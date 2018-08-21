Raytheon: Operational Strength Creates Value For Shareholders

The stock is trading at a 13% discount to fair value and I have highlighted a unique option strategy to acquire shares even cheaper than current pricing levels.

Raytheon won the F-35 Distributed Aperture System (DAS) contract from Northrop Grumman and this will go into production at the end of the decade. This contract is worth billions.

Synopsis

Raytheon (RTN) is the third largest defense contractor with a market capitalization of ~ $57 billion and annual sales of $27 billion. The company focuses in the air defense missile space, advanced radar and threat detection, space systems for communication and sensing and has exposure to other defense segments.

Raytheon is under-performing the benchmark ITA by 2% and this provides an opportunity to pick up shares at attractive levels. The company is likely to increase share repurchases and raise dividends as the defense budget is likely to expand further under a Trump administration. Sales have increased in the high single digits 5 ~ 7% and the company stands to benefit from US and foreign military spending increasing for air defense systems (Patriot) and other advanced weapons programs. The company announced the design and joint development of their Naval Strike Missile (NYSE:NSM), which has the potential to turn into a multi billion windfall for the company over the coming years. The NSM has the capability to be launched from Lockheed Martin's (LMT) Littoral Combat Ship as a defensive weapon against enemy naval vessels.

Stock performance against the Defense and Aerospace ETF (ITA) is negative for the year and the share price has under-performed since the release of Q2 earnings. The stock is up roughly ~8% on the year, but down 13% from a peak at the end of April. The share price is approaching a long term support of $192 and this may be a good level for investors to acquire additional shares.

Big Win on F-35 DAS

Raytheon (RTN) won the contract on DAS from Northrop Grumman (NOC) in the second quarter, a contract worth billions. Lockheed Martin is the prime contractor and they decided to switch vendors during the production ramp of F-35 because of cost overruns and product unreliability. The vendor switch so late in the production process is extremely rare in the defense industry and a driving factor was Raytheon continuing the development of their DAS system from the initial bid in the early 2000's.

Source: Wikimedia Commons.

The Raytheon system is supposed to be more reliable and less likely to fail than the Northrop Grumman manufactured system, as well as produce significant cost savings over the life of the program. Management stated the cost savings of half the Northrop produced system and twice the capability because the program has been updated with modernized targeting and software systems. The original system was designed during the early 2000's and the Northrop system didn't deviate much from the original development. Raytheon already sunk money for the initial development and bid for the system. As time progressed, they saw the production problems popping up and a flawed manufacturing process. The Raytheon team continued improving their DAS system and proposed it as an alternative vendor to Lockheed.

Thomas A. Kennedy - Raytheon Co. One, this new technology gives us significantly higher performance than the technology that was used to develop the original system, which – the technology stake in the ground was back in 2001. So that probably makes a lot of sense that new technology would be a lot better than the old technology. That's one. But the other area that it gives us a significant benefit for is cost. This new technology has allowed us to significantly reduce the cost of these type of products, so we were able to bring to the marketplace a system that had twice the performance and about half the cost of the systems and technology that were developed back in the 2000s. And that's a technology that we've been developing over the years in other product areas such as electronic warfare, ICNIA, radars, and constantly trying to do two things with the technology. One is obviously increase the performance, but at the same time, really try to lower the cost. And I think that's the big difference here.

Tax Windfall

The Trump administration has benefited defense contractors in two ways, the first being increased military spending budgets. The second is a lower corporate tax rate from the Tax Reform Act. Raytheon's new effective tax rate for 2018 will be 10.5%. The extremely low rate is the result of a discretionary pension plan contribution. A $250 million pension contribution lowered the cash taxes paid and their effective tax rate to 10.5%. This brings total pension contributions to around ~$1.3 billion over the last 12 months. The company is derisking their pension assets through the purchase of an annuity to provide safety for their pension participants. They lose the return potential with the plan assets, which implies the plan assets will not have stock market participation in exchange for a locked in rate of return. The company is using this pension contribution to retrospectively benefit from the 2017 tax code. Even without the pension plan tax benefit, the corporate rate would be 22%, which is below the historical effective rates of ~30%.

Buybacks and Dividends

Management is rewarding shareholders by returning elevated levels of capital through dividends and buybacks. The company pays a $0.80 quarterly dividend, or $2.40 annually. The dividend yield is 1.74%, which is one of the lower yields in the defense peer group. The company has consistently raised the dividend by an annualized rate of 9% over the last 3 years and the payout ratio is 27% current year EPS estimates. The pay out ratio is low and there is room for dividend expansion as the company will increase their profitability and free cash flows. The company repurchased $800 million of stock through the second quarter and is on pace to reduce the share count by 2.7% of the total outstanding common stock by year end.

Valuation

Based on 21 times forward price to earnings of 2019 EPS, I derive a share price of $225 per share. The company has a strong pipeline and program wins in classified and F-35 DAS should build backlog further. The naval strike missile has multi billion contract potential from the Navy and management is optimistic this program will gain traction. The Patriot program continues to win follow on orders with NATO members and missile defense programs are ramping domestically and internationally.

Some key takeaways from the company's second quarter conference call:

Current year earnings estimates are in the range of $9.77 to $9.97, which gives you a fair value based on a 21 times price to earnings of $207 per share.

The company has a strong backlog of $40 billion and book to bill ratio of 1.31.

Classified programs are accelerating and bookings increased by $1 billion.

30% of total orders are from classified programs: $1.1 billion (SAS), $800 million IIS and $700 million at missiles.

The company announced their Naval Strike Missile NSM having a potential $850 million windfall if the contracts options are exercised. The missile is capable of targeting enemy ships from 100 miles away and meant to protect the Littoral Combat Ship/other Navy vessels. Management sees this program as a multi billion opportunity.

Patriot missile defense remains a bread winner with wins in Romania ($300 million), Poland ($1 billion for 2019 and $5 billion in 2020) and Sweden (estimated $1 billion).

Comparative

The company beats peers on a Price to Book, EV/EBITDA, PE, EBITDA Margin, gross profit basis. The dividend yield lags slightly, yet this is because of the higher payout ratios of competitors. Lockheed Martin maintains their dividend payout towards 50% of earnings, whereas Raytheon is at 25%. When it comes to leverage, Raytheon has the ability to cover their interest expense 20 times over with EBITDA and their two main peers Lockheed and Northrop Grumman (NOC) can only cover interest with 10 times EBITDA. This is due to Lockheed and Northrop being more active in the M&A market with acquisitions of Sikorsky and Orbital ATK respectively.

Short Interest

Short interest is up and near the highest levels of the year with 1.48% of the outstanding common shares held short. This indicates the market is increasingly pessimistic of Raytheon and believes the stock has downside from current share price levels. Short interest is a trailing indicator; however, it provides good insight into market sentiment and should be followed as the short interest is disseminated bi-monthly.

How to play the stock in options?

Strategy: Cash Secured Put Option

Looking at the implied volatility skew, the $185 strike put allows traders to collect elevated levels of theta and time premium.

If the trade goes against the strategy, you have the ability to acquire shares 7.1% cheaper than current pricing levels. I like this strategy because it allows you to cost average a stock position lower than outright purchasing shares at $199 and the win rate is near 95% based on the options pricing model.

Sell Short the $185 strike put option for $68 premium with an expiration of September 21st

The purpose of this trade is to acquire 100 shares because the stock is undervalued based on fundamentals. If you hold this contract to expiration (33 days), the annualized rate of return is 4% on the premium ($68) collected against the cash secured ($18,500). If you get assigned the shares, your cost basis will be $184.32, which is a discount of 7.1% of current share price levels.

For educational purposes, when you sell a put option, you are delivered 100 long shares if the price of the stock at expiration is below the strike price. The short option also can be delivered shares anytime the counterparty decides to exercise their put option. Warren Buffett uses this strategy to collect time premium and acquire shares in stocks he wants to own cheaper than the current share price.

Options trading involves risk

Options trading is not for everyone, and this strategy is for experienced investors. I highlighted this strategy to show a unique perspective of acquiring shares. If you have any questions about how to implement this strategy, contact a finance professional for guidance.

Disclaimer

Copper Canyon LLC is a Registered Investment Advisor in Orlando, Florida. We have outlined our market commentary and all information detailed in this article is not investment advice, it merely indicates the opinions and views of Copper Canyon LLC and its Investment Advisors. There can no assurance forecasts and projections will realize as described in this commentary. Forward-looking statements are not indicative of future performance and cannot be interpreted as such. Any forward-looking statements or share price calculations should not be construed as Investment Advice and are for market commentary purposes only.

This commentary was created by Dylan Quintilone, Investment Advisor Representative of Copper Canyon LLC. Copper Canyon LLC is a State of Florida Registered Investment Advisor.

Dylan Quintilone CRD# 6732024

More information can be found about Copper Canyon LLC CRD#286061 here, by typing Copper Canyon LLC into the search box.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LMT, NOC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My firm manages client positions in Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman Common Stock. We do not hold positions or interests in Raytheon Common Stock or Defense and Aerospace ETF (ITA).