from high prices. But we've also tried to be clear in the call that we are seeing slowing traffic growth and that we want to see more progress on improved close rates as we lower loads on our real estate agents. So my guess is that we can do better, but also the market is creating some challenges."

The macro factors driving this slowdown are easy to pin down. The domestic market has seen a shortage of inventory recently, as I noted in a previous article. On top of that, the new Trump tax bill that caps state and property tax deductions to $10,000 per individual severely impacts the calculus of homeownership in high-tax coastal states such as California and New York. And to add a cherry on top, mortgage rates are continually rising higher.

National data corroborates this. The National Association of Realtors (NAR), the widely recognized authority on housing data, published June home sales data that showed a 0.6% sequential drop and a 2.2% y/y drop - the third straight month of negative comps. Against this tepid of a backdrop, I'd be extremely wary of investing in Redfin at the moment.

Q2 download: traffic slowdown and margin deterioration overshadow revenue growth

Here's a look at Redfin's results in the second quarter:

Figure 2. Redfin Q2 results

Source: Redfin investor relations

For now, earnings results have beaten expectations. Revenues of $142.6 million grew 36% y/y and modestly surpassed Wall Street's expectations of $138.8 million, or +32% y/y. This represented a modest acceleration from 33% y/y growth in Q1 (a quarter after which shares also tanked), but is meaningfully below the 43% y/y growth rate at which Redfin exited Q4.

Kelman noted that Redfin only noticed a slowdown in a few weeks of this quarter. However, should this trend continue, revenues could decay even further going into Q2. Note that Redfin has been reducing commission rates in some top markets such as San Francisco and San Jose to just 1% in an attempt to win greater market share. Though Redfin made impressive market share gains in the quarter and now represents 0.83% of the national housing market (up 19 bps year over year), if home sales volumes decrease alongside reduced fees, it could make for a dangerous combination in future quarters.

One other concerning element of Redfin's quarter was a slowdown in traffic growth. Visits to Redfin's web and mobile sites grew only 18% y/y in the quarter, down sharply from 28% y/y in Q1. Declines in website traffic are poignant leading indicators that consumers are less interested in real estate in the current market environment, though Redfin tried to paint the decline as normal. The CEO tried to explain away the trend as follows:

"We have long anticipated slowing traffic growth, as we're now one of the top destinations for real estate search in most major U.S. cities. The site is now ahead of us in traffic or well established. It's hard to arrest traffic from real estate portal than from other real estate sites, not only because of the portal's high brand awareness, but also due to likely improvements in their listing data access over the past year. We still expect gains in search share to continue at a good pace, driven by our recent machine learning innovations and by our increasing market presence."

Still, it's difficult to ignore the fact that this traffic slowdown occurred in spite of a huge 42% y/y increase in marketing spend to $14.4 million. Marketing costs consumed 10.1% of revenues this quarter, up 50 bps from 9.6% in the year-ago quarter; yet the company was unable to lift the pace of site visits.

This deterioration in marketing efficiency was made even more evident as the company's already-thin operating income dropped by -43% y/y to $2.5 million. GAAP operating margins of just 1.7% showed a meaningful decline relative to 4.1% in 2Q17. If this is how Redfin performs in good/fair housing market conditions, how will it perform when home sales turn further south?

Key takeaways

Despite my negative opinions on Redfin's prospects, I'm actually a huge proponent of the company's product. I've been the happy client of a Redfin agent in a home purchase last year. The process was seamless, and the buyers' rebate was added incentive on top.

But just because Redfin's services are a great deal for customers doesn't make its stock a good bet for investors. At present, with so many indicators pointing to a meaningful slowdown in the housing market, on top of declining profitability and slowing traffic growth for Redfin itself, the stock looks like it has much further to fall.

